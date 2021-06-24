Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Market 2021: Analysed by Business Growth, Development Forecast, Applications and Forecast Prospects |, Darktrace, IBM QRada, Vectra AI, Ipswitch

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Darktrace, IBM QRada, Vectra AI, Ipswitch, Symantec, FireEye, Citrix Analytics, ExtraHop, NetVizura, Scrutinizer, Actix Analyzer, Check Point

Market Segment by Product Type:

Cloud Based, On-Premises, Large Enterprises, SMEs

Market Segment by Application:

, Large Enterprises, SMEs

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA)

1.1 Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Market Overview

1.1.1 Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Product Scope

1.1.2 Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Cloud Based

2.5 On-Premises 3 Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Large Enterprises

3.5 SMEs 4 Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Market

4.4 Global Top Players Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Darktrace

5.1.1 Darktrace Profile

5.1.2 Darktrace Main Business

5.1.3 Darktrace Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Darktrace Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Darktrace Recent Developments

5.2 IBM QRada

5.2.1 IBM QRada Profile

5.2.2 IBM QRada Main Business

5.2.3 IBM QRada Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 IBM QRada Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 IBM QRada Recent Developments

5.3 Vectra AI

5.5.1 Vectra AI Profile

5.3.2 Vectra AI Main Business

5.3.3 Vectra AI Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Vectra AI Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Ipswitch Recent Developments

5.4 Ipswitch

5.4.1 Ipswitch Profile

5.4.2 Ipswitch Main Business

5.4.3 Ipswitch Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Ipswitch Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Ipswitch Recent Developments

5.5 Symantec

5.5.1 Symantec Profile

5.5.2 Symantec Main Business

5.5.3 Symantec Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Symantec Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Symantec Recent Developments

5.6 FireEye

5.6.1 FireEye Profile

5.6.2 FireEye Main Business

5.6.3 FireEye Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 FireEye Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 FireEye Recent Developments

5.7 Citrix Analytics

5.7.1 Citrix Analytics Profile

5.7.2 Citrix Analytics Main Business

5.7.3 Citrix Analytics Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Citrix Analytics Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Citrix Analytics Recent Developments

5.8 ExtraHop

5.8.1 ExtraHop Profile

5.8.2 ExtraHop Main Business

5.8.3 ExtraHop Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 ExtraHop Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 ExtraHop Recent Developments

5.9 NetVizura

5.9.1 NetVizura Profile

5.9.2 NetVizura Main Business

5.9.3 NetVizura Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 NetVizura Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 NetVizura Recent Developments

5.10 Scrutinizer

5.10.1 Scrutinizer Profile

5.10.2 Scrutinizer Main Business

5.10.3 Scrutinizer Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Scrutinizer Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Scrutinizer Recent Developments

5.11 Actix Analyzer

5.11.1 Actix Analyzer Profile

5.11.2 Actix Analyzer Main Business

5.11.3 Actix Analyzer Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Actix Analyzer Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Actix Analyzer Recent Developments

5.12 Check Point

5.12.1 Check Point Profile

5.12.2 Check Point Main Business

5.12.3 Check Point Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Check Point Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Check Point Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Market Dynamics

11.1 Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Industry Trends

11.2 Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Market Drivers

11.3 Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Market Challenges

11.4 Network Traffic Analysis Software (NTA) Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

