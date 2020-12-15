Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Hitachi Metals, MMC, Vacuumschmelze, TDK

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Research Report: Hitachi Metals, MMC, Vacuumschmelze, TDK, Zhenfhai Magnetic, Ningbo Yunsheng, Tianhe Magnets, Shougang Magnetic Material, Jingci Magne

Types: Sintered NdFeB Magnet

Bonded NdFeB Magnet



Applications: Consumer electronics

Industrial Motor

Energy-Saving Appliances

Vehicle



The Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet market?

Table of Contents:

1 Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet

1.2 Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Sintered NdFeB Magnet

1.2.3 Bonded NdFeB Magnet

1.3 Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Segment by Application

1.3.1 Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Consumer electronics

1.3.3 Industrial Motor

1.3.4 Energy-Saving Appliances

1.3.5 Vehicle

1.4 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Industry

1.6 Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Trends

2 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Business

6.1 Hitachi Metals

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Hitachi Metals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Hitachi Metals Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Hitachi Metals Products Offered

6.1.5 Hitachi Metals Recent Development

6.2 MMC

6.2.1 MMC Corporation Information

6.2.2 MMC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 MMC Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 MMC Products Offered

6.2.5 MMC Recent Development

6.3 Vacuumschmelze

6.3.1 Vacuumschmelze Corporation Information

6.3.2 Vacuumschmelze Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Vacuumschmelze Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Vacuumschmelze Products Offered

6.3.5 Vacuumschmelze Recent Development

6.4 TDK

6.4.1 TDK Corporation Information

6.4.2 TDK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 TDK Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 TDK Products Offered

6.4.5 TDK Recent Development

6.5 Zhenfhai Magnetic

6.5.1 Zhenfhai Magnetic Corporation Information

6.5.2 Zhenfhai Magnetic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Zhenfhai Magnetic Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Zhenfhai Magnetic Products Offered

6.5.5 Zhenfhai Magnetic Recent Development

6.6 Ningbo Yunsheng

6.6.1 Ningbo Yunsheng Corporation Information

6.6.2 Ningbo Yunsheng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Ningbo Yunsheng Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Ningbo Yunsheng Products Offered

6.6.5 Ningbo Yunsheng Recent Development

6.7 Tianhe Magnets

6.6.1 Tianhe Magnets Corporation Information

6.6.2 Tianhe Magnets Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Tianhe Magnets Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Tianhe Magnets Products Offered

6.7.5 Tianhe Magnets Recent Development

6.8 Shougang Magnetic Material

6.8.1 Shougang Magnetic Material Corporation Information

6.8.2 Shougang Magnetic Material Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Shougang Magnetic Material Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Shougang Magnetic Material Products Offered

6.8.5 Shougang Magnetic Material Recent Development

6.9 Jingci Magne

6.9.1 Jingci Magne Corporation Information

6.9.2 Jingci Magne Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Jingci Magne Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Jingci Magne Products Offered

6.9.5 Jingci Magne Recent Development

7 Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet

7.4 Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Distributors List

8.3 Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

