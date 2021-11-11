Network Automation and Orchestration Market Regional Analysis, key Drivers and Restraints, by Product, Top Players and Forecast Analysis 2021-2027-ADTRAN, ADVA, Amdocs

Complete study of the global Network Automation and Orchestration market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Network Automation and Orchestration industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Network Automation and Orchestration production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key Drivers & Barriers
High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.
Post-covid-19 Outlook
The readers in the section will understand how the market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come.
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Segment by Type
Network Control and Orchestration, Element and Network Management Systems
Segment by Application
Business, Industrial
Regional Outlook
This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.
Competitive Scenario
In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:
ADTRAN, ADVA, Amdocs, Ciena Blue Planet, Cisco Systems, Ericsson, Fujitsu, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Juniper Networks, Netcracker, Nokia, Samsung, VMware, ZTE
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Network Automation and Orchestration
1.2 Network Automation and Orchestration Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Network Automation and Orchestration Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)
1.2.2 Network Control and Orchestration
1.2.3 Element and Network Management Systems
1.3 Network Automation and Orchestration Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Network Automation and Orchestration Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)
1.3.2 Business
1.3.3 Industrial
1.4 Global Network Automation and Orchestration Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Network Automation and Orchestration Revenue 2016-2027
1.4.2 Global Network Automation and Orchestration Sales 2016-2027
1.4.3 Network Automation and Orchestration Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027 2 Network Automation and Orchestration Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Network Automation and Orchestration Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Network Automation and Orchestration Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Network Automation and Orchestration Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers Network Automation and Orchestration Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Network Automation and Orchestration Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Network Automation and Orchestration Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Network Automation and Orchestration Players Market Share by Revenue
2.5.3 Global Network Automation and Orchestration Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 3 Network Automation and Orchestration Retrospective Market Scenario by Region
3.1 Global Network Automation and Orchestration Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
3.2 Global Network Automation and Orchestration Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
3.3 North America Network Automation and Orchestration Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.3.1 North America Network Automation and Orchestration Sales by Country
3.3.2 North America Network Automation and Orchestration Revenue by Country
3.3.3 U.S.
3.3.4 Canada
3.4 Europe Network Automation and Orchestration Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.4.1 Europe Network Automation and Orchestration Sales by Country
3.4.2 Europe Network Automation and Orchestration Revenue by Country
3.4.3 Germany
3.4.4 France
3.4.5 U.K.
3.4.6 Italy
3.4.7 Russia
3.5 Asia Pacific Network Automation and Orchestration Market Facts & Figures by Region
3.5.1 Asia Pacific Network Automation and Orchestration Sales by Region
3.5.2 Asia Pacific Network Automation and Orchestration Revenue by Region
3.5.3 China
3.5.4 Japan
3.5.5 South Korea
3.5.6 India
3.5.7 Australia
3.5.8 Taiwan
3.5.9 Indonesia
3.5.10 Thailand
3.5.11 Malaysia
3.5.12 Philippines
3.5.13 Vietnam
3.6 Latin America Network Automation and Orchestration Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.6.1 Latin America Network Automation and Orchestration Sales by Country
3.6.2 Latin America Network Automation and Orchestration Revenue by Country
3.6.3 Mexico
3.6.4 Brazil
3.6.5 Argentina
3.7 Middle East and Africa Network Automation and Orchestration Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Network Automation and Orchestration Sales by Country
3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Network Automation and Orchestration Revenue by Country
3.7.3 Turkey
3.7.4 Saudi Arabia
3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Network Automation and Orchestration Historic Market Analysis by Type
4.1 Global Network Automation and Orchestration Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Network Automation and Orchestration Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.3 Global Network Automation and Orchestration Price by Type (2016-2021) 5 Global Network Automation and Orchestration Historic Market Analysis by Application
5.1 Global Network Automation and Orchestration Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Network Automation and Orchestration Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.3 Global Network Automation and Orchestration Price by Application (2016-2021) 6 Key Companies Profiled
6.1 ADTRAN
6.1.1 ADTRAN Corporation Information
6.1.2 ADTRAN Description and Business Overview
6.1.3 ADTRAN Network Automation and Orchestration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.1.4 ADTRAN Network Automation and Orchestration Product Portfolio
6.1.5 ADTRAN Recent Developments/Updates
6.2 ADVA
6.2.1 ADVA Corporation Information
6.2.2 ADVA Description and Business Overview
6.2.3 ADVA Network Automation and Orchestration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.2.4 ADVA Network Automation and Orchestration Product Portfolio
6.2.5 ADVA Recent Developments/Updates
6.3 Amdocs
6.3.1 Amdocs Corporation Information
6.3.2 Amdocs Description and Business Overview
