New Report Chip-less RFID Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to2028| Alien Technology Corporation, Confidex Company LTD, IMPINJ INCORPORATION

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: – The report on the global Chip-less RFID market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Chip-less RFID Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Chip-less RFID market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Chip-less RFID market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Chip-less RFID market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Chip-less RFID market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Chip-less RFID market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Chip-less RFID market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Chip-less RFID market.

Chip-less RFID Market Leading Players: Alien Technology Corporation, Confidex Company LTD, IMPINJ INCORPORATION, Honeywell(INTERMEC INC), Thinfilm, Toppan Forms CO. LTD

Product Type:

, SAW, TFTC Chip-less RFID

By Application:

Retail, Transport & Logistics, Aviation, Healthcare, Other



Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the UNITED STATESs, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Chip-less RFID market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Chip-less RFID market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Chip-less RFID market?

• How will the global Chip-less RFID market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Chip-less RFID market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Chip-less RFID Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 SAW

1.2.3 TFTC

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Chip-less RFID Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Retail

1.3.3 Transport & Logistics

1.3.4 Aviation

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Chip-less RFID Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Chip-less RFID Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Chip-less RFID Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Chip-less RFID Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Chip-less RFID Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Chip-less RFID Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Chip-less RFID Industry Trends

2.3.2 Chip-less RFID Market Drivers

2.3.3 Chip-less RFID Market Challenges

2.3.4 Chip-less RFID Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Chip-less RFID Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Chip-less RFID Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Chip-less RFID Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Chip-less RFID Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Chip-less RFID Revenue

3.4 Global Chip-less RFID Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Chip-less RFID Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Chip-less RFID Revenue in 2021

3.5 Chip-less RFID Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Chip-less RFID Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Chip-less RFID Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Chip-less RFID Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Chip-less RFID Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Chip-less RFID Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 5 Chip-less RFID Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Chip-less RFID Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Chip-less RFID Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 6 North America

6.1 North America Chip-less RFID Market Size (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Chip-less RFID Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Chip-less RFID Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

6.2.2 North America Chip-less RFID Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

6.2.3 North America Chip-less RFID Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Chip-less RFID Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Chip-less RFID Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 North America Chip-less RFID Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

6.3.3 North America Chip-less RFID Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.4 North America Chip-less RFID Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Chip-less RFID Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

6.4.2 North America Chip-less RFID Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Chip-less RFID Market Size (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Chip-less RFID Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Chip-less RFID Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

7.2.2 Europe Chip-less RFID Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

7.2.3 Europe Chip-less RFID Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Chip-less RFID Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Chip-less RFID Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

7.3.2 Europe Chip-less RFID Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

7.3.3 Europe Chip-less RFID Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

7.4 Europe Chip-less RFID Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Chip-less RFID Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

7.4.2 Europe Chip-less RFID Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic Countries 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Chip-less RFID Market Size (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Chip-less RFID Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Chip-less RFID Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Chip-less RFID Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Chip-less RFID Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Chip-less RFID Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Chip-less RFID Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Chip-less RFID Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Chip-less RFID Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Chip-less RFID Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Chip-less RFID Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Chip-less RFID Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Chip-less RFID Market Size (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Chip-less RFID Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Chip-less RFID Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

9.2.2 Latin America Chip-less RFID Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

9.2.3 Latin America Chip-less RFID Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Chip-less RFID Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Chip-less RFID Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

9.3.2 Latin America Chip-less RFID Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

9.3.3 Latin America Chip-less RFID Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

9.4 Latin America Chip-less RFID Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Chip-less RFID Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

9.4.2 Latin America Chip-less RFID Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Chip-less RFID Market Size (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Chip-less RFID Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Chip-less RFID Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Chip-less RFID Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Chip-less RFID Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Chip-less RFID Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Chip-less RFID Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Chip-less RFID Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Chip-less RFID Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Chip-less RFID Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Chip-less RFID Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Chip-less RFID Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Alien Technology Corporation

11.1.1 Alien Technology Corporation Company Details

11.1.2 Alien Technology Corporation Business Overview

11.1.3 Alien Technology Corporation Chip-less RFID Introduction

11.1.4 Alien Technology Corporation Revenue in Chip-less RFID Business (2017-2022)

11.1.5 Alien Technology Corporation Recent Developments

11.2 Confidex Company LTD

11.2.1 Confidex Company LTD Company Details

11.2.2 Confidex Company LTD Business Overview

11.2.3 Confidex Company LTD Chip-less RFID Introduction

11.2.4 Confidex Company LTD Revenue in Chip-less RFID Business (2017-2022)

11.2.5 Confidex Company LTD Recent Developments

11.3 IMPINJ INCORPORATION

11.3.1 IMPINJ INCORPORATION Company Details

11.3.2 IMPINJ INCORPORATION Business Overview

11.3.3 IMPINJ INCORPORATION Chip-less RFID Introduction

11.3.4 IMPINJ INCORPORATION Revenue in Chip-less RFID Business (2017-2022)

11.3.5 IMPINJ INCORPORATION Recent Developments

11.4 Honeywell(INTERMEC INC)

11.4.1 Honeywell(INTERMEC INC) Company Details

11.4.2 Honeywell(INTERMEC INC) Business Overview

11.4.3 Honeywell(INTERMEC INC) Chip-less RFID Introduction

11.4.4 Honeywell(INTERMEC INC) Revenue in Chip-less RFID Business (2017-2022)

11.4.5 Honeywell(INTERMEC INC) Recent Developments

11.5 Thinfilm

11.5.1 Thinfilm Company Details

11.5.2 Thinfilm Business Overview

11.5.3 Thinfilm Chip-less RFID Introduction

11.5.4 Thinfilm Revenue in Chip-less RFID Business (2017-2022)

11.5.5 Thinfilm Recent Developments

11.6 Toppan Forms CO. LTD

11.6.1 Toppan Forms CO. LTD Company Details

11.6.2 Toppan Forms CO. LTD Business Overview

11.6.3 Toppan Forms CO. LTD Chip-less RFID Introduction

11.6.4 Toppan Forms CO. LTD Revenue in Chip-less RFID Business (2017-2022)

11.6.5 Toppan Forms CO. LTD Recent Developments 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

