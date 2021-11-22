Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation And Forecast To 2021-2027 | Hitachi Metals, MMC, Vacuumschmelze, Zhong Ke San Huan

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Hitachi Metals, MMC, Vacuumschmelze, Zhong Ke San Huan, TDK, Zhenghai Magnetic, Ningbo Yunsheng, Tianhe Magnets, Shougang Magnetic Material, Jingci Magnet

Market Segmentation by Product:

Sintered NdFeB Magnet

Bonded NdFeB Magnet

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Motor

Energy-saving Appliances

Vehicle

Others



The Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet market expansion?

What will be the global Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet

1.2 Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Sintered NdFeB Magnet

1.2.3 Bonded NdFeB Magnet

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 Industrial Motor

1.3.4 Energy-saving Appliances

1.3.5 Vehicle

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Production

3.4.1 North America Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Production

3.5.1 Europe Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Production

3.6.1 China Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Production

3.7.1 Japan Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Hitachi Metals

7.1.1 Hitachi Metals Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Corporation Information

7.1.2 Hitachi Metals Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Hitachi Metals Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Hitachi Metals Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Hitachi Metals Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 MMC

7.2.1 MMC Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Corporation Information

7.2.2 MMC Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Product Portfolio

7.2.3 MMC Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 MMC Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 MMC Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Vacuumschmelze

7.3.1 Vacuumschmelze Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Corporation Information

7.3.2 Vacuumschmelze Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Vacuumschmelze Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Vacuumschmelze Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Vacuumschmelze Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Zhong Ke San Huan

7.4.1 Zhong Ke San Huan Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Corporation Information

7.4.2 Zhong Ke San Huan Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Zhong Ke San Huan Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Zhong Ke San Huan Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Zhong Ke San Huan Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 TDK

7.5.1 TDK Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Corporation Information

7.5.2 TDK Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Product Portfolio

7.5.3 TDK Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 TDK Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 TDK Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Zhenghai Magnetic

7.6.1 Zhenghai Magnetic Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Corporation Information

7.6.2 Zhenghai Magnetic Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Zhenghai Magnetic Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Zhenghai Magnetic Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Zhenghai Magnetic Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Ningbo Yunsheng

7.7.1 Ningbo Yunsheng Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Corporation Information

7.7.2 Ningbo Yunsheng Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Ningbo Yunsheng Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Ningbo Yunsheng Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Ningbo Yunsheng Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Tianhe Magnets

7.8.1 Tianhe Magnets Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Corporation Information

7.8.2 Tianhe Magnets Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Tianhe Magnets Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Tianhe Magnets Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Tianhe Magnets Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Shougang Magnetic Material

7.9.1 Shougang Magnetic Material Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Corporation Information

7.9.2 Shougang Magnetic Material Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Shougang Magnetic Material Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Shougang Magnetic Material Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Shougang Magnetic Material Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Jingci Magnet

7.10.1 Jingci Magnet Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Corporation Information

7.10.2 Jingci Magnet Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Jingci Magnet Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Jingci Magnet Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Jingci Magnet Recent Developments/Updates

8 Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet

8.4 Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Distributors List

9.3 Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Industry Trends

10.2 Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Growth Drivers

10.3 Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Market Challenges

10.4 Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Neodymium-iron-boron Permanent Magnet by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

