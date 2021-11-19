New Report: Global Pasta and Noodles market:Competitive Landscape & Key Player Tactics|Barilla, Nestle, Nissin Foods

Complete study of the global Pasta and Noodles market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Pasta and Noodles industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Pasta and Noodles production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.



Key Drivers & Barriers High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects. Post-covid-19 Outlook The readers in the section will understand how the Pasta and Noodles market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type Ambient Pasta And Noodles

Chilled Pasta And Noodles

Dried Pasta And Noodles Segment by Application Family

Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: Barilla, Nestle, Nissin Foods, Ting Hsin International Group, Acecook Vietnam JSC, Brf Brasil Foods, CJ Group, Comercial Gallo, Conad, ConAgra Foods, Creamette, De Cecco, Delverde, General Mills, Gerardo di Nola, House Foods Group

TOC

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Pasta and Noodles Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Pasta and Noodles Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Ambient Pasta And Noodles

1.2.3 Chilled Pasta And Noodles

1.2.4 Dried Pasta And Noodles 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Pasta and Noodles Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Family

1.3.3 Commercial 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Pasta and Noodles Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Pasta and Noodles Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Pasta and Noodles Sales 2016-2027 2.2 Global Pasta and Noodles, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Pasta and Noodles Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Pasta and Noodles Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Pasta and Noodles Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021 2.4 Pasta and Noodles Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Pasta and Noodles Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Pasta and Noodles Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Pasta and Noodles Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top Pasta and Noodles Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Pasta and Noodles Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Pasta and Noodles Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Top Pasta and Noodles Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Pasta and Noodles Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Pasta and Noodles Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Pasta and Noodles Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Pasta and Noodles Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pasta and Noodles Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Pasta and Noodles Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global Pasta and Noodles Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global Pasta and Noodles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Pasta and Noodles Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Pasta and Noodles Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Pasta and Noodles Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027) 4.1 Global Pasta and Noodles Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Pasta and Noodles Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Pasta and Noodles Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Pasta and Noodles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Pasta and Noodles Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Pasta and Noodles Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Pasta and Noodles Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Pasta and Noodles Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027) 5.1 Global Pasta and Noodles Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Pasta and Noodles Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Pasta and Noodles Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Pasta and Noodles Price by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Pasta and Noodles Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Pasta and Noodles Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Pasta and Noodles Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Pasta and Noodles Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 China by Players, Type and Application 6.1 China Pasta and Noodles Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Pasta and Noodles Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Pasta and Noodles Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Pasta and Noodles Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027 6.2 China Pasta and Noodles Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Pasta and Noodles Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Pasta and Noodles Players by Revenue (2016-2021) 6.3 China Pasta and Noodles Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Pasta and Noodles Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Pasta and Noodles Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Pasta and Noodles Price by Type (2016-2021) 6.4 China Pasta and Noodles Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Pasta and Noodles Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Pasta and Noodles Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Pasta and Noodles Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6.5 China Pasta and Noodles Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Pasta and Noodles Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Pasta and Noodles Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Pasta and Noodles Price by Application (2016-2021) 6.6 China Pasta and Noodles Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Pasta and Noodles Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Pasta and Noodles Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Pasta and Noodles Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Pasta and Noodles Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 7.2 North America Pasta and Noodles Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Pasta and Noodles Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Pasta and Noodles Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific Pasta and Noodles Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 8.2 Asia Pacific Pasta and Noodles Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Pasta and Noodles Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Pasta and Noodles Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe 9.1 Europe Pasta and Noodles Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 9.2 Europe Pasta and Noodles Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Pasta and Noodles Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Pasta and Noodles Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Pasta and Noodles Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 10.2 Latin America Pasta and Noodles Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Pasta and Noodles Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Pasta and Noodles Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Pasta and Noodles Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 11.2 Middle East and Africa Pasta and Noodles Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Pasta and Noodles Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Pasta and Noodles Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles 12.1 Barilla

