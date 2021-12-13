Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Analysis By Manufacturers, Production Capacity, Market Share, Price, Mergers & Forecast 2021-2027 | Johnson Controls, SunPower Corporation, Kingspan Group

“

A newly published report titled “(Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Johnson Controls, SunPower Corporation, Kingspan Group, General Electric, Integrated Environmental Solutions, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric

Market Segmentation by Product:

Lighting

Walls & Roofs

HVAC Systems

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Commercial

Residential

Others



The Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs)

1.2 Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Lighting

1.2.3 Walls & Roofs

1.2.4 HVAC Systems

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Residential

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Production

3.4.1 North America Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Production

3.5.1 Europe Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Production

3.6.1 China Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Production

3.7.1 Japan Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 UK

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Johnson Controls

7.1.1 Johnson Controls Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Johnson Controls Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Johnson Controls Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Johnson Controls Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Johnson Controls Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 SunPower Corporation

7.2.1 SunPower Corporation Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Corporation Information

7.2.2 SunPower Corporation Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 SunPower Corporation Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 SunPower Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 SunPower Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Kingspan Group

7.3.1 Kingspan Group Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Kingspan Group Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Kingspan Group Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Kingspan Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Kingspan Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 General Electric

7.4.1 General Electric Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Corporation Information

7.4.2 General Electric Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 General Electric Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 General Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 General Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Integrated Environmental Solutions

7.5.1 Integrated Environmental Solutions Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Integrated Environmental Solutions Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Integrated Environmental Solutions Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Integrated Environmental Solutions Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Integrated Environmental Solutions Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Siemens AG

7.6.1 Siemens AG Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Siemens AG Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Siemens AG Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Siemens AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Siemens AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Schneider Electric

7.7.1 Schneider Electric Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Schneider Electric Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Schneider Electric Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Schneider Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Schneider Electric Recent Developments/Updates

8 Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs)

8.4 Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Distributors List

9.3 Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Industry Trends

10.2 Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Growth Drivers

10.3 Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Challenges

10.4 Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

