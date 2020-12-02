Network Functions Virtualization Market Research Report: Market size, Industry outlook, Market Forecast, Analysis, Market Share, Market Report 2020-2026

QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Network Functions Virtualization Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Network Functions Virtualization market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Network Functions Virtualization market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Network Functions Virtualization market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

IBM, Cisco Systems, HPE, Juniper Networks, Huawei, NEC, Pica8, Brocade Communications Systems, Ciena, Intel, Pluribus Networks, Big Switch Networks Market Segment by Product Type: , Solutions, Services Market Segment by Application: , Cloud Service Providers, Telecommunication service Providers, Enterprise Global Network Functions Virtualization

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Network Functions Virtualization market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Network Functions Virtualization market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Network Functions Virtualization industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Network Functions Virtualization market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Network Functions Virtualization market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Network Functions Virtualization market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Network Functions Virtualization

1.1 Network Functions Virtualization Market Overview

1.1.1 Network Functions Virtualization Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Network Functions Virtualization Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Network Functions Virtualization Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Network Functions Virtualization Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Network Functions Virtualization Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Network Functions Virtualization Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Network Functions Virtualization Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Network Functions Virtualization Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Network Functions Virtualization Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Network Functions Virtualization Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Network Functions Virtualization Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Network Functions Virtualization Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Network Functions Virtualization Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Network Functions Virtualization Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Network Functions Virtualization Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Solutions

2.5 Services 3 Network Functions Virtualization Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Network Functions Virtualization Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Network Functions Virtualization Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Network Functions Virtualization Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Cloud Service Providers

3.5 Telecommunication service Providers

3.6 Enterprise 4 Global Network Functions Virtualization Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Network Functions Virtualization Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Network Functions Virtualization as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Network Functions Virtualization Market

4.4 Global Top Players Network Functions Virtualization Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Network Functions Virtualization Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Network Functions Virtualization Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 IBM

5.1.1 IBM Profile

5.1.2 IBM Main Business

5.1.3 IBM Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 IBM Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.2 Cisco Systems

5.2.1 Cisco Systems Profile

5.2.2 Cisco Systems Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Cisco Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Cisco Systems Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 HPE

5.5.1 HPE Profile

5.3.2 HPE Main Business

5.3.3 HPE Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 HPE Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Juniper Networks Recent Developments

5.4 Juniper Networks

5.4.1 Juniper Networks Profile

5.4.2 Juniper Networks Main Business

5.4.3 Juniper Networks Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Juniper Networks Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Juniper Networks Recent Developments

5.5 Huawei

5.5.1 Huawei Profile

5.5.2 Huawei Main Business

5.5.3 Huawei Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Huawei Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Huawei Recent Developments

5.6 NEC

5.6.1 NEC Profile

5.6.2 NEC Main Business

5.6.3 NEC Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 NEC Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 NEC Recent Developments

5.7 Pica8

5.7.1 Pica8 Profile

5.7.2 Pica8 Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Pica8 Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Pica8 Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Pica8 Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 Brocade Communications Systems

5.8.1 Brocade Communications Systems Profile

5.8.2 Brocade Communications Systems Main Business

5.8.3 Brocade Communications Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Brocade Communications Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Brocade Communications Systems Recent Developments

5.9 Ciena

5.9.1 Ciena Profile

5.9.2 Ciena Main Business

5.9.3 Ciena Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Ciena Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Ciena Recent Developments

5.10 Intel

5.10.1 Intel Profile

5.10.2 Intel Main Business

5.10.3 Intel Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Intel Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Intel Recent Developments

5.11 Pluribus Networks

5.11.1 Pluribus Networks Profile

5.11.2 Pluribus Networks Main Business

5.11.3 Pluribus Networks Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Pluribus Networks Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Pluribus Networks Recent Developments

5.12 Big Switch Networks

5.12.1 Big Switch Networks Profile

5.12.2 Big Switch Networks Main Business

5.12.3 Big Switch Networks Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Big Switch Networks Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Big Switch Networks Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Network Functions Virtualization Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Network Functions Virtualization Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Network Functions Virtualization Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Network Functions Virtualization Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Network Functions Virtualization Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Network Functions Virtualization Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

