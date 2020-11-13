New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Market Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2026 | Nissan, Delphi, BROAD-OCEAN

“

The report titled Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Nissan, Delphi, BROAD-OCEAN, MITSUBISHI, FUKUTA, Ford, Bosch, BYD, GM, DENSO, Toyota, JJ

Market Segmentation by Product: Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor

Direct Current Motor

Induction Motor



Market Segmentation by Application: Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle



The New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor market?

Table of Contents:

1 New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Market Overview

1.1 New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Product Scope

1.2 New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor

1.2.3 Direct Current Motor

1.2.4 Induction Motor

1.3 New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor as of 2019)

3.4 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Market Size by Type

4.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Market Size by Application

5.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Business

12.1 Nissan

12.1.1 Nissan Corporation Information

12.1.2 Nissan Business Overview

12.1.3 Nissan New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Nissan New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Products Offered

12.1.5 Nissan Recent Development

12.2 Delphi

12.2.1 Delphi Corporation Information

12.2.2 Delphi Business Overview

12.2.3 Delphi New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Delphi New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Products Offered

12.2.5 Delphi Recent Development

12.3 BROAD-OCEAN

12.3.1 BROAD-OCEAN Corporation Information

12.3.2 BROAD-OCEAN Business Overview

12.3.3 BROAD-OCEAN New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 BROAD-OCEAN New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Products Offered

12.3.5 BROAD-OCEAN Recent Development

12.4 MITSUBISHI

12.4.1 MITSUBISHI Corporation Information

12.4.2 MITSUBISHI Business Overview

12.4.3 MITSUBISHI New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 MITSUBISHI New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Products Offered

12.4.5 MITSUBISHI Recent Development

12.5 FUKUTA

12.5.1 FUKUTA Corporation Information

12.5.2 FUKUTA Business Overview

12.5.3 FUKUTA New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 FUKUTA New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Products Offered

12.5.5 FUKUTA Recent Development

12.6 Ford

12.6.1 Ford Corporation Information

12.6.2 Ford Business Overview

12.6.3 Ford New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Ford New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Products Offered

12.6.5 Ford Recent Development

12.7 Bosch

12.7.1 Bosch Corporation Information

12.7.2 Bosch Business Overview

12.7.3 Bosch New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Bosch New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Products Offered

12.7.5 Bosch Recent Development

12.8 BYD

12.8.1 BYD Corporation Information

12.8.2 BYD Business Overview

12.8.3 BYD New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 BYD New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Products Offered

12.8.5 BYD Recent Development

12.9 GM

12.9.1 GM Corporation Information

12.9.2 GM Business Overview

12.9.3 GM New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 GM New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Products Offered

12.9.5 GM Recent Development

12.10 DENSO

12.10.1 DENSO Corporation Information

12.10.2 DENSO Business Overview

12.10.3 DENSO New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 DENSO New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Products Offered

12.10.5 DENSO Recent Development

12.11 Toyota

12.11.1 Toyota Corporation Information

12.11.2 Toyota Business Overview

12.11.3 Toyota New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Toyota New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Products Offered

12.11.5 Toyota Recent Development

12.12 JJ

12.12.1 JJ Corporation Information

12.12.2 JJ Business Overview

12.12.3 JJ New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 JJ New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Products Offered

12.12.5 JJ Recent Development

13 New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor

13.4 New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Distributors List

14.3 New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Market Trends

15.2 New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Market Challenges

15.4 New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

