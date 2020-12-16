Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software to Boost the Revenue over the Forecast Period (2020-2026)|Palo Alto Networks, Blumira, Vectra AI

A complete study of the global Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Network Detection and Response (NDR) Softwareproduction, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software market include: , Rapid7, Palo Alto Networks, Blumira, Vectra AI, Darktrace, ExtraHop, Secureworks, Cisco, RSA Security, Arctic Wolf, ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, Awake Security, BluSapphire Cyber Systems, StreamScan Cybersecurity, MistNet, BAE Systems, Fidelis Cybersecurity, Gigamon, GoSecure, Lastline, LMNTRIX, LogRhythm, MixMode, SecBI, Sensato Cybersecurity Solutions, Illusive Networks, Attivo Networks, Verizon, VMware Carbon Black
Segmental Analysis
The report has classified the global Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Network Detection and Response (NDR) Softwaremanufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software industry.
Global Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Market Segment By Type:
, Cloud Based, On Premises Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Breakdown Data
Global Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Market Segment By Application:
, Large Enterprises, SMEs
Competitive Landscape
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software industry. In order to fulfill the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Market Analysis by Type
1.3.1 Global Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.3.2 Cloud Based
1.3.3 On Premises
1.4 Market by Application
1.4.1 Global Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Large Enterprises
1.4.3 SMEs 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Market Trends
2.3.2 Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Market Drivers
2.3.3 Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Market Challenges
2.3.4 Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Revenue
3.4 Global Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Revenue in 2019
3.5 Key Players Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Area Served
3.6 Key Players Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Market Size (2015-2026)
6.2 North America Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 North America Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
6.4.1 United States
6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Market Size (2015-2026)
7.2 Europe Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
7.4.1 Germany
7.4.2 France
7.4.3 U.K.
7.4.4 Italy
7.4.5 Russia
7.4.6 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Market Size (2015-2026)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 South Korea
8.4.4 Southeast Asia
8.4.5 India
8.4.6 Australia 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Market Size (2015-2026)
9.2 Latin America Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Latin America Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9.4 Latin America Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
9.4.1 Mexico
9.4.2 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Market Size (2015-2026)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
10.4.1 Turkey
10.4.2 Saudi Arabia
10.4.3 UAE 11Key Players Profiles
11.1 Rapid7
11.1.1 Rapid7 Company Details
11.1.2 Rapid7 Business Overview
11.1.3 Rapid7 Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Introduction
11.1.4 Rapid7 Revenue in Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Business (2015-2020))
11.1.5 Rapid7 Recent Development
11.2 Palo Alto Networks
11.2.1 Palo Alto Networks Company Details
11.2.2 Palo Alto Networks Business Overview
11.2.3 Palo Alto Networks Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Introduction
11.2.4 Palo Alto Networks Revenue in Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Business (2015-2020)
11.2.5 Palo Alto Networks Recent Development
11.3 Blumira
11.3.1 Blumira Company Details
11.3.2 Blumira Business Overview
11.3.3 Blumira Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Introduction
11.3.4 Blumira Revenue in Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Business (2015-2020)
11.3.5 Blumira Recent Development
11.4 Vectra AI
11.4.1 Vectra AI Company Details
11.4.2 Vectra AI Business Overview
11.4.3 Vectra AI Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Introduction
11.4.4 Vectra AI Revenue in Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Business (2015-2020)
11.4.5 Vectra AI Recent Development
11.5 Darktrace
11.5.1 Darktrace Company Details
11.5.2 Darktrace Business Overview
11.5.3 Darktrace Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Introduction
11.5.4 Darktrace Revenue in Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Business (2015-2020)
11.5.5 Darktrace Recent Development
11.6 ExtraHop
11.6.1 ExtraHop Company Details
11.6.2 ExtraHop Business Overview
11.6.3 ExtraHop Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Introduction
11.6.4 ExtraHop Revenue in Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Business (2015-2020)
11.6.5 ExtraHop Recent Development
11.7 Secureworks
11.7.1 Secureworks Company Details
11.7.2 Secureworks Business Overview
11.7.3 Secureworks Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Introduction
11.7.4 Secureworks Revenue in Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Business (2015-2020)
11.7.5 Secureworks Recent Development
11.8 Cisco
11.8.1 Cisco Company Details
11.8.2 Cisco Business Overview
11.8.3 Cisco Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Introduction
11.8.4 Cisco Revenue in Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Business (2015-2020)
11.8.5 Cisco Recent Development
11.9 RSA Security
11.9.1 RSA Security Company Details
11.9.2 RSA Security Business Overview
11.9.3 RSA Security Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Introduction
11.9.4 RSA Security Revenue in Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Business (2015-2020)
11.9.5 RSA Security Recent Development
11.10 Arctic Wolf
11.10.1 Arctic Wolf Company Details
11.10.2 Arctic Wolf Business Overview
11.10.3 Arctic Wolf Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Introduction
