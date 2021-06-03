New Opportunities in Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Market 2021 Growth, Segmentation|SummaryThis report focuses on demand and consumption of Adenovirus Vector Vaccine in key countries, like U.S., Spain

Los Angeles, United State: The report is a compilation of comprehensive research studies on various aspects of the global Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Market. With accurate data and highly authentic information, it makes a brilliant attempt to provide a real, transparent picture of current and future situations of the global Adenovirus Vector Vaccine market. Market participants can use this powerful tool when creating effective business plans or making important changes to their strategies. The Adenovirus Vector Vaccine report discusses about the growth of the global as well as regional markets. It also brings to light high-growth segments of the global Adenovirus Vector Vaccine market and how they will progress in the coming years.

In this section of the report, the global Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Market focuses on the major players that are operating in the market and their competitive landscape present in the market. The Adenovirus Vector Vaccine report includes a list of initiatives taken by the companies in the past years along with the ones, which are likely to happen in the coming years. Analysts have also made a note of their expansion plans for the near future, financial analysis of these companies, and their research and development activities. This research report includes a complete dashboard view of the global Adenovirus Vector Vaccine market, which helps the readers to view an in-depth knowledge about the report.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Market Research Report: SummaryThis report focuses on demand and consumption of Adenovirus Vector Vaccine in key countries, like U.S., Spain, Italy, France, UK, Germany, China and Japan, etc.Key Findings 1: The Technology Principle of Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Viral vector vaccine is to insert the antigen gene fragment into the gene sequence of the virus with very low pathogenicity, to infect the human body with the virus, and use human organelles to synthesize antigen, induce the immune response of the body. Due to the process of in vitro culture, isolation and purification of carrier virus, this technique is similar to that of protein subunit vaccine, but the difference is that antigen proteins are synthesized by human organelles rather than in vitro.Figure 1. Figure How Viral Vector Vaccines WorkSource: http://www.dxzq.net/main/dxyj/ywfw/index.shtml?catalogId=1,8,54Table 1. Global Representative Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Developers/Suppliers and R&D StageCompanyHeadquarter/CountryR&D StageGREFFEXthe United StatesExperiments on AnimalsJohnson & Johnsonthe United Statesbeing developedCanSino BiologicsChinaClinical IIAltimmunethe United Statesbeing developedUniversity of OxfordEnglandClinical IBravoBioChinabeing developedSource: Above companies and QYResearch, 2020 Key Findings 2: The Technology Principle of Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Among the current 70 new coronal vaccine research and development projects, about 15 of them are based on the technical route of virus vector vaccine, and about 5 of them are adenovirus vector vaccine projects. The adenovirus vector vaccine program, a collaboration between conino and the academy of military sciences, is one of the global leaders in the development of a new coronavirus vaccine. Preliminary safety data have been obtained in phase I clinical trials and subject recruitment has begun in phase II clinical trials. The ChAdOx1 programme at the university of Oxford has also been registered for a phase I clinical trial and subject recruitment has not yet begun. Clinical trials of Ad26, a collaboration between janssen and BARDA, will also begin by September. Clinical trials of the Altimmune adenovirus vector project will begin as early as this August.Key Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Developers and Suppliers Covered in This reportl GREFFEXl Johnson & Johnsonl CanSino Biologicsl Altimmunel University of Oxfordl BravoBioKey Findings 3: Clinical Trial Design of Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Phase I of the consino adenovirus vector program was an open, dose-increasing, non-randomized controlled trial that enrolled 108 subjects in high, medium, and low dose groups for a single vaccination. The main outcome measures were adverse reactions within 7 days of inoculation. The trial will be implemented until December 31, 2020.On April 9, 2020, conino announced that it had obtained preliminary safety data in phase I clinical trials and plans to move to phase II clinical trials.500 subjects were included in the phase II clinical trial, and 250/125/125 subjects were included in the medium dose/low dose/placebo group, respectively. The main observation indicators were the titer of adverse reactions 0-14 days after inoculation and anti-novel coronavirus specific antibody 28 days after inoculation.The vaccine developed by various technical routes has its advantages and disadvantages, and they are complementary to each other. A recombinant protein vaccine is essentially a vaccine that takes the most potent antigen component of a pathogen, the gene, and then reformulates the protein in vitro. Key Countries Considered in This Report:l North American U.S.n Canadan Mexicol Europen Italyn Spainn Francen UKn Germanyn Belgiumn Netherlandsn Switzerlandn Russian Portugaln Austrian Irelandn Swedenn Turkeyn Rest of Europel Asia-Pacificn Chinan Japann South Korean Indian Philippinesn Malaysian Australian Indonesian Singaporen Thailandn Pakistann Rest of Asia-Pacificl South American Braziln Perun Chilel Middle East and African Irann Israeln Saudi Arabian Turkey

For a better understanding of the market, analysts have segmented the global Adenovirus Vector Vaccine market based on application, type, and regions. Each segment provides a clear picture of the aspects that are likely to drive it and the ones expected to restrain it. The segment-wise explanation allows the reader to get access to particular updates about the global Adenovirus Vector Vaccine market. Evolving environmental concerns, changing political scenarios, and differing approaches by the government towards regulatory reforms have also been mentioned in the Adenovirus Vector Vaccine research report.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Adenovirus Vector Vaccine market?

