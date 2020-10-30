Network Video Recorders Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Samsung, D-Link, Ganz, Hik Vision, Neitwav

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Network Video Recorders market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Network Video Recorders market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Network Video Recorders report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Network Video Recorders report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Network Video Recorders market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Network Video Recorders market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Network Video Recorders market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Network Video Recorders market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Network Video Recorders market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Network Video Recorders Market Research Report: Samsung, D-Link, Ganz, Hik Vision, Neitwav, Hdmi, Vicon, Osmium, Truon, Genie, LSVT, Hikvision, Synology, Dahua Technology, Axis Communications

Types: 4 Channel

8 Channel

16 Channel

32 Channel

64 Channe



Applications: Commercial

Industrial



The Network Video Recorders Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Network Video Recorders market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Network Video Recorders market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Network Video Recorders market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Network Video Recorders industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Network Video Recorders market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Network Video Recorders market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Network Video Recorders market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Network Video Recorders Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Network Video Recorders Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Network Video Recorders Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 4 Channel

1.4.3 8 Channel

1.4.4 16 Channel

1.4.5 32 Channel

1.4.6 64 Channe

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Network Video Recorders Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Industrial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Network Video Recorders Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Network Video Recorders Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Network Video Recorders Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Network Video Recorders Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Network Video Recorders, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Network Video Recorders Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Network Video Recorders Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Network Video Recorders Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Network Video Recorders Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Network Video Recorders Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Network Video Recorders Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Network Video Recorders Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Network Video Recorders Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Network Video Recorders Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Network Video Recorders Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Network Video Recorders Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Network Video Recorders Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Network Video Recorders Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Network Video Recorders Production by Regions

4.1 Global Network Video Recorders Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Network Video Recorders Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Network Video Recorders Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Network Video Recorders Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Network Video Recorders Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Network Video Recorders Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Network Video Recorders Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Network Video Recorders Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Network Video Recorders Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Network Video Recorders Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Network Video Recorders Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Network Video Recorders Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Network Video Recorders Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Network Video Recorders Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Network Video Recorders Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Network Video Recorders Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Network Video Recorders Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Network Video Recorders Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Network Video Recorders Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Network Video Recorders Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Network Video Recorders Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Network Video Recorders Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Network Video Recorders Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Network Video Recorders Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Network Video Recorders Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Network Video Recorders Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Network Video Recorders Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Network Video Recorders Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Network Video Recorders Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Network Video Recorders Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Network Video Recorders Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Network Video Recorders Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Network Video Recorders Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Network Video Recorders Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Network Video Recorders Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Network Video Recorders Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Network Video Recorders Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Network Video Recorders Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Network Video Recorders Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Network Video Recorders Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Samsung

8.1.1 Samsung Corporation Information

8.1.2 Samsung Overview

8.1.3 Samsung Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Samsung Product Description

8.1.5 Samsung Related Developments

8.2 D-Link

8.2.1 D-Link Corporation Information

8.2.2 D-Link Overview

8.2.3 D-Link Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 D-Link Product Description

8.2.5 D-Link Related Developments

8.3 Ganz

8.3.1 Ganz Corporation Information

8.3.2 Ganz Overview

8.3.3 Ganz Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Ganz Product Description

8.3.5 Ganz Related Developments

8.4 Hik Vision

8.4.1 Hik Vision Corporation Information

8.4.2 Hik Vision Overview

8.4.3 Hik Vision Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Hik Vision Product Description

8.4.5 Hik Vision Related Developments

8.5 Neitwav

8.5.1 Neitwav Corporation Information

8.5.2 Neitwav Overview

8.5.3 Neitwav Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Neitwav Product Description

8.5.5 Neitwav Related Developments

8.6 Hdmi

8.6.1 Hdmi Corporation Information

8.6.2 Hdmi Overview

8.6.3 Hdmi Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Hdmi Product Description

8.6.5 Hdmi Related Developments

8.7 Vicon

8.7.1 Vicon Corporation Information

8.7.2 Vicon Overview

8.7.3 Vicon Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Vicon Product Description

8.7.5 Vicon Related Developments

8.8 Osmium

8.8.1 Osmium Corporation Information

8.8.2 Osmium Overview

8.8.3 Osmium Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Osmium Product Description

8.8.5 Osmium Related Developments

8.9 Truon

8.9.1 Truon Corporation Information

8.9.2 Truon Overview

8.9.3 Truon Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Truon Product Description

8.9.5 Truon Related Developments

8.10 Genie

8.10.1 Genie Corporation Information

8.10.2 Genie Overview

8.10.3 Genie Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Genie Product Description

8.10.5 Genie Related Developments

8.11 LSVT

8.11.1 LSVT Corporation Information

8.11.2 LSVT Overview

8.11.3 LSVT Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 LSVT Product Description

8.11.5 LSVT Related Developments

8.12 Hikvision

8.12.1 Hikvision Corporation Information

8.12.2 Hikvision Overview

8.12.3 Hikvision Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Hikvision Product Description

8.12.5 Hikvision Related Developments

8.13 Synology

8.13.1 Synology Corporation Information

8.13.2 Synology Overview

8.13.3 Synology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Synology Product Description

8.13.5 Synology Related Developments

8.14 Dahua Technology

8.14.1 Dahua Technology Corporation Information

8.14.2 Dahua Technology Overview

8.14.3 Dahua Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Dahua Technology Product Description

8.14.5 Dahua Technology Related Developments

8.15 Axis Communications

8.15.1 Axis Communications Corporation Information

8.15.2 Axis Communications Overview

8.15.3 Axis Communications Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Axis Communications Product Description

8.15.5 Axis Communications Related Developments

9 Network Video Recorders Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Network Video Recorders Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Network Video Recorders Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Network Video Recorders Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Network Video Recorders Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Network Video Recorders Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Network Video Recorders Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Network Video Recorders Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Network Video Recorders Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Network Video Recorders Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Network Video Recorders Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Network Video Recorders Sales Channels

11.2.2 Network Video Recorders Distributors

11.3 Network Video Recorders Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Network Video Recorders Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Network Video Recorders Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Network Video Recorders Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”