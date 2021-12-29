Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Market Revenue facts statastics By 2027 | Thinking Electronic, Shibaura, TDK

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Market Research Report: Thinking Electronic, Shibaura, TDK, Semitec Corporation, Mitsubishi, Vishay, Shiheng Electronics, AVX, Murata, Panasonic, Fenghua Electronics, Lattron, TE Connectivity, Ametherm, Amphenol Advanced Sensors, Littelfuse, Sinochip Electronics, E WAY Technology, EXSENSE Electronic, Tewa Temperature Sensors, TAYAO Technology, JOYIN, Elscott Manufacturing, KOA, Sen Tech, Mingjia Electric, Zhengli Group, UNIX TECH

Global Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Market by Type: Radial Type, Diode Type, Wire Bonding Type, Film Type, SMD Type, Wire Type, Others

Global Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Market by Application: Consumer Electronics, Medical Instruments, Automotive, Home Appliance, Industrial Equipment, Aerospace and Defense, Others

TOC

1 Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor

1.2 Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Radial Type

1.2.3 Diode Type

1.2.4 Wire Bonding Type

1.2.5 Film Type

1.2.6 SMD Type

1.2.7 Wire Type

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 Medical Instruments

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Home Appliance

1.3.6 Industrial Equipment

1.3.7 Aerospace and Defense

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 Taiwan Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production

3.4.1 North America Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production

3.5.1 Europe Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production

3.6.1 China Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production

3.7.1 Japan Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production

3.8.1 South Korea Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 Taiwan Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production

3.9.1 Taiwan Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 Taiwan Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Thinking Electronic

7.1.1 Thinking Electronic Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Corporation Information

7.1.2 Thinking Electronic Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Thinking Electronic Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Thinking Electronic Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Thinking Electronic Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Shibaura

7.2.1 Shibaura Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Corporation Information

7.2.2 Shibaura Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Shibaura Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Shibaura Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Shibaura Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 TDK

7.3.1 TDK Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Corporation Information

7.3.2 TDK Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Product Portfolio

7.3.3 TDK Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 TDK Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 TDK Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Semitec Corporation

7.4.1 Semitec Corporation Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Corporation Information

7.4.2 Semitec Corporation Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Semitec Corporation Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Semitec Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Semitec Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Mitsubishi

7.5.1 Mitsubishi Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Corporation Information

7.5.2 Mitsubishi Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Mitsubishi Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Mitsubishi Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Mitsubishi Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Vishay

7.6.1 Vishay Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Corporation Information

7.6.2 Vishay Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Vishay Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Vishay Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Vishay Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Shiheng Electronics

7.7.1 Shiheng Electronics Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Corporation Information

7.7.2 Shiheng Electronics Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Shiheng Electronics Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Shiheng Electronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Shiheng Electronics Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 AVX

7.8.1 AVX Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Corporation Information

7.8.2 AVX Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Product Portfolio

7.8.3 AVX Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 AVX Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 AVX Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Murata

7.9.1 Murata Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Corporation Information

7.9.2 Murata Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Murata Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Murata Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Murata Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Panasonic

7.10.1 Panasonic Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Corporation Information

7.10.2 Panasonic Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Panasonic Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Panasonic Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Panasonic Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Fenghua Electronics

7.11.1 Fenghua Electronics Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Corporation Information

7.11.2 Fenghua Electronics Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Fenghua Electronics Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Fenghua Electronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Fenghua Electronics Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Lattron

7.12.1 Lattron Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Corporation Information

7.12.2 Lattron Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Lattron Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Lattron Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Lattron Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 TE Connectivity

7.13.1 TE Connectivity Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Corporation Information

7.13.2 TE Connectivity Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Product Portfolio

7.13.3 TE Connectivity Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 TE Connectivity Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 TE Connectivity Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Ametherm

7.14.1 Ametherm Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Corporation Information

7.14.2 Ametherm Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Ametherm Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Ametherm Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Ametherm Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Amphenol Advanced Sensors

7.15.1 Amphenol Advanced Sensors Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Corporation Information

7.15.2 Amphenol Advanced Sensors Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Amphenol Advanced Sensors Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Amphenol Advanced Sensors Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Amphenol Advanced Sensors Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Littelfuse

7.16.1 Littelfuse Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Corporation Information

7.16.2 Littelfuse Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Littelfuse Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Littelfuse Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Littelfuse Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Sinochip Electronics

7.17.1 Sinochip Electronics Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Corporation Information

7.17.2 Sinochip Electronics Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Sinochip Electronics Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Sinochip Electronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Sinochip Electronics Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 E WAY Technology

7.18.1 E WAY Technology Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Corporation Information

7.18.2 E WAY Technology Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Product Portfolio

7.18.3 E WAY Technology Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 E WAY Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 E WAY Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 EXSENSE Electronic

7.19.1 EXSENSE Electronic Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Corporation Information

7.19.2 EXSENSE Electronic Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Product Portfolio

7.19.3 EXSENSE Electronic Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 EXSENSE Electronic Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 EXSENSE Electronic Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Tewa Temperature Sensors

7.20.1 Tewa Temperature Sensors Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Corporation Information

7.20.2 Tewa Temperature Sensors Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Tewa Temperature Sensors Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Tewa Temperature Sensors Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Tewa Temperature Sensors Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 TAYAO Technology

7.21.1 TAYAO Technology Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Corporation Information

7.21.2 TAYAO Technology Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Product Portfolio

7.21.3 TAYAO Technology Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 TAYAO Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 TAYAO Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 JOYIN

7.22.1 JOYIN Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Corporation Information

7.22.2 JOYIN Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Product Portfolio

7.22.3 JOYIN Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 JOYIN Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 JOYIN Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 Elscott Manufacturing

7.23.1 Elscott Manufacturing Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Corporation Information

7.23.2 Elscott Manufacturing Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Product Portfolio

7.23.3 Elscott Manufacturing Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 Elscott Manufacturing Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 Elscott Manufacturing Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 KOA

7.24.1 KOA Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Corporation Information

7.24.2 KOA Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Product Portfolio

7.24.3 KOA Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 KOA Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 KOA Recent Developments/Updates

7.25 Sen Tech

7.25.1 Sen Tech Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Corporation Information

7.25.2 Sen Tech Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Product Portfolio

7.25.3 Sen Tech Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.25.4 Sen Tech Main Business and Markets Served

7.25.5 Sen Tech Recent Developments/Updates

7.26 Mingjia Electric

7.26.1 Mingjia Electric Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Corporation Information

7.26.2 Mingjia Electric Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Product Portfolio

7.26.3 Mingjia Electric Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.26.4 Mingjia Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.26.5 Mingjia Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.27 Zhengli Group

7.27.1 Zhengli Group Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Corporation Information

7.27.2 Zhengli Group Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Product Portfolio

7.27.3 Zhengli Group Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.27.4 Zhengli Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.27.5 Zhengli Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.28 UNIX TECH

7.28.1 UNIX TECH Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Corporation Information

7.28.2 UNIX TECH Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Product Portfolio

7.28.3 UNIX TECH Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.28.4 UNIX TECH Main Business and Markets Served

7.28.5 UNIX TECH Recent Developments/Updates 8 Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor

8.4 Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Distributors List

9.3 Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Industry Trends

10.2 Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Growth Drivers

10.3 Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Market Challenges

10.4 Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 Taiwan Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

