New Report: Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Growth, survey and Forecast by 2027| QAD Inc, SAP, NetSuite(Oracle)

Los Angeles, United States,April 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application . The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Discrete Manufacturing ERP market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Discrete Manufacturing ERP market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Discrete Manufacturing ERP market.

The research report on the global Discrete Manufacturing ERP market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Discrete Manufacturing ERP market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Discrete Manufacturing ERP research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Discrete Manufacturing ERP market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in Discrete Manufacturing ERP market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Discrete Manufacturing ERP market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Discrete Manufacturing ERP market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Discrete Manufacturing ERP market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to the interested readers.

Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Leading Players

QAD Inc, SAP, NetSuite(Oracle), Epicor, SYSPRO, Sage Group, Microsoft, ECi Software Solutions, Infor, abas ERP, Shoptech Industrial Software Corporation, Global Shop Solutions

Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Discrete Manufacturing ERP market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Discrete Manufacturing ERP market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Discrete Manufacturing ERP Segmentation by Product

On Premise ERP

Cloud-Based ERP

Discrete Manufacturing ERP Segmentation by Application

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Discrete Manufacturing ERP market?

How will the global Discrete Manufacturing ERP market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Discrete Manufacturing ERP market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Discrete Manufacturing ERP market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Discrete Manufacturing ERP market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Discrete Manufacturing ERP

1.1 Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Overview

1.1.1 Discrete Manufacturing ERP Product Scope

1.1.2 Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Discrete Manufacturing ERP Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Discrete Manufacturing ERP Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Discrete Manufacturing ERP Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 On Premise ERP

2.5 Cloud-Based ERP 3 Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Discrete Manufacturing ERP Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Discrete Manufacturing ERP Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Large Enterprises

3.5 SMEs 4 Discrete Manufacturing ERP Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Discrete Manufacturing ERP as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market

4.4 Global Top Players Discrete Manufacturing ERP Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Discrete Manufacturing ERP Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 QAD Inc

5.1.1 QAD Inc Profile

5.1.2 QAD Inc Main Business

5.1.3 QAD Inc Discrete Manufacturing ERP Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 QAD Inc Discrete Manufacturing ERP Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 QAD Inc Recent Developments

5.2 SAP

5.2.1 SAP Profile

5.2.2 SAP Main Business

5.2.3 SAP Discrete Manufacturing ERP Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 SAP Discrete Manufacturing ERP Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 SAP Recent Developments

5.3 NetSuite(Oracle)

5.5.1 NetSuite(Oracle) Profile

5.3.2 NetSuite(Oracle) Main Business

5.3.3 NetSuite(Oracle) Discrete Manufacturing ERP Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 NetSuite(Oracle) Discrete Manufacturing ERP Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Epicor Recent Developments

5.4 Epicor

5.4.1 Epicor Profile

5.4.2 Epicor Main Business

5.4.3 Epicor Discrete Manufacturing ERP Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Epicor Discrete Manufacturing ERP Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Epicor Recent Developments

5.5 SYSPRO

5.5.1 SYSPRO Profile

5.5.2 SYSPRO Main Business

5.5.3 SYSPRO Discrete Manufacturing ERP Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 SYSPRO Discrete Manufacturing ERP Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 SYSPRO Recent Developments

5.6 Sage Group

5.6.1 Sage Group Profile

5.6.2 Sage Group Main Business

5.6.3 Sage Group Discrete Manufacturing ERP Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Sage Group Discrete Manufacturing ERP Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Sage Group Recent Developments

5.7 Microsoft

5.7.1 Microsoft Profile

5.7.2 Microsoft Main Business

5.7.3 Microsoft Discrete Manufacturing ERP Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Microsoft Discrete Manufacturing ERP Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Microsoft Recent Developments

5.8 ECi Software Solutions

5.8.1 ECi Software Solutions Profile

5.8.2 ECi Software Solutions Main Business

5.8.3 ECi Software Solutions Discrete Manufacturing ERP Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 ECi Software Solutions Discrete Manufacturing ERP Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 ECi Software Solutions Recent Developments

5.9 Infor

5.9.1 Infor Profile

5.9.2 Infor Main Business

5.9.3 Infor Discrete Manufacturing ERP Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Infor Discrete Manufacturing ERP Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Infor Recent Developments

5.10 abas ERP

5.10.1 abas ERP Profile

5.10.2 abas ERP Main Business

5.10.3 abas ERP Discrete Manufacturing ERP Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 abas ERP Discrete Manufacturing ERP Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 abas ERP Recent Developments

5.11 Shoptech Industrial Software Corporation

5.11.1 Shoptech Industrial Software Corporation Profile

5.11.2 Shoptech Industrial Software Corporation Main Business

5.11.3 Shoptech Industrial Software Corporation Discrete Manufacturing ERP Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Shoptech Industrial Software Corporation Discrete Manufacturing ERP Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Shoptech Industrial Software Corporation Recent Developments

5.12 Global Shop Solutions

5.12.1 Global Shop Solutions Profile

5.12.2 Global Shop Solutions Main Business

5.12.3 Global Shop Solutions Discrete Manufacturing ERP Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Global Shop Solutions Discrete Manufacturing ERP Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Global Shop Solutions Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Dynamics

11.1 Discrete Manufacturing ERP Industry Trends

11.2 Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Drivers

11.3 Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Challenges

11.4 Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

