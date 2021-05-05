Network Management Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis By 2027 | Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, International Busniess Machines

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Network Management Market. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Network Management market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Network Management market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Network Management market.

The research report on the global Network Management market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Network Management market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Network Management research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Network Management market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Network Management market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Network Management market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Network Management Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Network Management market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Network Management market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Network Management Market Leading Players

Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, International Busniess Machines, Netscout System, Solarwinds Worldwide, BMC Software, Compuware, Hewlett-Packard Development, Juniper Networks

Network Management Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Network Management market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Network Management market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Network Management Segmentation by Product

Network traffic management, Network equipment management, Network configuration management, Network security management Network Management

Network Management Segmentation by Application

, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large enterprises

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Network Management market?

How will the global Network Management market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Network Management market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Network Management market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Network Management market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Network Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Network traffic management

1.2.3 Network equipment management

1.2.4 Network configuration management

1.2.5 Network security management

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Network Management Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

1.3.3 Large enterprises

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Network Management Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Network Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Network Management Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Network Management Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Network Management Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Network Management Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Network Management Market Trends

2.3.2 Network Management Market Drivers

2.3.3 Network Management Market Challenges

2.3.4 Network Management Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Network Management Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Network Management Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Network Management Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Network Management Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Network Management Revenue

3.4 Global Network Management Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Network Management Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Network Management Revenue in 2020

3.5 Network Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Network Management Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Network Management Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Network Management Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Network Management Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Network Management Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Network Management Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Network Management Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Network Management Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Network Management Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Network Management Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Network Management Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Network Management Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Network Management Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Network Management Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Network Management Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Network Management Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Network Management Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Network Management Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Network Management Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Network Management Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Network Management Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Network Management Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Network Management Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Network Management Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Network Management Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Network Management Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Network Management Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Network Management Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Network Management Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Network Management Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Network Management Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Network Management Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Network Management Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Network Management Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Network Management Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Network Management Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Network Management Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Network Management Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Network Management Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Network Management Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Network Management Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Network Management Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Network Management Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Network Management Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Network Management Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Network Management Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Network Management Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Network Management Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Network Management Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Network Management Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Network Management Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Network Management Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Network Management Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Network Management Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Network Management Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Network Management Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Network Management Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Network Management Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Network Management Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Network Management Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Network Management Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Network Management Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Network Management Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Network Management Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Network Management Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Network Management Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Network Management Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Network Management Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Alcatel-Lucent

11.1.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details

11.1.2 Alcatel-Lucent Business Overview

11.1.3 Alcatel-Lucent Network Management Introduction

11.1.4 Alcatel-Lucent Revenue in Network Management Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Development

11.2 Cisco Systems

11.2.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

11.2.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview

11.2.3 Cisco Systems Network Management Introduction

11.2.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Network Management Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

11.3 International Busniess Machines

11.3.1 International Busniess Machines Company Details

11.3.2 International Busniess Machines Business Overview

11.3.3 International Busniess Machines Network Management Introduction

11.3.4 International Busniess Machines Revenue in Network Management Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 International Busniess Machines Recent Development

11.4 Netscout System

11.4.1 Netscout System Company Details

11.4.2 Netscout System Business Overview

11.4.3 Netscout System Network Management Introduction

11.4.4 Netscout System Revenue in Network Management Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Netscout System Recent Development

11.5 Solarwinds Worldwide

11.5.1 Solarwinds Worldwide Company Details

11.5.2 Solarwinds Worldwide Business Overview

11.5.3 Solarwinds Worldwide Network Management Introduction

11.5.4 Solarwinds Worldwide Revenue in Network Management Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Solarwinds Worldwide Recent Development

11.6 BMC Software

11.6.1 BMC Software Company Details

11.6.2 BMC Software Business Overview

11.6.3 BMC Software Network Management Introduction

11.6.4 BMC Software Revenue in Network Management Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 BMC Software Recent Development

11.7 Compuware

11.7.1 Compuware Company Details

11.7.2 Compuware Business Overview

11.7.3 Compuware Network Management Introduction

11.7.4 Compuware Revenue in Network Management Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Compuware Recent Development

11.8 Hewlett-Packard Development

11.8.1 Hewlett-Packard Development Company Details

11.8.2 Hewlett-Packard Development Business Overview

11.8.3 Hewlett-Packard Development Network Management Introduction

11.8.4 Hewlett-Packard Development Revenue in Network Management Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Hewlett-Packard Development Recent Development

11.9 Juniper Networks

11.9.1 Juniper Networks Company Details

11.9.2 Juniper Networks Business Overview

11.9.3 Juniper Networks Network Management Introduction

11.9.4 Juniper Networks Revenue in Network Management Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Juniper Networks Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

