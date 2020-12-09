Network Traffic Analytics Market Share, Growth, Statistics, By Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast To 2026 | Key Players: Cisco, Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Symantec, Juniper Networks, Nokia Networks, Kentik, Flowmon, Plixer, SolarWinds, Allot Communication, Accenture, Bradford Networks, Ascom Holding, Palo Alto Networks, Huawei, Netreo, Inc, Genie Networks, Zenoss

Market research report is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Cisplatin market. QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Network Traffic Analytics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. Market research report is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Network Traffic Analytics market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Network Traffic Analytics market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Network Traffic Analytics market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Cisco, Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Symantec, Juniper Networks, Nokia Networks, Kentik, Flowmon, Plixer, SolarWinds, Allot Communication, Accenture, Bradford Networks, Ascom Holding, Palo Alto Networks, Huawei, Netreo, Inc, Genie Networks, Zenoss Market Segment by Product Type: On-Premise Deployment Model, Cloud-Based Deployment Model Network Traffic Analytics Market Segment by Application: , BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Education, Retail, Energy, Utilities

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Network Traffic Analytics market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Network Traffic Analytics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Network Traffic Analytics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Network Traffic Analytics market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Network Traffic Analytics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Network Traffic Analytics market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Network Traffic Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 On-Premise Deployment Model

1.2.3 Cloud-Based Deployment Model

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Network Traffic Analytics Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 IT & Telecom

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 Education

1.3.6 Retail

1.3.7 Energy

1.3.8 Utilities

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Network Traffic Analytics Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Network Traffic Analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Network Traffic Analytics Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Network Traffic Analytics Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Network Traffic Analytics Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Network Traffic Analytics Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Network Traffic Analytics Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Network Traffic Analytics Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Network Traffic Analytics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Network Traffic Analytics Revenue

3.4 Global Network Traffic Analytics Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Network Traffic Analytics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Network Traffic Analytics Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Network Traffic Analytics Area Served

3.6 Key Players Network Traffic Analytics Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Network Traffic Analytics Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Network Traffic Analytics Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Network Traffic Analytics Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Network Traffic Analytics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Network Traffic Analytics Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Network Traffic Analytics Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Network Traffic Analytics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Network Traffic Analytics Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Network Traffic Analytics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Network Traffic Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Network Traffic Analytics Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Network Traffic Analytics Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Network Traffic Analytics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Network Traffic Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Network Traffic Analytics Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Network Traffic Analytics Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Network Traffic Analytics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Network Traffic Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Network Traffic Analytics Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Network Traffic Analytics Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Network Traffic Analytics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Network Traffic Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Network Traffic Analytics Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Network Traffic Analytics Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Network Traffic Analytics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Network Traffic Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Network Traffic Analytics Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Cisco

11.1.1 Cisco Company Details

11.1.2 Cisco Business Overview

11.1.3 Cisco Network Traffic Analytics Introduction

11.1.4 Cisco Revenue in Network Traffic Analytics Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Cisco Recent Development

11.2 Microsoft Corporation

11.2.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

11.2.2 Microsoft Corporation Business Overview

11.2.3 Microsoft Corporation Network Traffic Analytics Introduction

11.2.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Network Traffic Analytics Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development

11.3 IBM

11.3.1 IBM Company Details

11.3.2 IBM Business Overview

11.3.3 IBM Network Traffic Analytics Introduction

11.3.4 IBM Revenue in Network Traffic Analytics Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 IBM Recent Development

11.4 Symantec

11.4.1 Symantec Company Details

11.4.2 Symantec Business Overview

11.4.3 Symantec Network Traffic Analytics Introduction

11.4.4 Symantec Revenue in Network Traffic Analytics Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Symantec Recent Development

11.5 Juniper Networks

11.5.1 Juniper Networks Company Details

11.5.2 Juniper Networks Business Overview

11.5.3 Juniper Networks Network Traffic Analytics Introduction

11.5.4 Juniper Networks Revenue in Network Traffic Analytics Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Juniper Networks Recent Development

