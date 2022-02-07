New Report Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Market 2022-2027: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth| Ben & Jerry’s, Dean Foods, Dreyer’s

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts market.

Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Market Leading Players: Ben & Jerry’s, Dean Foods, Dreyer’s, Nestle, Kwality, Vadilal, Lazza, Cream Bell, MaggieMoo’s Ice Cream and Treatery, Golden North

Product Type:

Package, Bulk Sale

By Application:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Department Stores, Kiosk, Specialty Ice-cream Shops, Others



Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts market?

• How will the global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Package

1.2.3 Bulk Sale

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

1.3.3 Convenience Stores

1.3.4 Department Stores

1.3.5 Kiosk

1.3.6 Specialty Ice-cream Shops

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts in 2021

3.2 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Revenue in 2021

3.3 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

4.1.2 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

4.1.3 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.2 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

4.2.3 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.3 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Price by Type (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Price by Application (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 6 North America

6.1 North America Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Sales by Type (2017-2028)

6.1.2 North America Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Sales by Application (2017-2028)

6.2.2 North America Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Sales by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.2 North America Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 Europe Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 Europe Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 Europe Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia Pacific Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia Pacific Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Sales by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Latin America Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Latin America Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Sales by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Latin America Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Ben & Jerry’s

11.1.1 Ben & Jerry’s Corporation Information

11.1.2 Ben & Jerry’s Overview

11.1.3 Ben & Jerry’s Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.1.4 Ben & Jerry’s Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.1.5 Ben & Jerry’s Recent Developments

11.2 Dean Foods

11.2.1 Dean Foods Corporation Information

11.2.2 Dean Foods Overview

11.2.3 Dean Foods Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.2.4 Dean Foods Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.2.5 Dean Foods Recent Developments

11.3 Dreyer’s

11.3.1 Dreyer’s Corporation Information

11.3.2 Dreyer’s Overview

11.3.3 Dreyer’s Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.3.4 Dreyer’s Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.3.5 Dreyer’s Recent Developments

11.4 Nestle

11.4.1 Nestle Corporation Information

11.4.2 Nestle Overview

11.4.3 Nestle Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.4.4 Nestle Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.4.5 Nestle Recent Developments

11.5 Kwality

11.5.1 Kwality Corporation Information

11.5.2 Kwality Overview

11.5.3 Kwality Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.5.4 Kwality Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.5.5 Kwality Recent Developments

11.6 Vadilal

11.6.1 Vadilal Corporation Information

11.6.2 Vadilal Overview

11.6.3 Vadilal Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.6.4 Vadilal Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.6.5 Vadilal Recent Developments

11.7 Lazza

11.7.1 Lazza Corporation Information

11.7.2 Lazza Overview

11.7.3 Lazza Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.7.4 Lazza Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.7.5 Lazza Recent Developments

11.8 Cream Bell

11.8.1 Cream Bell Corporation Information

11.8.2 Cream Bell Overview

11.8.3 Cream Bell Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.8.4 Cream Bell Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.8.5 Cream Bell Recent Developments

11.9 MaggieMoo’s Ice Cream and Treatery

11.9.1 MaggieMoo’s Ice Cream and Treatery Corporation Information

11.9.2 MaggieMoo’s Ice Cream and Treatery Overview

11.9.3 MaggieMoo’s Ice Cream and Treatery Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.9.4 MaggieMoo’s Ice Cream and Treatery Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.9.5 MaggieMoo’s Ice Cream and Treatery Recent Developments

11.10 Golden North

11.10.1 Golden North Corporation Information

11.10.2 Golden North Overview

11.10.3 Golden North Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.10.4 Golden North Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.10.5 Golden North Recent Developments 12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Industry Chain Analysis

12.2 Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Production Mode & Process

12.4 Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Sales Channels

12.4.2 Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Distributors

12.5 Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Industry Trends

13.2 Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Market Drivers

13.3 Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Market Challenges

13.4 Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Study 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