12.1.1 Barilla Corporation Information

12.1.2 Barilla Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Barilla Pasta and Noodles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Barilla Pasta and Noodles Products Offered

12.1.5 Barilla Recent Development 12.2 Nestle

12.2.1 Nestle Corporation Information

12.2.2 Nestle Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Nestle Pasta and Noodles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Nestle Pasta and Noodles Products Offered

12.2.5 Nestle Recent Development 12.3 Nissin Foods

12.3.1 Nissin Foods Corporation Information

12.3.2 Nissin Foods Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Nissin Foods Pasta and Noodles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Nissin Foods Pasta and Noodles Products Offered

12.3.5 Nissin Foods Recent Development 12.4 Ting Hsin International Group

12.4.1 Ting Hsin International Group Corporation Information

12.4.2 Ting Hsin International Group Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Ting Hsin International Group Pasta and Noodles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Ting Hsin International Group Pasta and Noodles Products Offered

12.4.5 Ting Hsin International Group Recent Development 12.5 Acecook Vietnam JSC

12.5.1 Acecook Vietnam JSC Corporation Information

12.5.2 Acecook Vietnam JSC Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Acecook Vietnam JSC Pasta and Noodles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Acecook Vietnam JSC Pasta and Noodles Products Offered

12.5.5 Acecook Vietnam JSC Recent Development 12.6 Brf Brasil Foods

12.6.1 Brf Brasil Foods Corporation Information

12.6.2 Brf Brasil Foods Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Brf Brasil Foods Pasta and Noodles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Brf Brasil Foods Pasta and Noodles Products Offered

12.6.5 Brf Brasil Foods Recent Development 12.7 CJ Group

12.7.1 CJ Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 CJ Group Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 CJ Group Pasta and Noodles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 CJ Group Pasta and Noodles Products Offered

12.7.5 CJ Group Recent Development 12.8 Comercial Gallo

12.8.1 Comercial Gallo Corporation Information

12.8.2 Comercial Gallo Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Comercial Gallo Pasta and Noodles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Comercial Gallo Pasta and Noodles Products Offered

12.8.5 Comercial Gallo Recent Development 12.9 Conad

12.9.1 Conad Corporation Information

12.9.2 Conad Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Conad Pasta and Noodles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Conad Pasta and Noodles Products Offered

12.9.5 Conad Recent Development 12.10 ConAgra Foods

12.10.1 ConAgra Foods Corporation Information

12.10.2 ConAgra Foods Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 ConAgra Foods Pasta and Noodles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 ConAgra Foods Pasta and Noodles Products Offered

12.12.1 De Cecco Corporation Information

12.12.2 De Cecco Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 De Cecco Pasta and Noodles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 De Cecco Products Offered

12.12.5 De Cecco Recent Development 12.13 Delverde

12.13.1 Delverde Corporation Information

12.13.2 Delverde Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Delverde Pasta and Noodles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Delverde Products Offered

12.13.5 Delverde Recent Development 12.14 General Mills

12.14.1 General Mills Corporation Information

12.14.2 General Mills Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 General Mills Pasta and Noodles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 General Mills Products Offered

12.14.5 General Mills Recent Development 12.15 Gerardo di Nola

12.15.1 Gerardo di Nola Corporation Information

12.15.2 Gerardo di Nola Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Gerardo di Nola Pasta and Noodles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Gerardo di Nola Products Offered

12.15.5 Gerardo di Nola Recent Development 12.16 House Foods Group

12.16.1 House Foods Group Corporation Information

12.16.2 House Foods Group Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 House Foods Group Pasta and Noodles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 House Foods Group Products Offered

12.16.5 House Foods Group Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 13.1 Pasta and Noodles Industry Trends 13.2 Pasta and Noodles Market Drivers 13.3 Pasta and Noodles Market Challenges 13.4 Pasta and Noodles Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis 14.2 Pasta and Noodles Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer