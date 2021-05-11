New Energy Vehicle Harness Market SWOT Analysis, Latest Market Trends and Future Prospects 2027 | TE Connectivity, Lear, Yazaki Corporation

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and China New Energy Vehicle Harness Market Insights, Forecast to 2026. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the New Energy Vehicle Harness market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global New Energy Vehicle Harness market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global New Energy Vehicle Harness market.

The research report on the global New Energy Vehicle Harness market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, New Energy Vehicle Harness market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The New Energy Vehicle Harness research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global New Energy Vehicle Harness market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the New Energy Vehicle Harness market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global New Energy Vehicle Harness market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

New Energy Vehicle Harness Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global New Energy Vehicle Harness market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global New Energy Vehicle Harness market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

New Energy Vehicle Harness Market Leading Players

Sumitomo, TE Connectivity, Lear, Yazaki Corporation, Draxlmaier Group, Leoni, Furukawa Electric, Yura, Huizhou Yicai Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., THB Group, KUNSHAN HUGUANG AUTO HARNESS CO.,LTD, AVIC JONHON OPTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD, Amphenol Automotive Products Group, Hefei Jishun New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., Ebusbar, Shenzhen Woer New Energy Electric Technology Co., Ltd., ZHEJIANG LIDA ELECTRIC APPLIANCE CO., LTD, Hefei kanna auto parts co. LTD, Shenzhen Qiaoyun Technology Co., Ltd, Nanjing Kangni New Energy Auto Parts Co., Ltd., Ruianda, Shandong IMDM

New Energy Vehicle Harness Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the New Energy Vehicle Harness market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global New Energy Vehicle Harness market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

New Energy Vehicle Harness Segmentation by Product

Battery High Voltage Harness

High Voltage Power Harness

DC Charging Harness

Air Conditioning and Cooling Harness

Other

New Energy Vehicle Harness Segmentation by Application

Hybrid Car

All Electric Car

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global New Energy Vehicle Harness market?

How will the global New Energy Vehicle Harness market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global New Energy Vehicle Harness market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global New Energy Vehicle Harness market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global New Energy Vehicle Harness market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 New Energy Vehicle Harness Product Introduction 1.2 Market Segments 1.3 Key New Energy Vehicle Harness Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Harness Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Battery High Voltage Harness

1.4.3 High Voltage Power Harness

1.4.4 DC Charging Harness

1.4.5 Air Conditioning and Cooling Harness

1.4.6 Other 1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Harness Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hybrid Car

1.5.3 All Electric Car 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Harness Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Harness Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Harness Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Harness, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.3 New Energy Vehicle Harness Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Harness Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Harness Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 2.4 New Energy Vehicle Harness Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Harness Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Harness Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global New Energy Vehicle Harness Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top New Energy Vehicle Harness Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Harness Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Harness Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Harness Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Harness Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Harness Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Harness Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by New Energy Vehicle Harness Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global New Energy Vehicle Harness Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Harness Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global New Energy Vehicle Harness Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 New Energy Vehicle Harness Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers New Energy Vehicle Harness Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into New Energy Vehicle Harness Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Harness Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Harness Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Harness Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 New Energy Vehicle Harness Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 4.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Harness Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Harness Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Harness Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 New Energy Vehicle Harness Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Harness Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Harness Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Harness Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Harness Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 New Energy Vehicle Harness Price by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 New Energy Vehicle Harness Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Harness Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Harness Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Harness Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 China by Players, Type and Application 6.1 China New Energy Vehicle Harness Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China New Energy Vehicle Harness Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China New Energy Vehicle Harness Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China New Energy Vehicle Harness Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026 6.2 China New Energy Vehicle Harness Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top New Energy Vehicle Harness Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top New Energy Vehicle Harness Players by Revenue (2015-2020) 6.3 China New Energy Vehicle Harness Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China New Energy Vehicle Harness Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China New Energy Vehicle Harness Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China New Energy Vehicle Harness Price by Type (2015-2020) 6.4 China New Energy Vehicle Harness Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China New Energy Vehicle Harness Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China New Energy Vehicle Harness Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China New Energy Vehicle Harness Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 6.5 China New Energy Vehicle Harness Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China New Energy Vehicle Harness Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China New Energy Vehicle Harness Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China New Energy Vehicle Harness Price by Application (2015-2020) 6.6 China New Energy Vehicle Harness Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China New Energy Vehicle Harness Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China New Energy Vehicle Harness Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China New Energy Vehicle Harness Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America 7.1 North America New Energy Vehicle Harness Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 7.2 North America New Energy Vehicle Harness Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America New Energy Vehicle Harness Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America New Energy Vehicle Harness Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe New Energy Vehicle Harness Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 8.2 Europe New Energy Vehicle Harness Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe New Energy Vehicle Harness Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe New Energy Vehicle Harness Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific New Energy Vehicle Harness Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 9.2 Asia Pacific New Energy Vehicle Harness Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific New Energy Vehicle Harness Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific New Energy Vehicle Harness Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America New Energy Vehicle Harness Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 10.2 Latin America New Energy Vehicle Harness Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America New Energy Vehicle Harness Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America New Energy Vehicle Harness Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa New Energy Vehicle Harness Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 11.2 Middle East and Africa New Energy Vehicle Harness Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa New Energy Vehicle Harness Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa New Energy Vehicle Harness Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 Sumitomo

12.1.1 Sumitomo Corporation Information

12.1.2 Sumitomo Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Sumitomo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Sumitomo New Energy Vehicle Harness Products Offered

12.1.5 Sumitomo Recent Development 12.2 TE Connectivity

12.2.1 TE Connectivity Corporation Information

12.2.2 TE Connectivity Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 TE Connectivity Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 TE Connectivity New Energy Vehicle Harness Products Offered

12.2.5 TE Connectivity Recent Development 12.3 Lear

12.3.1 Lear Corporation Information

12.3.2 Lear Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Lear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Lear New Energy Vehicle Harness Products Offered

12.3.5 Lear Recent Development 12.4 Yazaki Corporation

12.4.1 Yazaki Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 Yazaki Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Yazaki Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Yazaki Corporation New Energy Vehicle Harness Products Offered

12.4.5 Yazaki Corporation Recent Development 12.5 Draxlmaier Group

12.5.1 Draxlmaier Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 Draxlmaier Group Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Draxlmaier Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Draxlmaier Group New Energy Vehicle Harness Products Offered

12.5.5 Draxlmaier Group Recent Development 12.6 Leoni

12.6.1 Leoni Corporation Information

12.6.2 Leoni Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Leoni Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Leoni New Energy Vehicle Harness Products Offered

12.6.5 Leoni Recent Development 12.7 Furukawa Electric

12.7.1 Furukawa Electric Corporation Information

12.7.2 Furukawa Electric Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Furukawa Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Furukawa Electric New Energy Vehicle Harness Products Offered

12.7.5 Furukawa Electric Recent Development 12.8 Yura

12.8.1 Yura Corporation Information

12.8.2 Yura Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Yura Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Yura New Energy Vehicle Harness Products Offered

12.8.5 Yura Recent Development 12.9 Huizhou Yicai Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

12.9.1 Huizhou Yicai Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.9.2 Huizhou Yicai Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Huizhou Yicai Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Huizhou Yicai Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. New Energy Vehicle Harness Products Offered

12.9.5 Huizhou Yicai Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development 12.10 THB Group

12.10.1 THB Group Corporation Information

12.10.2 THB Group Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 THB Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 THB Group New Energy Vehicle Harness Products Offered

12.10.5 THB Group Recent Development 12.11 Sumitomo

12.11.1 Sumitomo Corporation Information

12.11.2 Sumitomo Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Sumitomo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Sumitomo New Energy Vehicle Harness Products Offered

