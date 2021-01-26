Neuroscience Market Size, Growth Factor,Analysis And Forecast By 2027GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Noldus Information Technology

Neuroscience (or neurobiology) is the scientific study of the nervous system. It is a multidisciplinary branch of biology that combines physiology, anatomy, molecular biology, developmental biology, cytology, mathematical modeling and psychology to understand the fundamental and emergent properties of neurons and neural circuits. The understanding of the biological basis of learning, memory, behavior, perception, and consciousness. GE Healthcare and Siemens Helathineers are the two largest manufacturer globally with a combined market share of 6%. The United States and Europe are the leading two regions in the development of neuroscience, with a combined market share of more than 70%. The market size of neuroscience will continue to expand in the future.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Neuroscience Market The global Neuroscience market size is projected to reach US$ 32340 million by 2026, from US$ 25350 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Neuroscience market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Neuroscience market in terms of revenue.

Neuroscience Breakdown Data by Type

Whole Brain Imaging, Neuro-Microscopy, Electrophysiology Technologies, Neuro-Cellular Manipulation, Stereotaxic Surgeries, Animal Behavior, Other, Whole Brain Imaging, Neuro-Microscopy, and Electrophysiology Technologies are the top three types of neuroscience, with a combined market share of 62%

Neuroscience Breakdown Data by Application

Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, Other, Neuroscience is applied mostly in the hospital with a market share of 47%. It is followed by Research Institutes and Diagnostic Laboratories Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Neuroscience market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Neuroscience market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Noldus Information Technology, Mightex Bioscience, Thomas RECORDING GmbH, Blackrock Microsystems, Tucker-Davis Technologies, Plexon, Phoenix Technology Group, Mightex Bioscience, Thomas RECORDING GmbH

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Neuroscience Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Whole Brain Imaging

1.2.3 Neuro-Microscopy

1.2.4 Electrophysiology Technologies

1.2.5 Neuro-Cellular Manipulation

1.2.6 Stereotaxic Surgeries

1.2.7 Animal Behavior

1.2.8 Other 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Neuroscience Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Diagnostic Laboratories

1.3.4 Research Institutes

1.3.5 Other 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Neuroscience Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Neuroscience Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Neuroscience Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Neuroscience Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Neuroscience Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Neuroscience Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Neuroscience Market Trends

2.3.2 Neuroscience Market Drivers

2.3.3 Neuroscience Market Challenges

2.3.4 Neuroscience Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Neuroscience Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Neuroscience Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Neuroscience Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Neuroscience Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Neuroscience Revenue 3.4 Global Neuroscience Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Neuroscience Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Neuroscience Revenue in 2020 3.5 Neuroscience Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Neuroscience Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Neuroscience Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Neuroscience Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Neuroscience Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Neuroscience Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Neuroscience Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Neuroscience Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Neuroscience Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Neuroscience Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Neuroscience Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Neuroscience Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Neuroscience Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Neuroscience Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Neuroscience Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Neuroscience Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Neuroscience Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Neuroscience Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Neuroscience Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Neuroscience Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Neuroscience Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Neuroscience Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Neuroscience Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Neuroscience Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Neuroscience Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Neuroscience Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Neuroscience Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Neuroscience Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Neuroscience Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Neuroscience Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Neuroscience Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Neuroscience Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Neuroscience Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Neuroscience Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Neuroscience Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Neuroscience Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Neuroscience Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Neuroscience Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Neuroscience Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Neuroscience Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Neuroscience Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Neuroscience Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Neuroscience Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Neuroscience Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Neuroscience Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Neuroscience Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Neuroscience Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Neuroscience Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Neuroscience Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Neuroscience Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Neuroscience Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Neuroscience Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Neuroscience Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Neuroscience Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Neuroscience Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Neuroscience Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Neuroscience Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Neuroscience Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Neuroscience Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Neuroscience Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Neuroscience Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Neuroscience Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Neuroscience Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Neuroscience Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Neuroscience Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Neuroscience Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Neuroscience Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Neuroscience Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Neuroscience Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 GE Healthcare

11.1.1 GE Healthcare Company Details

11.1.2 GE Healthcare Business Overview

11.1.3 GE Healthcare Neuroscience Introduction

11.1.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Neuroscience Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development 11.2 Siemens Healthineers

11.2.1 Siemens Healthineers Company Details

11.2.2 Siemens Healthineers Business Overview

11.2.3 Siemens Healthineers Neuroscience Introduction

11.2.4 Siemens Healthineers Revenue in Neuroscience Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Siemens Healthineers Recent Development 11.3 Noldus Information Technology

11.3.1 Noldus Information Technology Company Details

11.3.2 Noldus Information Technology Business Overview

11.3.3 Noldus Information Technology Neuroscience Introduction

11.3.4 Noldus Information Technology Revenue in Neuroscience Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Noldus Information Technology Recent Development 11.4 Mightex Bioscience

11.4.1 Mightex Bioscience Company Details

11.4.2 Mightex Bioscience Business Overview

11.4.3 Mightex Bioscience Neuroscience Introduction

11.4.4 Mightex Bioscience Revenue in Neuroscience Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Mightex Bioscience Recent Development 11.5 Thomas RECORDING GmbH

11.5.1 Thomas RECORDING GmbH Company Details

11.5.2 Thomas RECORDING GmbH Business Overview

11.5.3 Thomas RECORDING GmbH Neuroscience Introduction

11.5.4 Thomas RECORDING GmbH Revenue in Neuroscience Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Thomas RECORDING GmbH Recent Development 11.6 Blackrock Microsystems

11.6.1 Blackrock Microsystems Company Details

11.6.2 Blackrock Microsystems Business Overview

11.6.3 Blackrock Microsystems Neuroscience Introduction

11.6.4 Blackrock Microsystems Revenue in Neuroscience Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Blackrock Microsystems Recent Development 11.7 Tucker-Davis Technologies

11.7.1 Tucker-Davis Technologies Company Details

11.7.2 Tucker-Davis Technologies Business Overview

11.7.3 Tucker-Davis Technologies Neuroscience Introduction

11.7.4 Tucker-Davis Technologies Revenue in Neuroscience Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Tucker-Davis Technologies Recent Development 11.8 Plexon

11.8.1 Plexon Company Details

11.8.2 Plexon Business Overview

11.8.3 Plexon Neuroscience Introduction

11.8.4 Plexon Revenue in Neuroscience Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Plexon Recent Development 11.9 Phoenix Technology Group

11.9.1 Phoenix Technology Group Company Details

11.9.2 Phoenix Technology Group Business Overview

11.9.3 Phoenix Technology Group Neuroscience Introduction

11.9.4 Phoenix Technology Group Revenue in Neuroscience Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Phoenix Technology Group Recent Development 11.10 NeuroNexus

11.10.1 NeuroNexus Company Details

11.10.2 NeuroNexus Business Overview

11.10.3 NeuroNexus Neuroscience Introduction

11.10.4 NeuroNexus Revenue in Neuroscience Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 NeuroNexus Recent Development 11.11 Alpha Omega

11.11.1 Alpha Omega Company Details

11.11.2 Alpha Omega Business Overview

11.11.3 Alpha Omega Neuroscience Introduction

11.11.4 Alpha Omega Revenue in Neuroscience Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Alpha Omega Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

About Us