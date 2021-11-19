New Report: Global Plant-based Water market:Analysts Predict Potential Growth by 2027|DRINKmaple, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, happytree Maple Water

Complete study of the global Plant-based Water market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Plant-based Water industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Plant-based Water production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key Drivers & Barriers
High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.
Post-covid-19 Outlook
The readers in the section will understand how the Plant-based Water market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come.
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Segment by Type
Coconut Water
Maple Water
Segment by Application
Supermarkets And Hypermarkets
Specialty Stores And Independent Retailers
Convenience Stores
Others
Regional Outlook
This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.
Competitive Scenario
In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:
DRINKmaple, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, happytree Maple Water, Nordic Koivu, PepsiCo, Sibberi
1.2.1 Global Plant-based Water Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Coconut Water
1.2.3 Maple Water 1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Plant-based Water Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Supermarkets And Hypermarkets
1.3.3 Specialty Stores And Independent Retailers
1.3.4 Convenience Stores
1.3.5 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Plant-based Water Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Plant-based Water Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Plant-based Water Sales 2016-2027 2.2 Global Plant-based Water, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Plant-based Water Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Plant-based Water Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Plant-based Water Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021 2.4 Plant-based Water Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Plant-based Water Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Plant-based Water Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Plant-based Water Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top Plant-based Water Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Plant-based Water Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Plant-based Water Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Top Plant-based Water Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Plant-based Water Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Plant-based Water Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Plant-based Water Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Plant-based Water Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plant-based Water Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Plant-based Water Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global Plant-based Water Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global Plant-based Water Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Plant-based Water Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Plant-based Water Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Plant-based Water Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027) 4.1 Global Plant-based Water Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Plant-based Water Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Plant-based Water Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Plant-based Water Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Plant-based Water Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Plant-based Water Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Plant-based Water Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Plant-based Water Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027) 5.1 Global Plant-based Water Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Plant-based Water Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Plant-based Water Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Plant-based Water Price by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Plant-based Water Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Plant-based Water Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Plant-based Water Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Plant-based Water Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application 6.1 United States Plant-based Water Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 United States Plant-based Water Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 United States Plant-based Water Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 United States Plant-based Water Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027 6.2 United States Plant-based Water Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 United States Top Plant-based Water Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 United States Top Plant-based Water Players by Revenue (2016-2021) 6.3 United States Plant-based Water Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 United States Plant-based Water Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 United States Plant-based Water Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 United States Plant-based Water Price by Type (2016-2021) 6.4 United States Plant-based Water Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 United States Plant-based Water Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 United States Plant-based Water Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States Plant-based Water Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6.5 United States Plant-based Water Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 United States Plant-based Water Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 United States Plant-based Water Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 United States Plant-based Water Price by Application (2016-2021) 6.6 United States Plant-based Water Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 United States Plant-based Water Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 United States Plant-based Water Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 United States Plant-based Water Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Plant-based Water Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 7.2 North America Plant-based Water Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Plant-based Water Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Plant-based Water Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific Plant-based Water Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 8.2 Asia Pacific Plant-based Water Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Plant-based Water Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Plant-based Water Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.8 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe 9.1 Europe Plant-based Water Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 9.2 Europe Plant-based Water Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Plant-based Water Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Plant-based Water Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Plant-based Water Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 10.2 Latin America Plant-based Water Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Plant-based Water Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Plant-based Water Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Water Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 11.2 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Water Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Water Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Water Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles 12.1 DRINKmaple
12.1.1 DRINKmaple Corporation Information
12.1.2 DRINKmaple Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 DRINKmaple Plant-based Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 DRINKmaple Plant-based Water Products Offered
12.1.5 DRINKmaple Recent Development 12.2 Dr Pepper Snapple Group
12.2.1 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Corporation Information
12.2.2 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Plant-based Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Plant-based Water Products Offered
12.2.5 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Recent Development 12.3 happytree Maple Water
12.3.1 happytree Maple Water Corporation Information
12.3.2 happytree Maple Water Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 happytree Maple Water Plant-based Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 happytree Maple Water Plant-based Water Products Offered
12.3.5 happytree Maple Water Recent Development 12.4 Nordic Koivu
12.4.1 Nordic Koivu Corporation Information
12.4.2 Nordic Koivu Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Nordic Koivu Plant-based Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Nordic Koivu Plant-based Water Products Offered
12.4.5 Nordic Koivu Recent Development 12.5 PepsiCo
12.5.1 PepsiCo Corporation Information
12.5.2 PepsiCo Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 PepsiCo Plant-based Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 PepsiCo Plant-based Water Products Offered
12.5.5 PepsiCo Recent Development 12.6 Sibberi
12.6.1 Sibberi Corporation Information
12.6.2 Sibberi Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Sibberi Plant-based Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Sibberi Plant-based Water Products Offered
12.6.5 Sibberi Recent Development 12.11 DRINKmaple
12.11.1 DRINKmaple Corporation Information
12.11.2 DRINKmaple Description and Business Overview
12.11.3 DRINKmaple Plant-based Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 DRINKmaple Plant-based Water Products Offered
12.11.5 DRINKmaple Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 13.1 Plant-based Water Industry Trends 13.2 Plant-based Water Market Drivers 13.3 Plant-based Water Market Challenges 13.4 Plant-based Water Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis 14.2 Plant-based Water Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer
