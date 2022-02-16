Neuromodulation Devices Market 2022: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2028 | Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Neuromodulation Devices Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Neuromodulation Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Neuromodulation Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Neuromodulation Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Neuromodulation Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Neuromodulation Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Neuromodulation Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott, LivaNova, Nevro, NeuroPace, Beijing Pins, Synapse Biomedical

Market Segmentation by Product:

Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)

Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)

Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS)

Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS)

Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES)

Market Segmentation by Application:

Pain Management

Parkinson’s Disease

Urinary and Fecal Incontinence

Epilepsy

Gastroparesis

Other

The Neuromodulation Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Neuromodulation Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Neuromodulation Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Neuromodulation Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Global Neuromodulation Devices Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Neuromodulation Devices Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Neuromodulation Devices Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Neuromodulation Devices Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Neuromodulation Devices Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Neuromodulation Devices Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Neuromodulation Devices Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Neuromodulation Devices in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Neuromodulation Devices Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Neuromodulation Devices Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Neuromodulation Devices Industry Trends

1.5.2 Neuromodulation Devices Market Drivers

1.5.3 Neuromodulation Devices Market Challenges

1.5.4 Neuromodulation Devices Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Neuromodulation Devices Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)

2.1.2 Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)

2.1.3 Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS)

2.1.4 Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS)

2.1.5 Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES)

2.2 Global Neuromodulation Devices Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Neuromodulation Devices Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Neuromodulation Devices Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Neuromodulation Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Neuromodulation Devices Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Neuromodulation Devices Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Neuromodulation Devices Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Neuromodulation Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Neuromodulation Devices Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Pain Management

3.1.2 Parkinson’s Disease

3.1.3 Urinary and Fecal Incontinence

3.1.4 Epilepsy

3.1.5 Gastroparesis

3.1.6 Other

3.2 Global Neuromodulation Devices Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Neuromodulation Devices Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Neuromodulation Devices Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Neuromodulation Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Neuromodulation Devices Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Neuromodulation Devices Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Neuromodulation Devices Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Neuromodulation Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Neuromodulation Devices Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Neuromodulation Devices Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Neuromodulation Devices Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Neuromodulation Devices Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Neuromodulation Devices Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Neuromodulation Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Neuromodulation Devices Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Neuromodulation Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Neuromodulation Devices in 2021

4.2.3 Global Neuromodulation Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Neuromodulation Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Neuromodulation Devices Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Neuromodulation Devices Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Neuromodulation Devices Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Neuromodulation Devices Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Neuromodulation Devices Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Neuromodulation Devices Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Neuromodulation Devices Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Neuromodulation Devices Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Neuromodulation Devices Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Neuromodulation Devices Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Neuromodulation Devices Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Neuromodulation Devices Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Neuromodulation Devices Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Neuromodulation Devices Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Neuromodulation Devices Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Neuromodulation Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Neuromodulation Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Neuromodulation Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Neuromodulation Devices Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Neuromodulation Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Neuromodulation Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Neuromodulation Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Neuromodulation Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Neuromodulation Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Neuromodulation Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Medtronic

7.1.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

7.1.2 Medtronic Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Medtronic Neuromodulation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Medtronic Neuromodulation Devices Products Offered

7.1.5 Medtronic Recent Development

7.2 Boston Scientific

7.2.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Information

7.2.2 Boston Scientific Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Boston Scientific Neuromodulation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Boston Scientific Neuromodulation Devices Products Offered

7.2.5 Boston Scientific Recent Development

7.3 Abbott

7.3.1 Abbott Corporation Information

7.3.2 Abbott Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Abbott Neuromodulation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Abbott Neuromodulation Devices Products Offered

7.3.5 Abbott Recent Development

7.4 LivaNova

7.4.1 LivaNova Corporation Information

7.4.2 LivaNova Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 LivaNova Neuromodulation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 LivaNova Neuromodulation Devices Products Offered

7.4.5 LivaNova Recent Development

7.5 Nevro

7.5.1 Nevro Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nevro Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Nevro Neuromodulation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Nevro Neuromodulation Devices Products Offered

7.5.5 Nevro Recent Development

7.6 NeuroPace

7.6.1 NeuroPace Corporation Information

7.6.2 NeuroPace Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 NeuroPace Neuromodulation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 NeuroPace Neuromodulation Devices Products Offered

7.6.5 NeuroPace Recent Development

7.7 Beijing Pins

7.7.1 Beijing Pins Corporation Information

7.7.2 Beijing Pins Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Beijing Pins Neuromodulation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Beijing Pins Neuromodulation Devices Products Offered

7.7.5 Beijing Pins Recent Development

7.8 Synapse Biomedical

7.8.1 Synapse Biomedical Corporation Information

7.8.2 Synapse Biomedical Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Synapse Biomedical Neuromodulation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Synapse Biomedical Neuromodulation Devices Products Offered

7.8.5 Synapse Biomedical Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Neuromodulation Devices Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Neuromodulation Devices Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Neuromodulation Devices Distributors

8.3 Neuromodulation Devices Production Mode & Process

8.4 Neuromodulation Devices Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Neuromodulation Devices Sales Channels

8.4.2 Neuromodulation Devices Distributors

8.5 Neuromodulation Devices Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”