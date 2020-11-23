Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Market Is Expected to Upsurge Growth by 2026 | Top Players: , AbbVie, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Hengrui Pharmaceutical, Abbott Laboratories, Fresenius Kabi, Sandoz, Somerset Therapeutics, Guike Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Pharmaceuticals, Themis Medicare, Nanjing King-Friend

LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering increasing demand of the global market and COVID-19 Impact ,QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Market Research Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, AbbVie, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Hengrui Pharmaceutical, Abbott Laboratories, Fresenius Kabi, Sandoz, Somerset Therapeutics, Guike Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Pharmaceuticals, Themis Medicare, Nanjing King-Friend Market Segment by Product Type: , Depolarizing, Non-depolarizing Market Segment by Application: , Hospital, Clinic, Pharmacy, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) market

TOC

1 Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA)

1.2 Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Depolarizing

1.2.3 Non-depolarizing

1.3 Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Clinic

1.3.4 Pharmacy

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Industry

1.6 Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Market Trends 2 Global Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Business

6.1 AbbVie

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 AbbVie Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 AbbVie Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 AbbVie Products Offered

6.1.5 AbbVie Recent Development

6.2 GlaxoSmithKline

6.2.1 GlaxoSmithKline Corporation Information

6.2.2 GlaxoSmithKline Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 GlaxoSmithKline Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 GlaxoSmithKline Products Offered

6.2.5 GlaxoSmithKline Recent Development

6.3 Pfizer

6.3.1 Pfizer Corporation Information

6.3.2 Pfizer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Pfizer Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Pfizer Products Offered

6.3.5 Pfizer Recent Development

6.4 Hengrui Pharmaceutical

6.4.1 Hengrui Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

6.4.2 Hengrui Pharmaceutical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Hengrui Pharmaceutical Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Hengrui Pharmaceutical Products Offered

6.4.5 Hengrui Pharmaceutical Recent Development

6.5 Abbott Laboratories

6.5.1 Abbott Laboratories Corporation Information

6.5.2 Abbott Laboratories Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Abbott Laboratories Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Abbott Laboratories Products Offered

6.5.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development

6.6 Fresenius Kabi

6.6.1 Fresenius Kabi Corporation Information

6.6.2 Fresenius Kabi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Fresenius Kabi Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Fresenius Kabi Products Offered

6.6.5 Fresenius Kabi Recent Development

6.7 Sandoz

6.6.1 Sandoz Corporation Information

6.6.2 Sandoz Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Sandoz Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Sandoz Products Offered

6.7.5 Sandoz Recent Development

6.8 Somerset Therapeutics

6.8.1 Somerset Therapeutics Corporation Information

6.8.2 Somerset Therapeutics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Somerset Therapeutics Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Somerset Therapeutics Products Offered

6.8.5 Somerset Therapeutics Recent Development

6.9 Guike Pharmaceutical

6.9.1 Guike Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

6.9.2 Guike Pharmaceutical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Guike Pharmaceutical Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Guike Pharmaceutical Products Offered

6.9.5 Guike Pharmaceutical Recent Development

6.10 Shanghai Pharmaceuticals

6.10.1 Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

6.10.2 Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Products Offered

6.10.5 Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

6.11 Themis Medicare

6.11.1 Themis Medicare Corporation Information

6.11.2 Themis Medicare Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Themis Medicare Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Themis Medicare Products Offered

6.11.5 Themis Medicare Recent Development

6.12 Nanjing King-Friend

6.12.1 Nanjing King-Friend Corporation Information

6.12.2 Nanjing King-Friend Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Nanjing King-Friend Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Nanjing King-Friend Products Offered

6.12.5 Nanjing King-Friend Recent Development 7 Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA)

7.4 Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Distributors List

8.3 Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Customers 9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Neuromuscular Blocking Agent (NMBA) Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

