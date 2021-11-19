New Report: Global Beverage market: Volume and Value Estimations up to 2027 |Anheuser-Busch InBev, Asahi Group Holdings, Carlsberg

Complete study of the global Beverage market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Beverage industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Beverage production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) :
https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3511263/global-and-japan-beverage-market
Key Drivers & Barriers
High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.
Post-covid-19 Outlook
The readers in the section will understand how the Beverage market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come.
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Segment by Type
Alcoholic Beverage
Non-Alcoholic Beverage
Segment by Application
Household
Commercial
Regional Outlook
This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.
Competitive Scenario
In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:
Anheuser-Busch InBev, Asahi Group Holdings, Carlsberg, Diageo, Fomento Economico Mexicano, Heineken Holding, Kirin Holdings, PepsiCo, SABMiller, Coca-Cola
Enquire For Customization In The Report:
https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3511263/global-and-japan-beverage-market
Frequently Asked Questions
Which product segment grabbed the largest share in the Beverage market?
How is the competitive scenario of the Beverage market?
Which are the key factors aiding the Beverage market growth?
Which are the prominent players in the Beverage market?
Which region holds the maximum share in the Beverage market?
What will be the CAGR of the Beverage market during the forecast period?
Which application segment emerged as the leading segment in the Beverage market?
What key trends are likely to emerge in the Beverage market in the coming years?
What will be the Beverage market size by 2027?
Which company held the largest share in the Beverage market?
1.2.1 Global Beverage Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Alcoholic Beverage
1.2.3 Non-Alcoholic Beverage 1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Beverage Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Household
1.3.3 Commercial 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Beverage Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Beverage Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Beverage Sales 2016-2027 2.2 Global Beverage, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Beverage Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Beverage Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Beverage Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021 2.4 Beverage Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Beverage Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Beverage Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Beverage Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top Beverage Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Beverage Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Beverage Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Top Beverage Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Beverage Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Beverage Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Beverage Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Beverage Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Beverage Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Beverage Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global Beverage Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global Beverage Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Beverage Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Beverage Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Beverage Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027) 4.1 Global Beverage Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Beverage Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Beverage Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Beverage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Beverage Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Beverage Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Beverage Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Beverage Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027) 5.1 Global Beverage Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Beverage Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Beverage Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Beverage Price by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Beverage Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Beverage Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Beverage Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Beverage Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application 6.1 Japan Beverage Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 Japan Beverage Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 Japan Beverage Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 Japan Beverage Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027 6.2 Japan Beverage Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top Beverage Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Japan Top Beverage Players by Revenue (2016-2021) 6.3 Japan Beverage Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 Japan Beverage Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Japan Beverage Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 Japan Beverage Price by Type (2016-2021) 6.4 Japan Beverage Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 Japan Beverage Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 Japan Beverage Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 Japan Beverage Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6.5 Japan Beverage Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 Japan Beverage Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 Japan Beverage Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 Japan Beverage Price by Application (2016-2021) 6.6 Japan Beverage Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 Japan Beverage Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 Japan Beverage Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 Japan Beverage Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Beverage Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 7.2 North America Beverage Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Beverage Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Beverage Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific Beverage Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 8.2 Asia Pacific Beverage Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Beverage Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Beverage Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.8 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe 9.1 Europe Beverage Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 9.2 Europe Beverage Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Beverage Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Beverage Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Beverage Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 10.2 Latin America Beverage Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Beverage Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Beverage Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Beverage Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 11.2 Middle East and Africa Beverage Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Beverage Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Beverage Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles 12.1 Anheuser-Busch InBev
12.1.1 Anheuser-Busch InBev Corporation Information
12.1.2 Anheuser-Busch InBev Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Anheuser-Busch InBev Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Anheuser-Busch InBev Beverage Products Offered
12.1.5 Anheuser-Busch InBev Recent Development 12.2 Asahi Group Holdings
12.2.1 Asahi Group Holdings Corporation Information
12.2.2 Asahi Group Holdings Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Asahi Group Holdings Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Asahi Group Holdings Beverage Products Offered
12.2.5 Asahi Group Holdings Recent Development 12.3 Carlsberg
12.3.1 Carlsberg Corporation Information
12.3.2 Carlsberg Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Carlsberg Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Carlsberg Beverage Products Offered
12.3.5 Carlsberg Recent Development 12.4 Diageo
12.4.1 Diageo Corporation Information
12.4.2 Diageo Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Diageo Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Diageo Beverage Products Offered
12.4.5 Diageo Recent Development 12.5 Fomento Economico Mexicano
12.5.1 Fomento Economico Mexicano Corporation Information
12.5.2 Fomento Economico Mexicano Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Fomento Economico Mexicano Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Fomento Economico Mexicano Beverage Products Offered
12.5.5 Fomento Economico Mexicano Recent Development 12.6 Heineken Holding
12.6.1 Heineken Holding Corporation Information
12.6.2 Heineken Holding Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Heineken Holding Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Heineken Holding Beverage Products Offered
12.6.5 Heineken Holding Recent Development 12.7 Kirin Holdings
12.7.1 Kirin Holdings Corporation Information
12.7.2 Kirin Holdings Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Kirin Holdings Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Kirin Holdings Beverage Products Offered
12.7.5 Kirin Holdings Recent Development 12.8 PepsiCo
12.8.1 PepsiCo Corporation Information
12.8.2 PepsiCo Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 PepsiCo Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 PepsiCo Beverage Products Offered
12.8.5 PepsiCo Recent Development 12.9 SABMiller
12.9.1 SABMiller Corporation Information
12.9.2 SABMiller Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 SABMiller Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 SABMiller Beverage Products Offered
12.9.5 SABMiller Recent Development 12.10 Coca-Cola
12.10.1 Coca-Cola Corporation Information
12.10.2 Coca-Cola Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Coca-Cola Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Coca-Cola Beverage Products Offered
12.10.5 Coca-Cola Recent Development 12.11 Anheuser-Busch InBev
12.11.1 Anheuser-Busch InBev Corporation Information
12.11.2 Anheuser-Busch InBev Description and Business Overview
12.11.3 Anheuser-Busch InBev Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Anheuser-Busch InBev Beverage Products Offered
12.11.5 Anheuser-Busch InBev Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 13.1 Beverage Industry Trends 13.2 Beverage Market Drivers 13.3 Beverage Market Challenges 13.4 Beverage Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis 14.2 Beverage Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer
About Us:
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.