What will be the size of the global Adenovirus Vector Vaccine market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Adenovirus Vector Vaccine market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Adenovirus Vector Vaccine market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Adenovirus Vector Vaccine market?

Request for customization in Report:

TOC

Table of Contents1 Report Overview 11.1 Study Scope 11.2 Global COVID-19 Total Confirmed Cases 11.3 Global Adenovirus Vector Vaccine R & D Stage, by Developers/Suppliers 32 Global Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Market Size 42.1 Global Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Demand and Consumption, 2020e-2023f 42.2 Global Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Demand and Consumption, by Region, 2020e-2023F 42.3 Global Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Output by Countries in 2021 53 Key Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Developers and Suppliers 63.1 GREFFEX 63.1.1 GREFFEX Company Details 63.1.2 GREFFEX Description and Business Overview 63.1.3 GREFFEX Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Introduction 63.2 Johnson & Johnson 73.2.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details 73.2.2 Johnson & Johnson Description and Business Overview 73.2.3 Johnson & Johnson Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Introduction 73.3 CanSino Biologics 83.3.1 CanSino Biologics Company Details 83.3.2 CanSino Biologics Description and Business Overview 83.3.3 CanSino Biologics Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Introduction 83.4 Altimmune 93.4.1 Altimmune Company Details 93.4.2 Altimmune Description and Business Overview 93.4.3 Altimmune Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Introduction 93.5 University of Oxford 103.5.1 University of Oxford Company Details 103.5.2 University of Oxford Description and Business Overview 103.5.3 University of Oxford Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Introduction 103.6 BravoBio 113.6.1 BravoBio Company Details 113.6.2 BravoBio Description and Business Overview 113.6.3 BravoBio Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Introduction 114 North America 124.1 North America Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Demand and Consumption by Country 124.2 U.S. 134.2.1 U.S. COVID-19 Cases 134.2.2 U.S. Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Demand and Consumption 144.2.3 Key Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in U.S. 144.3 Canada 144.3.1 Canada COVID-19 Cases 144.3.2 Canada Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Demand and Consumption 164.3.3 Key Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in Canada 175 Europe 185.1 Europe Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Demand and Consumption by Country 185.2 Italy 195.2.1 Italy COVID-19 Cases 195.2.2 Italy Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Demand and Consumption 195.2.3 Key Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in Italy 205.3 Spain 205.3.1 Spain COVID-19 Cases 205.3.2 Spain Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Demand and Consumption 205.3.3 Key Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in Spain 215.4 France 215.4.1 France COVID-19 Cases 215.4.2 France Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Demand and Consumption 225.4.3 Key Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in France 225.5 UK 235.5.1 UK COVID-19 Cases 235.5.2 UK Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Demand and Consumption 235.5.3 Key Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in UK 245.6 Germany 245.6.1 Germany COVID-19 Cases 245.6.2 Germany Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Demand and Consumption 255.6.3 Key Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in Germany 265.7 Rest of Europe 265.7.1 Rest of Europe Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Demand and Consumption 265.7.2 Key Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in Rest of Europe 266 Asia Pacific 276.1 Asia-Pacific Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Demand and Consumption by Country 276.2 China 286.2.1 China COVID-19 Cases 286.2.2 China Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Demand and Consumption 296.2.3 Key Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in China 296.3 Japan 306.3.1 Japan COVID-19 Cases 306.3.2 Japan Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Demand and Consumption 306.3.3 Key Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in Japan 316.4 South Korea 326.4.1 South Korea COVID-19 Cases 326.4.2 South Korea Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Demand and Consumption 336.4.3 Key Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in South Korea 346.5 India 346.5.1 India COVID-19 Cases 346.5.2 India Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Demand and Consumption 356.5.3 Key Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in India 356.6 Rest of Asia 366.6.1 Rest of Asia Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Demand and Consumption 366.6.2 Key Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in Rest of Asia 367 South America 377.1 South America Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Demand and Consumption by Country 377.2 Brazil 387.2.1 Brazil COVID-19 Cases 387.2.2 Brazil Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Demand and Consumption 387.2.3 Key Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in Brazil 397.3 Rest of South America 397.3.1 Rest of South America Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Demand and Consumption 397.3.2 Key Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in Rest of South America 398 Middle East and Africa 408.1 Middle East and Africa Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Demand and Consumption by Country 408.2 Israel 418.2.1 Israel COVID-19 Cases 418.2.2 Israel Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Demand and Consumption 418.2.3 Key Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in Israel 418.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa 428.3.1 Rest of Middle East and Africa Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Demand and Consumption 428.3.2 Key Adenovirus Vector Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in Rest of Middle East and Africa 429 Key Findings in This Report 4310 Appendix 4410.1 Research Methodology 4410.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 4410.1.2 Data Source 4710.2 Disclaimer 5010.3 Author Details 50

