Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Market Seeking Excellent Growth | Key Players:IBM, Progress, Darktrace

A complete study of the global Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Softwareproduction, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software market include: Datadog, IBM, Progress, Darktrace, Rapid7, Flowmon Networks, Vectra AI, Broadcom, FireEye, ExtraHop, Citrix, NetVizura, Plixer, Amdocs Open Network, Check Point Software Technologies, SAS, Cisco, FlowTraq, Kentik, Core Security, Bricata, Smart-Soft, Aruba (HPE), AT&T, Awake Security, Chronicle, Barac.io, Bitdefender, Callbell Security, Corelight

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Softwaremanufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software industry.

Global Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Market Segment By Type:

Cloud Based, On Premises

Global Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Market Segment By Application:

Large Enterprises, SMEs

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software industry. In order to fulfill the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

TOC

1 Market Overview of Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software

1.1 Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Cloud Based

2.5 On Premises 3 Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Large Enterprises

3.5 SMEs 4 Global Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Market

4.4 Global Top Players Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Datadog

5.1.1 Datadog Profile

5.1.2 Datadog Main Business

5.1.3 Datadog Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Datadog Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Datadog Recent Developments

5.2 IBM

5.2.1 IBM Profile

5.2.2 IBM Main Business

5.2.3 IBM Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 IBM Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.3 Progress

5.5.1 Progress Profile

5.3.2 Progress Main Business

5.3.3 Progress Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Progress Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Darktrace Recent Developments

5.4 Darktrace

5.4.1 Darktrace Profile

5.4.2 Darktrace Main Business

5.4.3 Darktrace Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Darktrace Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Darktrace Recent Developments

5.5 Rapid7

5.5.1 Rapid7 Profile

5.5.2 Rapid7 Main Business

5.5.3 Rapid7 Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Rapid7 Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Rapid7 Recent Developments

5.6 Flowmon Networks

5.6.1 Flowmon Networks Profile

5.6.2 Flowmon Networks Main Business

5.6.3 Flowmon Networks Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Flowmon Networks Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Flowmon Networks Recent Developments

5.7 Vectra AI

5.7.1 Vectra AI Profile

5.7.2 Vectra AI Main Business

5.7.3 Vectra AI Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Vectra AI Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Vectra AI Recent Developments

5.8 Broadcom

5.8.1 Broadcom Profile

5.8.2 Broadcom Main Business

5.8.3 Broadcom Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Broadcom Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Broadcom Recent Developments

5.9 FireEye

5.9.1 FireEye Profile

5.9.2 FireEye Main Business

5.9.3 FireEye Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 FireEye Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 FireEye Recent Developments

5.10 ExtraHop

5.10.1 ExtraHop Profile

5.10.2 ExtraHop Main Business

5.10.3 ExtraHop Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 ExtraHop Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 ExtraHop Recent Developments

5.11 Citrix

5.11.1 Citrix Profile

5.11.2 Citrix Main Business

5.11.3 Citrix Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Citrix Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Citrix Recent Developments

5.12 NetVizura

5.12.1 NetVizura Profile

5.12.2 NetVizura Main Business

5.12.3 NetVizura Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 NetVizura Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 NetVizura Recent Developments

5.13 Plixer

5.13.1 Plixer Profile

5.13.2 Plixer Main Business

5.13.3 Plixer Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Plixer Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Plixer Recent Developments

5.14 Amdocs Open Network

5.14.1 Amdocs Open Network Profile

5.14.2 Amdocs Open Network Main Business

5.14.3 Amdocs Open Network Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Amdocs Open Network Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Amdocs Open Network Recent Developments

5.15 Check Point Software Technologies

5.15.1 Check Point Software Technologies Profile

5.15.2 Check Point Software Technologies Main Business

5.15.3 Check Point Software Technologies Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Check Point Software Technologies Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Check Point Software Technologies Recent Developments

5.16 SAS

5.16.1 SAS Profile

5.16.2 SAS Main Business

5.16.3 SAS Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 SAS Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.16.5 SAS Recent Developments

5.17 Cisco

5.17.1 Cisco Profile

5.17.2 Cisco Main Business

5.17.3 Cisco Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Cisco Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Cisco Recent Developments

5.18 FlowTraq

5.18.1 FlowTraq Profile

5.18.2 FlowTraq Main Business

5.18.3 FlowTraq Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 FlowTraq Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.18.5 FlowTraq Recent Developments

5.19 Kentik

5.19.1 Kentik Profile

5.19.2 Kentik Main Business

5.19.3 Kentik Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Kentik Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.19.5 Kentik Recent Developments

5.20 Core Security

5.20.1 Core Security Profile

5.20.2 Core Security Main Business

5.20.3 Core Security Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Core Security Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.20.5 Core Security Recent Developments

5.21 Bricata

5.21.1 Bricata Profile

5.21.2 Bricata Main Business

5.21.3 Bricata Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Bricata Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.21.5 Bricata Recent Developments

5.22 Smart-Soft

5.22.1 Smart-Soft Profile

5.22.2 Smart-Soft Main Business

5.22.3 Smart-Soft Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Smart-Soft Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.22.5 Smart-Soft Recent Developments

5.23 Aruba (HPE)

5.23.1 Aruba (HPE) Profile

5.23.2 Aruba (HPE) Main Business

5.23.3 Aruba (HPE) Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 Aruba (HPE) Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.23.5 Aruba (HPE) Recent Developments

5.24 AT&T

5.24.1 AT&T Profile

5.24.2 AT&T Main Business

5.24.3 AT&T Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 AT&T Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.24.5 AT&T Recent Developments

5.25 Awake Security

5.25.1 Awake Security Profile

5.25.2 Awake Security Main Business

5.25.3 Awake Security Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.25.4 Awake Security Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.25.5 Awake Security Recent Developments

5.26 Chronicle

5.26.1 Chronicle Profile

5.26.2 Chronicle Main Business

5.26.3 Chronicle Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.26.4 Chronicle Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.26.5 Chronicle Recent Developments

5.27 Barac.io

5.27.1 Barac.io Profile

5.27.2 Barac.io Main Business

5.27.3 Barac.io Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.27.4 Barac.io Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.27.5 Barac.io Recent Developments

5.28 Bitdefender

5.28.1 Bitdefender Profile

5.28.2 Bitdefender Main Business

5.28.3 Bitdefender Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.28.4 Bitdefender Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.28.5 Bitdefender Recent Developments

5.29 Callbell Security

5.29.1 Callbell Security Profile

5.29.2 Callbell Security Main Business

5.29.3 Callbell Security Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.29.4 Callbell Security Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.29.5 Callbell Security Recent Developments

5.30 Corelight

5.30.1 Corelight Profile

5.30.2 Corelight Main Business

5.30.3 Corelight Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.30.4 Corelight Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.30.5 Corelight Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Software Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

