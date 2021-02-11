Neurointerventional Device Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2021 | Codman & Shurtleff, Integra Life Sciences, Medtronic

“

The report titled Global Neurointerventional Device Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Neurointerventional Device market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Neurointerventional Device market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Neurointerventional Device market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Neurointerventional Device market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Neurointerventional Device report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Neurointerventional Device report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Neurointerventional Device market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Neurointerventional Device market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Neurointerventional Device market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Neurointerventional Device market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Neurointerventional Device market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Codman & Shurtleff, Integra Life Sciences, Medtronic, Stryker, Boston Scientific, BrainLab, Elekta, Karl Storz, Micromar, Scopis, SPR Therapeutics, Abbott, Synapse Biomedical, Aesculap （B. Braun）, TeDan Surgical Innovations, Kogent Surgical

Market Segmentation by Product: Embolic Coils

Neurovascular Stents (Carotid Stents and Intracranial Stents)

Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices

Intrasaccular Devices

Embolic Protection Devices

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others



The Neurointerventional Device Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Neurointerventional Device market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Neurointerventional Device market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Neurointerventional Device market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Neurointerventional Device industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Neurointerventional Device market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Neurointerventional Device market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Neurointerventional Device market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Neurointerventional Device Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Neurointerventional Device Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Neurointerventional Device Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Embolic Coils

1.4.3 Neurovascular Stents (Carotid Stents and Intracranial Stents)

1.4.4 Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices

1.4.5 Intrasaccular Devices

1.4.6 Embolic Protection Devices

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Neurointerventional Device Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Neurointerventional Device Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Neurointerventional Device Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Neurointerventional Device Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Neurointerventional Device Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Neurointerventional Device, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Neurointerventional Device Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Neurointerventional Device Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Neurointerventional Device Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Neurointerventional Device Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Neurointerventional Device Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Neurointerventional Device Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Neurointerventional Device Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Neurointerventional Device Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Neurointerventional Device Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Neurointerventional Device Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Neurointerventional Device Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Neurointerventional Device Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Neurointerventional Device Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Neurointerventional Device Production by Regions

4.1 Global Neurointerventional Device Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Neurointerventional Device Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Neurointerventional Device Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Neurointerventional Device Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Neurointerventional Device Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Neurointerventional Device Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Neurointerventional Device Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Neurointerventional Device Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Neurointerventional Device Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Neurointerventional Device Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Neurointerventional Device Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Neurointerventional Device Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Neurointerventional Device Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Neurointerventional Device Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Neurointerventional Device Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Neurointerventional Device Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Neurointerventional Device Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Neurointerventional Device Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Neurointerventional Device Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Neurointerventional Device Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Neurointerventional Device Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Neurointerventional Device Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Neurointerventional Device Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Neurointerventional Device Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Neurointerventional Device Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Neurointerventional Device Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Neurointerventional Device Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Neurointerventional Device Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Neurointerventional Device Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Neurointerventional Device Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Neurointerventional Device Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Neurointerventional Device Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Neurointerventional Device Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Neurointerventional Device Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Neurointerventional Device Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Neurointerventional Device Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Neurointerventional Device Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Neurointerventional Device Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Neurointerventional Device Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Neurointerventional Device Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Codman & Shurtleff

8.1.1 Codman & Shurtleff Corporation Information

8.1.2 Codman & Shurtleff Overview

8.1.3 Codman & Shurtleff Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Codman & Shurtleff Product Description

8.1.5 Codman & Shurtleff Related Developments

8.2 Integra Life Sciences

8.2.1 Integra Life Sciences Corporation Information

8.2.2 Integra Life Sciences Overview

8.2.3 Integra Life Sciences Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Integra Life Sciences Product Description

8.2.5 Integra Life Sciences Related Developments

8.3 Medtronic

8.3.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

8.3.2 Medtronic Overview

8.3.3 Medtronic Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Medtronic Product Description

8.3.5 Medtronic Related Developments

8.4 Stryker

8.4.1 Stryker Corporation Information

8.4.2 Stryker Overview

8.4.3 Stryker Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Stryker Product Description

8.4.5 Stryker Related Developments

8.5 Boston Scientific

8.5.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Information

8.5.2 Boston Scientific Overview

8.5.3 Boston Scientific Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Boston Scientific Product Description

8.5.5 Boston Scientific Related Developments

8.6 BrainLab

8.6.1 BrainLab Corporation Information

8.6.2 BrainLab Overview

8.6.3 BrainLab Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 BrainLab Product Description

8.6.5 BrainLab Related Developments

8.7 Elekta

8.7.1 Elekta Corporation Information

8.7.2 Elekta Overview

8.7.3 Elekta Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Elekta Product Description

8.7.5 Elekta Related Developments

8.8 Karl Storz

8.8.1 Karl Storz Corporation Information

8.8.2 Karl Storz Overview

8.8.3 Karl Storz Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Karl Storz Product Description

8.8.5 Karl Storz Related Developments

8.9 Micromar

8.9.1 Micromar Corporation Information

8.9.2 Micromar Overview

8.9.3 Micromar Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Micromar Product Description

8.9.5 Micromar Related Developments

8.10 Scopis

8.10.1 Scopis Corporation Information

8.10.2 Scopis Overview

8.10.3 Scopis Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Scopis Product Description

8.10.5 Scopis Related Developments

8.11 SPR Therapeutics

8.11.1 SPR Therapeutics Corporation Information

8.11.2 SPR Therapeutics Overview

8.11.3 SPR Therapeutics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 SPR Therapeutics Product Description

8.11.5 SPR Therapeutics Related Developments

8.12 Abbott

8.12.1 Abbott Corporation Information

8.12.2 Abbott Overview

8.12.3 Abbott Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Abbott Product Description

8.12.5 Abbott Related Developments

8.13 Synapse Biomedical

8.13.1 Synapse Biomedical Corporation Information

8.13.2 Synapse Biomedical Overview

8.13.3 Synapse Biomedical Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Synapse Biomedical Product Description

8.13.5 Synapse Biomedical Related Developments

8.14 Aesculap （B. Braun）

8.14.1 Aesculap （B. Braun） Corporation Information

8.14.2 Aesculap （B. Braun） Overview

8.14.3 Aesculap （B. Braun） Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Aesculap （B. Braun） Product Description

8.14.5 Aesculap （B. Braun） Related Developments

8.15 TeDan Surgical Innovations

8.15.1 TeDan Surgical Innovations Corporation Information

8.15.2 TeDan Surgical Innovations Overview

8.15.3 TeDan Surgical Innovations Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 TeDan Surgical Innovations Product Description

8.15.5 TeDan Surgical Innovations Related Developments

8.16 Kogent Surgical

8.16.1 Kogent Surgical Corporation Information

8.16.2 Kogent Surgical Overview

8.16.3 Kogent Surgical Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Kogent Surgical Product Description

8.16.5 Kogent Surgical Related Developments

9 Neurointerventional Device Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Neurointerventional Device Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Neurointerventional Device Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Neurointerventional Device Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Neurointerventional Device Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Neurointerventional Device Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Neurointerventional Device Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Neurointerventional Device Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Neurointerventional Device Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Neurointerventional Device Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Neurointerventional Device Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Neurointerventional Device Sales Channels

11.2.2 Neurointerventional Device Distributors

11.3 Neurointerventional Device Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Neurointerventional Device Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Neurointerventional Device Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Neurointerventional Device Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”