11.6 Nokia Networks

11.6.1 Nokia Networks Company Details

11.6.2 Nokia Networks Business Overview

11.6.3 Nokia Networks Network Traffic Analytics Introduction

11.6.4 Nokia Networks Revenue in Network Traffic Analytics Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Nokia Networks Recent Development

11.7 Kentik

11.7.1 Kentik Company Details

11.7.2 Kentik Business Overview

11.7.3 Kentik Network Traffic Analytics Introduction

11.7.4 Kentik Revenue in Network Traffic Analytics Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Kentik Recent Development

11.8 Flowmon

11.8.1 Flowmon Company Details

11.8.2 Flowmon Business Overview

11.8.3 Flowmon Network Traffic Analytics Introduction

11.8.4 Flowmon Revenue in Network Traffic Analytics Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Flowmon Recent Development

11.9 Plixer

11.9.1 Plixer Company Details

11.9.2 Plixer Business Overview

11.9.3 Plixer Network Traffic Analytics Introduction

11.9.4 Plixer Revenue in Network Traffic Analytics Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Plixer Recent Development

11.10 SolarWinds

11.10.1 SolarWinds Company Details

11.10.2 SolarWinds Business Overview

11.10.3 SolarWinds Network Traffic Analytics Introduction

11.10.4 SolarWinds Revenue in Network Traffic Analytics Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 SolarWinds Recent Development

11.11 Allot Communication

10.11.1 Allot Communication Company Details

10.11.2 Allot Communication Business Overview

10.11.3 Allot Communication Network Traffic Analytics Introduction

10.11.4 Allot Communication Revenue in Network Traffic Analytics Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Allot Communication Recent Development

11.12 Accenture

10.12.1 Accenture Company Details

10.12.2 Accenture Business Overview

10.12.3 Accenture Network Traffic Analytics Introduction

10.12.4 Accenture Revenue in Network Traffic Analytics Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Accenture Recent Development

11.13 Bradford Networks

10.13.1 Bradford Networks Company Details

10.13.2 Bradford Networks Business Overview

10.13.3 Bradford Networks Network Traffic Analytics Introduction

10.13.4 Bradford Networks Revenue in Network Traffic Analytics Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Bradford Networks Recent Development

11.14 Ascom Holding

10.14.1 Ascom Holding Company Details

10.14.2 Ascom Holding Business Overview

10.14.3 Ascom Holding Network Traffic Analytics Introduction

10.14.4 Ascom Holding Revenue in Network Traffic Analytics Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Ascom Holding Recent Development

11.15 Palo Alto Networks

10.15.1 Palo Alto Networks Company Details

10.15.2 Palo Alto Networks Business Overview

10.15.3 Palo Alto Networks Network Traffic Analytics Introduction

10.15.4 Palo Alto Networks Revenue in Network Traffic Analytics Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Palo Alto Networks Recent Development

11.16 Huawei

10.16.1 Huawei Company Details

10.16.2 Huawei Business Overview

10.16.3 Huawei Network Traffic Analytics Introduction

10.16.4 Huawei Revenue in Network Traffic Analytics Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Huawei Recent Development

11.17 Netreo, Inc

10.17.1 Netreo, Inc Company Details

10.17.2 Netreo, Inc Business Overview

10.17.3 Netreo, Inc Network Traffic Analytics Introduction

10.17.4 Netreo, Inc Revenue in Network Traffic Analytics Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Netreo, Inc Recent Development

11.18 Genie Networks

10.18.1 Genie Networks Company Details

10.18.2 Genie Networks Business Overview

10.18.3 Genie Networks Network Traffic Analytics Introduction

10.18.4 Genie Networks Revenue in Network Traffic Analytics Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Genie Networks Recent Development

11.19 Zenoss

10.19.1 Zenoss Company Details

10.19.2 Zenoss Business Overview

10.19.3 Zenoss Network Traffic Analytics Introduction

10.19.4 Zenoss Revenue in Network Traffic Analytics Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Zenoss Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

