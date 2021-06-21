Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market Drivers, Restraints, Potential Growth Opportunities and Competitive Landscape Report to 2027 | Lanxess, Korea Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd (KKPC)

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research studies the Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market in its latest research report. The report is a fine example of comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) market. It digs deep into critical aspects of the global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) market, including market dynamics, competition, regional advancement, and segmentation. It provides verified market figures such as CAGR, market share, revenue, volume, production, consumption, gross margin, and price. The global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) market is segmented by type, application, and geography. The report is compiled with the use of latest primary and secondary research methodologies and tools. Buyers can ask for customization of the report as per their needs. You can also purchase specific sections of the report if your requirement is not for the complete research study.

Readers are provided with important types of analysis, including manufacturing cost analysis, analysis of marketing channels, distributors, and customers, market forecast, and company profiling. All of the players studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of different factors such as markets served, main business, gross margin, price, production, revenue, product specification and application, areas served, and production sites. Each segment of the global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) market is assessed in terms of growth rate, value, volume, consumption, and various other factors. The report comes out as a complete set of guidelines for market players to secure a position of strength in the Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) industry. It offers both qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market Research Report: Lanxess, Korea Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd (KKPC), Arlanxeo, Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Synthos

Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market by Type: Solid Nd-BR, Liquid Nd-BR

Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market by Application: Tires, Golf Balls, Conveyor Belts, Footwear Soles, Others

The report sheds light on key trends of the competitive landscape and explores go-to-market strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) market. The authors of the report have examined the competitiveness of some of the prominent names of the Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) industry. As part of their extensive research, the authors have analyzed almost all business tactics of market leaders, which include contracts, affiliations, mergers and acquisitions, increasing market presence, and geographical expansion. Readers can become aware of the specifications of products and services offered by top players of the global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) market. In addition, they will be able to study about their competitors and global market presence.

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) market.

Few of the Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) market growth and competition?

Table of Contents

1 Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market Overview

1.1 Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Product Overview

1.2 Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Solid Nd-BR

1.2.2 Liquid Nd-BR

1.3 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) by Application

4.1 Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Tires

4.1.2 Golf Balls

4.1.3 Conveyor Belts

4.1.4 Footwear Soles

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) by Country

5.1 North America Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) by Country

6.1 Europe Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) by Country

8.1 Latin America Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Business

10.1 Lanxess

10.1.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

10.1.2 Lanxess Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Lanxess Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Lanxess Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Products Offered

10.1.5 Lanxess Recent Development

10.2 Korea Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd (KKPC)

10.2.1 Korea Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd (KKPC) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Korea Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd (KKPC) Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Korea Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd (KKPC) Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Lanxess Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Products Offered

10.2.5 Korea Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd (KKPC) Recent Development

10.3 Arlanxeo

10.3.1 Arlanxeo Corporation Information

10.3.2 Arlanxeo Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Arlanxeo Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Arlanxeo Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Products Offered

10.3.5 Arlanxeo Recent Development

10.4 Nizhnekamskneftekhim

10.4.1 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Corporation Information

10.4.2 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Products Offered

10.4.5 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Recent Development

10.5 Synthos

10.5.1 Synthos Corporation Information

10.5.2 Synthos Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Synthos Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Synthos Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Products Offered

10.5.5 Synthos Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Distributors

12.3 Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

