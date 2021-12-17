Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Latest Industry Trends, Revenue, Demand and Driving Factors to 2027| Electron Energy Corporation, BJA Magnetics, Hitachi, HME Elektronik GmbH

Los Angeles, United State: The report is a compilation of comprehensive research studies on various aspects of the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market. With accurate data and highly authentic information, it makes a brilliant attempt to provide a real, transparent picture of current and future situations of the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet market. Market participants can use this powerful tool when creating effective business plans or making important changes to their strategies. The Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet report discusses about the growth of the global as well as regional markets. It also brings to light high-growth segments of the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet market and how they will progress in the coming years.

The authors of report have analyzed the vendor landscape in great detail with special focus on leading players of the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet market. The report answers critical questions of players and provides deep assessment of production, consumption, manufacturing, sales, and other vital factors. Importantly, it analyzes crucial market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. With the help of the report, players can easily identify untapped opportunities available in the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet market. Moreover, they will be able to gain crucial insights not only into the growth of the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet market but also its product, application, and regional segments.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Research Report: Electron Energy Corporation, BJA Magnetics, Hitachi, HME Elektronik GmbH, Risheng Magnets, AMERICAN ELEMENTS, Kumar Industries

Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market by Type: Bar Magnets, U Shape Magnet, Others

Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market by Application: Automotive, Electronics, Power Generators, Medical Industry, Wind Power, Others

Under the segmental analysis section, the report offers a to-the-point and compendious research study on key product type, application, and regional segments of the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet market. It provides an industry-best market taxonomy and thorough analysis of each segment of the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet market. All of the segments of the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet market are studied based on their market share, future growth potential, and other significant factors. The extensive regional analysis offered in the report will help players to create strategies for individual regional markets, which could allow them to increase their presence in the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet market.

Questions Answered by the Report:

1. Which are the dominant players of the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet market?

2. What will be the size of the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet market in the coming years?

3. Which segment will lead the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet market?

4. How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

5. What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet market?

6. What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet market?

Table of Contents

1 Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet

1.2 Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Bar Magnets

1.2.3 U Shape Magnet

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Electronics

1.3.4 Power Generators

1.3.5 Medical Industry

1.3.6 Wind Power

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Production

3.4.1 North America Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Production

3.5.1 Europe Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Production

3.6.1 China Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Production

3.7.1 Japan Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Electron Energy Corporation

7.1.1 Electron Energy Corporation Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Corporation Information

7.1.2 Electron Energy Corporation Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Electron Energy Corporation Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Electron Energy Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Electron Energy Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 BJA Magnetics

7.2.1 BJA Magnetics Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Corporation Information

7.2.2 BJA Magnetics Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Product Portfolio

7.2.3 BJA Magnetics Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 BJA Magnetics Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 BJA Magnetics Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Hitachi

7.3.1 Hitachi Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Corporation Information

7.3.2 Hitachi Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Hitachi Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Hitachi Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Hitachi Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 HME Elektronik GmbH

7.4.1 HME Elektronik GmbH Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Corporation Information

7.4.2 HME Elektronik GmbH Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Product Portfolio

7.4.3 HME Elektronik GmbH Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 HME Elektronik GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 HME Elektronik GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Risheng Magnets

7.5.1 Risheng Magnets Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Corporation Information

7.5.2 Risheng Magnets Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Risheng Magnets Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Risheng Magnets Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Risheng Magnets Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 AMERICAN ELEMENTS

7.6.1 AMERICAN ELEMENTS Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Corporation Information

7.6.2 AMERICAN ELEMENTS Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Product Portfolio

7.6.3 AMERICAN ELEMENTS Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 AMERICAN ELEMENTS Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 AMERICAN ELEMENTS Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Kumar Industries

7.7.1 Kumar Industries Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Corporation Information

7.7.2 Kumar Industries Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Kumar Industries Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Kumar Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Kumar Industries Recent Developments/Updates

8 Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet

8.4 Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Distributors List

9.3 Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Industry Trends

10.2 Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Growth Drivers

10.3 Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Challenges

10.4 Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