11.10.4 Arctic Wolf Revenue in Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Business (2015-2020)
11.10.5 Arctic Wolf Recent Development
11.11 ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions
10.11.1 ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions Company Details
10.11.2 ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions Business Overview
10.11.3 ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Introduction
10.11.4 ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions Revenue in Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions Recent Development
11.12 Awake Security
10.12.1 Awake Security Company Details
10.12.2 Awake Security Business Overview
10.12.3 Awake Security Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Introduction
10.12.4 Awake Security Revenue in Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Awake Security Recent Development
11.13 BluSapphire Cyber Systems
10.13.1 BluSapphire Cyber Systems Company Details
10.13.2 BluSapphire Cyber Systems Business Overview
10.13.3 BluSapphire Cyber Systems Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Introduction
10.13.4 BluSapphire Cyber Systems Revenue in Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 BluSapphire Cyber Systems Recent Development
11.14 StreamScan Cybersecurity
10.14.1 StreamScan Cybersecurity Company Details
10.14.2 StreamScan Cybersecurity Business Overview
10.14.3 StreamScan Cybersecurity Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Introduction
10.14.4 StreamScan Cybersecurity Revenue in Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 StreamScan Cybersecurity Recent Development
11.15 MistNet
10.15.1 MistNet Company Details
10.15.2 MistNet Business Overview
10.15.3 MistNet Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Introduction
10.15.4 MistNet Revenue in Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 MistNet Recent Development
11.16 BAE Systems
10.16.1 BAE Systems Company Details
10.16.2 BAE Systems Business Overview
10.16.3 BAE Systems Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Introduction
10.16.4 BAE Systems Revenue in Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 BAE Systems Recent Development
11.17 Fidelis Cybersecurity
10.17.1 Fidelis Cybersecurity Company Details
10.17.2 Fidelis Cybersecurity Business Overview
10.17.3 Fidelis Cybersecurity Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Introduction
10.17.4 Fidelis Cybersecurity Revenue in Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 Fidelis Cybersecurity Recent Development
11.18 Gigamon
10.18.1 Gigamon Company Details
10.18.2 Gigamon Business Overview
10.18.3 Gigamon Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Introduction
10.18.4 Gigamon Revenue in Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 Gigamon Recent Development
11.19 GoSecure
10.19.1 GoSecure Company Details
10.19.2 GoSecure Business Overview
10.19.3 GoSecure Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Introduction
10.19.4 GoSecure Revenue in Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 GoSecure Recent Development
11.20 Lastline
10.20.1 Lastline Company Details
10.20.2 Lastline Business Overview
10.20.3 Lastline Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Introduction
10.20.4 Lastline Revenue in Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 Lastline Recent Development
11.21 LMNTRIX
10.21.1 LMNTRIX Company Details
10.21.2 LMNTRIX Business Overview
10.21.3 LMNTRIX Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Introduction
10.21.4 LMNTRIX Revenue in Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Business (2015-2020)
10.21.5 LMNTRIX Recent Development
11.22 LogRhythm
10.22.1 LogRhythm Company Details
10.22.2 LogRhythm Business Overview
10.22.3 LogRhythm Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Introduction
10.22.4 LogRhythm Revenue in Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Business (2015-2020)
10.22.5 LogRhythm Recent Development
11.23 MixMode
10.23.1 MixMode Company Details
10.23.2 MixMode Business Overview
10.23.3 MixMode Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Introduction
10.23.4 MixMode Revenue in Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Business (2015-2020)
10.23.5 MixMode Recent Development
11.24 SecBI
10.24.1 SecBI Company Details
10.24.2 SecBI Business Overview
10.24.3 SecBI Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Introduction
10.24.4 SecBI Revenue in Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Business (2015-2020)
10.24.5 SecBI Recent Development
11.25 Sensato Cybersecurity Solutions
10.25.1 Sensato Cybersecurity Solutions Company Details
10.25.2 Sensato Cybersecurity Solutions Business Overview
10.25.3 Sensato Cybersecurity Solutions Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Introduction
10.25.4 Sensato Cybersecurity Solutions Revenue in Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Business (2015-2020)
10.25.5 Sensato Cybersecurity Solutions Recent Development
11.26 Illusive Networks
10.26.1 Illusive Networks Company Details
10.26.2 Illusive Networks Business Overview
10.26.3 Illusive Networks Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Introduction
10.26.4 Illusive Networks Revenue in Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Business (2015-2020)
10.26.5 Illusive Networks Recent Development
11.27 Attivo Networks
10.27.1 Attivo Networks Company Details
10.27.2 Attivo Networks Business Overview
10.27.3 Attivo Networks Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Introduction
10.27.4 Attivo Networks Revenue in Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Business (2015-2020)
10.27.5 Attivo Networks Recent Development
11.28 Verizon
10.28.1 Verizon Company Details
10.28.2 Verizon Business Overview
10.28.3 Verizon Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Introduction
10.28.4 Verizon Revenue in Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Business (2015-2020)
10.28.5 Verizon Recent Development
11.29 VMware Carbon Black
10.29.1 VMware Carbon Black Company Details
10.29.2 VMware Carbon Black Business Overview
10.29.3 VMware Carbon Black Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Introduction
10.29.4 VMware Carbon Black Revenue in Network Detection and Response (NDR) Software Business (2015-2020)
10.29.5 VMware Carbon Black Recent Development 12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
