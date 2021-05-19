Network Forensics Market Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027| IBM, Cisco Systems, FireEye

Global Network Forensics Market Research Report offers in-depth analysis on market size, share, drivers, restraints, and so on. Moreover, this report includes the approximate study of different segments in terms of overall growth, development, opportunity, business strategies, procedures, etc. for the forecast period of 2027.

The global Network Forensics market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Network Forensics market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period.

Some Of The Leading Key Players Operating in This Report Are: IBM, Cisco Systems, FireEye, Symantec Corporation, NETSCOUT Systems, EMC RSA, Viavi Solutions, LogRhythm, NIKSUN, Savvius

Global Network Forensics Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment By Type:

Cloud Deployment, On-premises Deployment Network Forensics

Segment By Application:

, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large enterprises

Global Network Forensics Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Leading Players

The analysts authoring the report have closely analyzed each leading and prominent player of the global Network Forensics market. The competitive analysis section of the report provides a list of players competing at a global level and segregates them according to the type segment of the global Network Forensics market they focus on. It also provides production analysis by the manufacturer for the period 2016-2021. In addition, readers of the report are provided with revenue analysis and price analysis by the manufacturer at a global level for the period 2016-2021. Considering the same period, the market entry year of each player included in the report has been provided.

Table Of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Network Forensics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Cloud Deployment

1.2.3 On-premises Deployment

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Network Forensics Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

1.3.3 Large enterprises

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Network Forensics Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Network Forensics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Network Forensics Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Network Forensics Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Network Forensics Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Network Forensics Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Network Forensics Market Trends

2.3.2 Network Forensics Market Drivers

2.3.3 Network Forensics Market Challenges

2.3.4 Network Forensics Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Network Forensics Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Network Forensics Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Network Forensics Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Network Forensics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Network Forensics Revenue

3.4 Global Network Forensics Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Network Forensics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Network Forensics Revenue in 2020

3.5 Network Forensics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Network Forensics Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Network Forensics Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Network Forensics Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Network Forensics Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Network Forensics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Network Forensics Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Network Forensics Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Network Forensics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Network Forensics Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Network Forensics Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Network Forensics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Network Forensics Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Network Forensics Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Network Forensics Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Network Forensics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Network Forensics Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Network Forensics Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Network Forensics Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Network Forensics Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Network Forensics Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Network Forensics Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Network Forensics Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Network Forensics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Network Forensics Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Network Forensics Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Network Forensics Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Network Forensics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Network Forensics Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Network Forensics Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Network Forensics Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Network Forensics Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Network Forensics Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Network Forensics Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Network Forensics Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Network Forensics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Network Forensics Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Network Forensics Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Network Forensics Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Network Forensics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Network Forensics Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Network Forensics Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Network Forensics Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Network Forensics Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Network Forensics Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Network Forensics Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Network Forensics Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Network Forensics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Network Forensics Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Network Forensics Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Network Forensics Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Network Forensics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Network Forensics Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Network Forensics Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Network Forensics Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Network Forensics Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Network Forensics Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Network Forensics Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Network Forensics Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Network Forensics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Network Forensics Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Network Forensics Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Network Forensics Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Network Forensics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Network Forensics Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Network Forensics Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Network Forensics Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Network Forensics Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Network Forensics Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 IBM Company Details

11.1.2 IBM Business Overview

11.1.3 IBM Network Forensics Introduction

11.1.4 IBM Revenue in Network Forensics Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 IBM Recent Development

11.2 Cisco Systems

11.2.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

11.2.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview

11.2.3 Cisco Systems Network Forensics Introduction

11.2.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Network Forensics Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

11.3 FireEye

11.3.1 FireEye Company Details

11.3.2 FireEye Business Overview

11.3.3 FireEye Network Forensics Introduction

11.3.4 FireEye Revenue in Network Forensics Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 FireEye Recent Development

11.4 Symantec Corporation

11.4.1 Symantec Corporation Company Details

11.4.2 Symantec Corporation Business Overview

11.4.3 Symantec Corporation Network Forensics Introduction

11.4.4 Symantec Corporation Revenue in Network Forensics Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Symantec Corporation Recent Development

11.5 NETSCOUT Systems

11.5.1 NETSCOUT Systems Company Details

11.5.2 NETSCOUT Systems Business Overview

11.5.3 NETSCOUT Systems Network Forensics Introduction

11.5.4 NETSCOUT Systems Revenue in Network Forensics Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 NETSCOUT Systems Recent Development

11.6 EMC RSA

11.6.1 EMC RSA Company Details

11.6.2 EMC RSA Business Overview

11.6.3 EMC RSA Network Forensics Introduction

11.6.4 EMC RSA Revenue in Network Forensics Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 EMC RSA Recent Development

11.7 Viavi Solutions

11.7.1 Viavi Solutions Company Details

11.7.2 Viavi Solutions Business Overview

11.7.3 Viavi Solutions Network Forensics Introduction

11.7.4 Viavi Solutions Revenue in Network Forensics Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Viavi Solutions Recent Development

11.8 LogRhythm

11.8.1 LogRhythm Company Details

11.8.2 LogRhythm Business Overview

11.8.3 LogRhythm Network Forensics Introduction

11.8.4 LogRhythm Revenue in Network Forensics Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 LogRhythm Recent Development

11.9 NIKSUN

11.9.1 NIKSUN Company Details

11.9.2 NIKSUN Business Overview

11.9.3 NIKSUN Network Forensics Introduction

11.9.4 NIKSUN Revenue in Network Forensics Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 NIKSUN Recent Development

11.10 Savvius

11.10.1 Savvius Company Details

11.10.2 Savvius Business Overview

11.10.3 Savvius Network Forensics Introduction

11.10.4 Savvius Revenue in Network Forensics Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Savvius Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