6.3.3 Amdocs Network Automation and Orchestration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.3.4 Amdocs Network Automation and Orchestration Product Portfolio
6.3.5 Amdocs Recent Developments/Updates
6.4 Ciena Blue Planet
6.4.1 Ciena Blue Planet Corporation Information
6.4.2 Ciena Blue Planet Description and Business Overview
6.4.3 Ciena Blue Planet Network Automation and Orchestration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.4.4 Ciena Blue Planet Network Automation and Orchestration Product Portfolio
6.4.5 Ciena Blue Planet Recent Developments/Updates
6.5 Cisco Systems
6.5.1 Cisco Systems Corporation Information
6.5.2 Cisco Systems Description and Business Overview
6.5.3 Cisco Systems Network Automation and Orchestration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.5.4 Cisco Systems Network Automation and Orchestration Product Portfolio
6.5.5 Cisco Systems Recent Developments/Updates
6.6 Ericsson
6.6.1 Ericsson Corporation Information
6.6.2 Ericsson Description and Business Overview
6.6.3 Ericsson Network Automation and Orchestration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.6.4 Ericsson Network Automation and Orchestration Product Portfolio
6.6.5 Ericsson Recent Developments/Updates
6.7 Fujitsu
6.6.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information
6.6.2 Fujitsu Description and Business Overview
6.6.3 Fujitsu Network Automation and Orchestration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.4.4 Fujitsu Network Automation and Orchestration Product Portfolio
6.7.5 Fujitsu Recent Developments/Updates
6.8 Huawei Technologies
6.8.1 Huawei Technologies Corporation Information
6.8.2 Huawei Technologies Description and Business Overview
6.8.3 Huawei Technologies Network Automation and Orchestration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.8.4 Huawei Technologies Network Automation and Orchestration Product Portfolio
6.8.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Developments/Updates
6.9 IBM
6.9.1 IBM Corporation Information
6.9.2 IBM Description and Business Overview
6.9.3 IBM Network Automation and Orchestration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.9.4 IBM Network Automation and Orchestration Product Portfolio
6.9.5 IBM Recent Developments/Updates
6.10 Juniper Networks
6.10.1 Juniper Networks Corporation Information
6.10.2 Juniper Networks Description and Business Overview
6.10.3 Juniper Networks Network Automation and Orchestration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.10.4 Juniper Networks Network Automation and Orchestration Product Portfolio
6.10.5 Juniper Networks Recent Developments/Updates
6.11 Netcracker
6.11.1 Netcracker Corporation Information
6.11.2 Netcracker Network Automation and Orchestration Description and Business Overview
6.11.3 Netcracker Network Automation and Orchestration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.11.4 Netcracker Network Automation and Orchestration Product Portfolio
6.11.5 Netcracker Recent Developments/Updates
6.12 Nokia
6.12.1 Nokia Corporation Information
6.12.2 Nokia Network Automation and Orchestration Description and Business Overview
6.12.3 Nokia Network Automation and Orchestration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.12.4 Nokia Network Automation and Orchestration Product Portfolio
6.12.5 Nokia Recent Developments/Updates
6.13 Samsung
6.13.1 Samsung Corporation Information
6.13.2 Samsung Network Automation and Orchestration Description and Business Overview
6.13.3 Samsung Network Automation and Orchestration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.13.4 Samsung Network Automation and Orchestration Product Portfolio
6.13.5 Samsung Recent Developments/Updates
6.14 VMware
6.14.1 VMware Corporation Information
6.14.2 VMware Network Automation and Orchestration Description and Business Overview
6.14.3 VMware Network Automation and Orchestration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.14.4 VMware Network Automation and Orchestration Product Portfolio
6.14.5 VMware Recent Developments/Updates
6.15 ZTE
6.15.1 ZTE Corporation Information
6.15.2 ZTE Network Automation and Orchestration Description and Business Overview
6.15.3 ZTE Network Automation and Orchestration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.15.4 ZTE Network Automation and Orchestration Product Portfolio
6.15.5 ZTE Recent Developments/Updates 7 Network Automation and Orchestration Manufacturing Cost Analysis
7.1 Network Automation and Orchestration Key Raw Materials Analysis
7.1.1 Key Raw Materials
7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Network Automation and Orchestration
7.4 Network Automation and Orchestration Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
8.1 Marketing Channel
8.2 Network Automation and Orchestration Distributors List
8.3 Network Automation and Orchestration Customers 9 Network Automation and Orchestration Market Dynamics
9.1 Network Automation and Orchestration Industry Trends
9.2 Network Automation and Orchestration Growth Drivers
9.3 Network Automation and Orchestration Market Challenges
9.4 Network Automation and Orchestration Market Restraints 10 Global Market Forecast
10.1 Network Automation and Orchestration Market Estimates and Projections by Type
10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Network Automation and Orchestration by Type (2022-2027)
10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Network Automation and Orchestration by Type (2022-2027)
10.2 Network Automation and Orchestration Market Estimates and Projections by Application
10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Network Automation and Orchestration by Application (2022-2027)
10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Network Automation and Orchestration by Application (2022-2027)
10.3 Network Automation and Orchestration Market Estimates and Projections by Region
10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Network Automation and Orchestration by Region (2022-2027)
10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Network Automation and Orchestration by Region (2022-2027) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source
12.1 Methodology/Research Approach
12.1.1 Research Programs/Design
12.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
12.2 Data Source
12.2.1 Secondary Sources
12.2.2 Primary Sources
12.3 Author List
12.4 Disclaimer
