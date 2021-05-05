Network Automation Market 2021: Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2027| Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, IBM

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Network Automation Market. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Network Automation market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Network Automation market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Network Automation market.

The research report on the global Network Automation market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Network Automation market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Network Automation research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Network Automation market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Network Automation market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Network Automation market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Network Automation Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Network Automation market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Network Automation market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Network Automation Market Leading Players

Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, IBM, Micro Focus, Netbrain Technologies, Solarwinds, Riverbed Technology, Bmc Software, Apstra, Bluecat, Entuity, Veriflow

Network Automation Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Network Automation market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Network Automation market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Network Automation Segmentation by Product

Cloud Based, Web Based Network Automation

Network Automation Segmentation by Application

, Large Enterprised, SMEs

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Network Automation market?

How will the global Network Automation market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Network Automation market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Network Automation market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Network Automation market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Network Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Cloud Based

1.2.3 Web Based

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Network Automation Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Large Enterprised

1.3.3 SMEs

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Network Automation Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Network Automation Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Network Automation Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Network Automation Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Network Automation Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Network Automation Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Network Automation Market Trends

2.3.2 Network Automation Market Drivers

2.3.3 Network Automation Market Challenges

2.3.4 Network Automation Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Network Automation Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Network Automation Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Network Automation Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Network Automation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Network Automation Revenue

3.4 Global Network Automation Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Network Automation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Network Automation Revenue in 2020

3.5 Network Automation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Network Automation Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Network Automation Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Network Automation Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Network Automation Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Network Automation Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Network Automation Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Network Automation Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Network Automation Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Network Automation Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Network Automation Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Network Automation Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Network Automation Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Network Automation Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Network Automation Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Network Automation Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Network Automation Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Network Automation Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Network Automation Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Network Automation Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Network Automation Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Network Automation Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Network Automation Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Network Automation Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Network Automation Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Network Automation Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Network Automation Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Network Automation Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Network Automation Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Network Automation Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Network Automation Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Network Automation Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Network Automation Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Network Automation Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Network Automation Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Network Automation Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Network Automation Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Network Automation Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Network Automation Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Network Automation Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Network Automation Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Network Automation Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Network Automation Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Network Automation Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Network Automation Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Network Automation Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Network Automation Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Network Automation Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Network Automation Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Network Automation Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Network Automation Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Network Automation Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Network Automation Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Network Automation Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Network Automation Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Network Automation Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Network Automation Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Network Automation Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Network Automation Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Network Automation Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Network Automation Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Network Automation Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Network Automation Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Network Automation Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Network Automation Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Network Automation Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Network Automation Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Network Automation Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Network Automation Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Cisco Systems

11.1.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

11.1.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview

11.1.3 Cisco Systems Network Automation Introduction

11.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Network Automation Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

11.2 Juniper Networks

11.2.1 Juniper Networks Company Details

11.2.2 Juniper Networks Business Overview

11.2.3 Juniper Networks Network Automation Introduction

11.2.4 Juniper Networks Revenue in Network Automation Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Juniper Networks Recent Development

11.3 IBM

11.3.1 IBM Company Details

11.3.2 IBM Business Overview

11.3.3 IBM Network Automation Introduction

11.3.4 IBM Revenue in Network Automation Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 IBM Recent Development

11.4 Micro Focus

11.4.1 Micro Focus Company Details

11.4.2 Micro Focus Business Overview

11.4.3 Micro Focus Network Automation Introduction

11.4.4 Micro Focus Revenue in Network Automation Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Micro Focus Recent Development

11.5 Netbrain Technologies

11.5.1 Netbrain Technologies Company Details

11.5.2 Netbrain Technologies Business Overview

11.5.3 Netbrain Technologies Network Automation Introduction

11.5.4 Netbrain Technologies Revenue in Network Automation Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Netbrain Technologies Recent Development

11.6 Solarwinds

11.6.1 Solarwinds Company Details

11.6.2 Solarwinds Business Overview

11.6.3 Solarwinds Network Automation Introduction

11.6.4 Solarwinds Revenue in Network Automation Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Solarwinds Recent Development

11.7 Riverbed Technology

11.7.1 Riverbed Technology Company Details

11.7.2 Riverbed Technology Business Overview

11.7.3 Riverbed Technology Network Automation Introduction

11.7.4 Riverbed Technology Revenue in Network Automation Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Riverbed Technology Recent Development

11.8 Bmc Software

11.8.1 Bmc Software Company Details

11.8.2 Bmc Software Business Overview

11.8.3 Bmc Software Network Automation Introduction

11.8.4 Bmc Software Revenue in Network Automation Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Bmc Software Recent Development

11.9 Apstra

11.9.1 Apstra Company Details

11.9.2 Apstra Business Overview

11.9.3 Apstra Network Automation Introduction

11.9.4 Apstra Revenue in Network Automation Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Apstra Recent Development

11.10 Bluecat

11.10.1 Bluecat Company Details

11.10.2 Bluecat Business Overview

11.10.3 Bluecat Network Automation Introduction

11.10.4 Bluecat Revenue in Network Automation Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Bluecat Recent Development

11.11 Entuity

11.11.1 Entuity Company Details

11.11.2 Entuity Business Overview

11.11.3 Entuity Network Automation Introduction

11.11.4 Entuity Revenue in Network Automation Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Entuity Recent Development

11.12 Veriflow

11.12.1 Veriflow Company Details

11.12.2 Veriflow Business Overview

11.12.3 Veriflow Network Automation Introduction

11.12.4 Veriflow Revenue in Network Automation Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Veriflow Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