12.11.5 Sumitomo Recent Development 12.12 AVIC JONHON OPTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

12.12.1 AVIC JONHON OPTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD Corporation Information

12.12.2 AVIC JONHON OPTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 AVIC JONHON OPTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 AVIC JONHON OPTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD Products Offered

12.12.5 AVIC JONHON OPTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD Recent Development 12.13 Amphenol Automotive Products Group

12.13.1 Amphenol Automotive Products Group Corporation Information

12.13.2 Amphenol Automotive Products Group Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Amphenol Automotive Products Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Amphenol Automotive Products Group Products Offered

12.13.5 Amphenol Automotive Products Group Recent Development 12.14 Hefei Jishun New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

12.14.1 Hefei Jishun New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.14.2 Hefei Jishun New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Hefei Jishun New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Hefei Jishun New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. Products Offered

12.14.5 Hefei Jishun New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development 12.15 Ebusbar

12.15.1 Ebusbar Corporation Information

12.15.2 Ebusbar Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Ebusbar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Ebusbar Products Offered

12.15.5 Ebusbar Recent Development 12.16 Shenzhen Woer New Energy Electric Technology Co., Ltd.

12.16.1 Shenzhen Woer New Energy Electric Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.16.2 Shenzhen Woer New Energy Electric Technology Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Shenzhen Woer New Energy Electric Technology Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Shenzhen Woer New Energy Electric Technology Co., Ltd. Products Offered

12.16.5 Shenzhen Woer New Energy Electric Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development 12.17 ZHEJIANG LIDA ELECTRIC APPLIANCE CO., LTD

12.17.1 ZHEJIANG LIDA ELECTRIC APPLIANCE CO., LTD Corporation Information

12.17.2 ZHEJIANG LIDA ELECTRIC APPLIANCE CO., LTD Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 ZHEJIANG LIDA ELECTRIC APPLIANCE CO., LTD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 ZHEJIANG LIDA ELECTRIC APPLIANCE CO., LTD Products Offered

12.17.5 ZHEJIANG LIDA ELECTRIC APPLIANCE CO., LTD Recent Development 12.18 Hefei kanna auto parts co. LTD

12.18.1 Hefei kanna auto parts co. LTD Corporation Information

12.18.2 Hefei kanna auto parts co. LTD Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Hefei kanna auto parts co. LTD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Hefei kanna auto parts co. LTD Products Offered

12.18.5 Hefei kanna auto parts co. LTD Recent Development 12.19 Shenzhen Qiaoyun Technology Co., Ltd

12.19.1 Shenzhen Qiaoyun Technology Co., Ltd Corporation Information

12.19.2 Shenzhen Qiaoyun Technology Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Shenzhen Qiaoyun Technology Co., Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Shenzhen Qiaoyun Technology Co., Ltd Products Offered

12.19.5 Shenzhen Qiaoyun Technology Co., Ltd Recent Development 12.20 Nanjing Kangni New Energy Auto Parts Co., Ltd.

12.20.1 Nanjing Kangni New Energy Auto Parts Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.20.2 Nanjing Kangni New Energy Auto Parts Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Nanjing Kangni New Energy Auto Parts Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Nanjing Kangni New Energy Auto Parts Co., Ltd. Products Offered

12.20.5 Nanjing Kangni New Energy Auto Parts Co., Ltd. Recent Development 12.21 Ruianda

12.21.1 Ruianda Corporation Information

12.21.2 Ruianda Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Ruianda Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Ruianda Products Offered

12.21.5 Ruianda Recent Development 12.22 Shandong IMDM

12.22.1 Shandong IMDM Corporation Information

12.22.2 Shandong IMDM Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Shandong IMDM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 Shandong IMDM Products Offered

12.22.5 Shandong IMDM Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers 13.2 Market Challenges 13.3 Market Risks/Restraints 13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13.5 Primary Interviews with Key New Energy Vehicle Harness Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis 14.2 New Energy Vehicle Harness Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

