Network Slice MARKET – GROWTH, TRENDS, SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT AND FORECASTS (2021 – 2027)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Network Slice Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Network Slice market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Network Slice market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Network Slice market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Ericsson, Affirmed Networks, Samsung, Fortinet Inc, Nokia, Huawei, Intel, Cisco, ZTE, SK Telecom, Deutsche Telekom, NTT DOCOMO Market Segment by Product Type: 4G Network Slice, 5G Network Slice, Market Segment by Application: , Manufacturing Industry, Auto Industry, Public Utility, Government, Industrial, Medical, Others,

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Network Slice market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Network Slice market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Network Slice industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Network Slice market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Network Slice market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Network Slice market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Network Slice

1.1 Network Slice Market Overview

1.1.1 Network Slice Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Network Slice Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Network Slice Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Network Slice Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Network Slice Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Network Slice Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Network Slice Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Network Slice Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Network Slice Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Network Slice Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Network Slice Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

2 Network Slice Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Network Slice Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Network Slice Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Network Slice Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 4G Network Slice

2.5 5G Network Slice

3 Network Slice Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Network Slice Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Network Slice Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Network Slice Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Manufacturing Industry

3.5 Auto Industry

3.6 Public Utility

3.7 Government

3.8 Industrial

3.9 Medical

3.10 Others

4 Network Slice Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Network Slice Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Network Slice as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Network Slice Market

4.4 Global Top Players Network Slice Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Network Slice Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Network Slice Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Ericsson

5.1.1 Ericsson Profile

5.1.2 Ericsson Main Business

5.1.3 Ericsson Network Slice Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Ericsson Network Slice Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Ericsson Recent Developments

5.2 Affirmed Networks

5.2.1 Affirmed Networks Profile

5.2.2 Affirmed Networks Main Business

5.2.3 Affirmed Networks Network Slice Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Affirmed Networks Network Slice Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Affirmed Networks Recent Developments

5.3 Samsung

5.5.1 Samsung Profile

5.3.2 Samsung Main Business

5.3.3 Samsung Network Slice Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Samsung Network Slice Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Fortinet Inc Recent Developments

5.4 Fortinet Inc

5.4.1 Fortinet Inc Profile

5.4.2 Fortinet Inc Main Business

5.4.3 Fortinet Inc Network Slice Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Fortinet Inc Network Slice Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Fortinet Inc Recent Developments

5.5 Nokia

5.5.1 Nokia Profile

5.5.2 Nokia Main Business

5.5.3 Nokia Network Slice Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Nokia Network Slice Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Nokia Recent Developments

5.6 Huawei

5.6.1 Huawei Profile

5.6.2 Huawei Main Business

5.6.3 Huawei Network Slice Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Huawei Network Slice Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Huawei Recent Developments

5.7 Intel

5.7.1 Intel Profile

5.7.2 Intel Main Business

5.7.3 Intel Network Slice Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Intel Network Slice Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Intel Recent Developments

5.8 Cisco

5.8.1 Cisco Profile

5.8.2 Cisco Main Business

5.8.3 Cisco Network Slice Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Cisco Network Slice Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Cisco Recent Developments

5.9 ZTE

5.9.1 ZTE Profile

5.9.2 ZTE Main Business

5.9.3 ZTE Network Slice Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 ZTE Network Slice Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 ZTE Recent Developments

5.10 SK Telecom

5.10.1 SK Telecom Profile

5.10.2 SK Telecom Main Business

5.10.3 SK Telecom Network Slice Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 SK Telecom Network Slice Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 SK Telecom Recent Developments

5.11 Deutsche Telekom

5.11.1 Deutsche Telekom Profile

5.11.2 Deutsche Telekom Main Business

5.11.3 Deutsche Telekom Network Slice Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Deutsche Telekom Network Slice Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Deutsche Telekom Recent Developments

5.12 NTT DOCOMO

5.12.1 NTT DOCOMO Profile

5.12.2 NTT DOCOMO Main Business

5.12.3 NTT DOCOMO Network Slice Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 NTT DOCOMO Network Slice Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 NTT DOCOMO Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Network Slice Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Network Slice Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Network Slice Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Network Slice Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Network Slice Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Network Slice Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

