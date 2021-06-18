Neuromodulation Devices Market Size, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2027 | Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott

“

The report titled Global Neuromodulation Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Neuromodulation Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Neuromodulation Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Neuromodulation Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Neuromodulation Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Neuromodulation Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Neuromodulation Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Neuromodulation Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Neuromodulation Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Neuromodulation Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Neuromodulation Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Neuromodulation Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott, LivaNova, Nevro, NeuroPace, Beijing Pins, Synapse Biomedical

Market Segmentation by Product: Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)

Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)

Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS)

Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS)

Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES)



Market Segmentation by Application: Pain Management

Parkinson’s Disease

Urinary and Fecal Incontinence

Epilepsy

Gastroparesis

Other



The Neuromodulation Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Neuromodulation Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Neuromodulation Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Neuromodulation Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Neuromodulation Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Neuromodulation Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Neuromodulation Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Neuromodulation Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Neuromodulation Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)

1.2.3 Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)

1.2.4 Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS)

1.2.5 Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS)

1.2.6 Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES)

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Neuromodulation Devices Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Pain Management

1.3.3 Parkinson’s Disease

1.3.4 Urinary and Fecal Incontinence

1.3.5 Epilepsy

1.3.6 Gastroparesis

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Neuromodulation Devices Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Neuromodulation Devices Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Neuromodulation Devices Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Neuromodulation Devices Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Neuromodulation Devices Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Neuromodulation Devices Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Neuromodulation Devices Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Neuromodulation Devices Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Neuromodulation Devices Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Neuromodulation Devices Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Neuromodulation Devices Industry Trends

2.5.1 Neuromodulation Devices Market Trends

2.5.2 Neuromodulation Devices Market Drivers

2.5.3 Neuromodulation Devices Market Challenges

2.5.4 Neuromodulation Devices Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Neuromodulation Devices Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Neuromodulation Devices Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Neuromodulation Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Neuromodulation Devices Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Neuromodulation Devices by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Neuromodulation Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Neuromodulation Devices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Neuromodulation Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Neuromodulation Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Neuromodulation Devices as of 2020)

3.4 Global Neuromodulation Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Neuromodulation Devices Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Neuromodulation Devices Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Neuromodulation Devices Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Neuromodulation Devices Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Neuromodulation Devices Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Neuromodulation Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Neuromodulation Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Neuromodulation Devices Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Neuromodulation Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Neuromodulation Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Neuromodulation Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Neuromodulation Devices Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Neuromodulation Devices Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Neuromodulation Devices Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Neuromodulation Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Neuromodulation Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Neuromodulation Devices Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Neuromodulation Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Neuromodulation Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Neuromodulation Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Neuromodulation Devices Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Neuromodulation Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Neuromodulation Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Neuromodulation Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Neuromodulation Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Neuromodulation Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Neuromodulation Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Neuromodulation Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Neuromodulation Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Neuromodulation Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Neuromodulation Devices Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Neuromodulation Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Neuromodulation Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Neuromodulation Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Neuromodulation Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Neuromodulation Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Neuromodulation Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Neuromodulation Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Neuromodulation Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Neuromodulation Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Neuromodulation Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Neuromodulation Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Neuromodulation Devices Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Neuromodulation Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Neuromodulation Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Neuromodulation Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Neuromodulation Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Neuromodulation Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Neuromodulation Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Neuromodulation Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Neuromodulation Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Neuromodulation Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Neuromodulation Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Neuromodulation Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Neuromodulation Devices Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Neuromodulation Devices Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Neuromodulation Devices Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Neuromodulation Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Neuromodulation Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Neuromodulation Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Neuromodulation Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Neuromodulation Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Neuromodulation Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Neuromodulation Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Neuromodulation Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Neuromodulation Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Neuromodulation Devices Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Neuromodulation Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Neuromodulation Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Neuromodulation Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Neuromodulation Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Neuromodulation Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Neuromodulation Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Neuromodulation Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Neuromodulation Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Neuromodulation Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Neuromodulation Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Neuromodulation Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Neuromodulation Devices Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Neuromodulation Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Neuromodulation Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Medtronic

11.1.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

11.1.2 Medtronic Overview

11.1.3 Medtronic Neuromodulation Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Medtronic Neuromodulation Devices Products and Services

11.1.5 Medtronic Neuromodulation Devices SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Medtronic Recent Developments

11.2 Boston Scientific

11.2.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Information

11.2.2 Boston Scientific Overview

11.2.3 Boston Scientific Neuromodulation Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Boston Scientific Neuromodulation Devices Products and Services

11.2.5 Boston Scientific Neuromodulation Devices SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Boston Scientific Recent Developments

11.3 Abbott

11.3.1 Abbott Corporation Information

11.3.2 Abbott Overview

11.3.3 Abbott Neuromodulation Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Abbott Neuromodulation Devices Products and Services

11.3.5 Abbott Neuromodulation Devices SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Abbott Recent Developments

11.4 LivaNova

11.4.1 LivaNova Corporation Information

11.4.2 LivaNova Overview

11.4.3 LivaNova Neuromodulation Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 LivaNova Neuromodulation Devices Products and Services

11.4.5 LivaNova Neuromodulation Devices SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 LivaNova Recent Developments

11.5 Nevro

11.5.1 Nevro Corporation Information

11.5.2 Nevro Overview

11.5.3 Nevro Neuromodulation Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Nevro Neuromodulation Devices Products and Services

11.5.5 Nevro Neuromodulation Devices SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Nevro Recent Developments

11.6 NeuroPace

11.6.1 NeuroPace Corporation Information

11.6.2 NeuroPace Overview

11.6.3 NeuroPace Neuromodulation Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 NeuroPace Neuromodulation Devices Products and Services

11.6.5 NeuroPace Neuromodulation Devices SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 NeuroPace Recent Developments

11.7 Beijing Pins

11.7.1 Beijing Pins Corporation Information

11.7.2 Beijing Pins Overview

11.7.3 Beijing Pins Neuromodulation Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Beijing Pins Neuromodulation Devices Products and Services

11.7.5 Beijing Pins Neuromodulation Devices SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Beijing Pins Recent Developments

11.8 Synapse Biomedical

11.8.1 Synapse Biomedical Corporation Information

11.8.2 Synapse Biomedical Overview

11.8.3 Synapse Biomedical Neuromodulation Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Synapse Biomedical Neuromodulation Devices Products and Services

11.8.5 Synapse Biomedical Neuromodulation Devices SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Synapse Biomedical Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Neuromodulation Devices Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Neuromodulation Devices Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Neuromodulation Devices Production Mode & Process

12.4 Neuromodulation Devices Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Neuromodulation Devices Sales Channels

12.4.2 Neuromodulation Devices Distributors

12.5 Neuromodulation Devices Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

