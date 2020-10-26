Network Monitoring Software Market Trend, Industry Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Growth Rate and Future Forecast 2020-2026 | Top Players: Microsoft, Datadog, SolarWinds Worldwide

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Network Monitoring Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Network Monitoring Software market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Network Monitoring Software market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Network Monitoring Software market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Microsoft, Datadog, SolarWinds Worldwide, Cisco, Zabbix, NinjaRMM, LogicMonitor, Paessler, Atera Networks, Nagios Enterprises, Flowmon Networks, Catchpoint Systems, ThousandEyes, Zoho, HelpSystems, EfficientLab, Market Segment by Product Type: On-premise, Cloud-based, Network Monitoring Software , Market Segment by Application: , Government, Commercial Use, Other,

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Network Monitoring Software market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Network Monitoring Software market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Network Monitoring Software industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Network Monitoring Software market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Network Monitoring Software market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Network Monitoring Software market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Network Monitoring Software Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Network Monitoring Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 On-premise

1.4.3 Cloud-based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Network Monitoring Software Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Government

1.5.3 Commercial Use

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Network Monitoring Software Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Network Monitoring Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Network Monitoring Software Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Network Monitoring Software Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Network Monitoring Software Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Network Monitoring Software Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Network Monitoring Software Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Network Monitoring Software Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Network Monitoring Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Network Monitoring Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Network Monitoring Software Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Network Monitoring Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Network Monitoring Software Revenue in 2019

3.3 Network Monitoring Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Network Monitoring Software Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Network Monitoring Software Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Network Monitoring Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Network Monitoring Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Network Monitoring Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Network Monitoring Software Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Network Monitoring Software Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Network Monitoring Software Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Network Monitoring Software Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Network Monitoring Software Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Network Monitoring Software Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Network Monitoring Software Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Network Monitoring Software Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Network Monitoring Software Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Network Monitoring Software Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Network Monitoring Software Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Network Monitoring Software Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Network Monitoring Software Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Network Monitoring Software Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Microsoft

13.1.1 Microsoft Company Details

13.1.2 Microsoft Business Overview

13.1.3 Microsoft Network Monitoring Software Introduction

13.1.4 Microsoft Revenue in Network Monitoring Software Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Microsoft Recent Development

13.2 Datadog

13.2.1 Datadog Company Details

13.2.2 Datadog Business Overview

13.2.3 Datadog Network Monitoring Software Introduction

13.2.4 Datadog Revenue in Network Monitoring Software Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Datadog Recent Development

13.3 SolarWinds Worldwide

13.3.1 SolarWinds Worldwide Company Details

13.3.2 SolarWinds Worldwide Business Overview

13.3.3 SolarWinds Worldwide Network Monitoring Software Introduction

13.3.4 SolarWinds Worldwide Revenue in Network Monitoring Software Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 SolarWinds Worldwide Recent Development

13.4 Cisco

13.4.1 Cisco Company Details

13.4.2 Cisco Business Overview

13.4.3 Cisco Network Monitoring Software Introduction

13.4.4 Cisco Revenue in Network Monitoring Software Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Cisco Recent Development

13.5 Zabbix

13.5.1 Zabbix Company Details

13.5.2 Zabbix Business Overview

13.5.3 Zabbix Network Monitoring Software Introduction

13.5.4 Zabbix Revenue in Network Monitoring Software Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Zabbix Recent Development

13.6 NinjaRMM

13.6.1 NinjaRMM Company Details

13.6.2 NinjaRMM Business Overview

13.6.3 NinjaRMM Network Monitoring Software Introduction

13.6.4 NinjaRMM Revenue in Network Monitoring Software Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 NinjaRMM Recent Development

13.7 LogicMonitor

13.7.1 LogicMonitor Company Details

13.7.2 LogicMonitor Business Overview

13.7.3 LogicMonitor Network Monitoring Software Introduction

13.7.4 LogicMonitor Revenue in Network Monitoring Software Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 LogicMonitor Recent Development

13.8 Paessler

13.8.1 Paessler Company Details

13.8.2 Paessler Business Overview

13.8.3 Paessler Network Monitoring Software Introduction

13.8.4 Paessler Revenue in Network Monitoring Software Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Paessler Recent Development

13.9 Atera Networks

13.9.1 Atera Networks Company Details

13.9.2 Atera Networks Business Overview

13.9.3 Atera Networks Network Monitoring Software Introduction

13.9.4 Atera Networks Revenue in Network Monitoring Software Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Atera Networks Recent Development

13.10 Nagios Enterprises

13.10.1 Nagios Enterprises Company Details

13.10.2 Nagios Enterprises Business Overview

13.10.3 Nagios Enterprises Network Monitoring Software Introduction

13.10.4 Nagios Enterprises Revenue in Network Monitoring Software Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Nagios Enterprises Recent Development

13.11 Flowmon Networks

10.11.1 Flowmon Networks Company Details

10.11.2 Flowmon Networks Business Overview

10.11.3 Flowmon Networks Network Monitoring Software Introduction

10.11.4 Flowmon Networks Revenue in Network Monitoring Software Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Flowmon Networks Recent Development

13.12 Catchpoint Systems

10.12.1 Catchpoint Systems Company Details

10.12.2 Catchpoint Systems Business Overview

10.12.3 Catchpoint Systems Network Monitoring Software Introduction

10.12.4 Catchpoint Systems Revenue in Network Monitoring Software Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Catchpoint Systems Recent Development

13.13 ThousandEyes

10.13.1 ThousandEyes Company Details

10.13.2 ThousandEyes Business Overview

10.13.3 ThousandEyes Network Monitoring Software Introduction

10.13.4 ThousandEyes Revenue in Network Monitoring Software Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 ThousandEyes Recent Development

13.14 Zoho

10.14.1 Zoho Company Details

10.14.2 Zoho Business Overview

10.14.3 Zoho Network Monitoring Software Introduction

10.14.4 Zoho Revenue in Network Monitoring Software Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Zoho Recent Development

13.15 HelpSystems

10.15.1 HelpSystems Company Details

10.15.2 HelpSystems Business Overview

10.15.3 HelpSystems Network Monitoring Software Introduction

10.15.4 HelpSystems Revenue in Network Monitoring Software Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 HelpSystems Recent Development

13.16 EfficientLab

10.16.1 EfficientLab Company Details

10.16.2 EfficientLab Business Overview

10.16.3 EfficientLab Network Monitoring Software Introduction

10.16.4 EfficientLab Revenue in Network Monitoring Software Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 EfficientLab Recent Development

13.17 Paessler

10.17.1 Paessler Company Details

10.17.2 Paessler Business Overview

10.17.3 Paessler Network Monitoring Software Introduction

10.17.4 Paessler Revenue in Network Monitoring Software Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Paessler Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

