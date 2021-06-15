Needle-free Injection Systems Market in-depth Market Research and Major Growth Report by 2024| Antares Pharma, Endo International plc, Inovio Pharmaceuticals

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Needle-free Injection Systems Market Research Report 2021”. This research report is a detailed outlook of the market and its various components. In order to critically analyse, with minimum errors, the researchers have used primary and secondary research methodologies. Furthermore, the researchers have provided data on the basis of qualitative and quantitative analysis. The Needle-free Injection Systems report is written to help readers understand the market dynamics and take wise business decision.

In order to understand all the components of the Needle-free Injection Systems market, reader needs to first understand all the factors driving the market growth. Needle-free Injection Systems report researchers have tried to explain the essential driving factors. They have covered opportunities and trends that will come to determine the trajectory of the overall market in the forecast year. Additionally, the researchers have analysed the data using PESTEL. Needle-free Injection Systems report covers all the external and internal factors affecting the market in terms of political, economic, social, technological, environmental, and legal aspects.

The report thoroughly reviews the manufacturers operating in the global Needle-free Injection Systems market. It offers figures pertaining to revenue, productions, and market share to provide a 360-degree view of it. They have used SWOT analysis to assess internal strengths, weaknesses, external opportunities, and threats. This is expected to help readers understand finer nuances of the market. This Needle-free Injection Systems research report is presented in such a way that it helps a reader comprehend the market in wider aspects. In order to fulfil that goal, the researchers have divided the Needle-free Injection Systems report into various chapters. It will provide readers with accurate and exact information, necessary for complete understanding of the market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Needle-free Injection Systems Market Research Report: Antares Pharma, Endo International plc, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Injex Pharma, National Medical Products Inc (J-Tip), Recipharm, European Pharma Group (InsuJet), Miracle Medical, Medical International Technology (MIT), Akra Dermojet, PharmaJet, Portal Instruments, Crossject Medical Technology, MIKA MEDICAL, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, D’Antonio Consultants International, Lepu Medical, TECHiJET

Global Needle-free Injection Systems Market by Type: Reusable Injector, Single-use Injector

Global Needle-free Injection Systems Market by Application: Vaccine Delivery, Insulin Delivery, Others

The researchers have covered the various product type, end user, and application segments in the research report. They have studied the varieties of products available in the market. Assessment of investments and innovation in these products has also been mentioned in complete detail. The application segment also receives spotlight through evaluation of possible usages of products.

The regions covered in the research report includes Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe. The research report analyses all the factors augmenting each regional market. It provides the historic, current, and forecast figures for them. Changing government policies and political volatility have been discussed at great length in this chapter to offer clarity.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Needle-free Injection Systems market?

What will be the size of the global Needle-free Injection Systems market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Needle-free Injection Systems market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Needle-free Injection Systems market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Needle-free Injection Systems market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Needle-free Injection Systems Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Needle-free Injection Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Reusable Injector

1.2.3 Single-use Injector

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Needle-free Injection Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Vaccine Delivery

1.3.3 Insulin Delivery

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Needle-free Injection Systems Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Needle-free Injection Systems Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Needle-free Injection Systems Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Needle-free Injection Systems, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Needle-free Injection Systems Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Needle-free Injection Systems Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Needle-free Injection Systems Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Needle-free Injection Systems Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Needle-free Injection Systems Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Needle-free Injection Systems Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Needle-free Injection Systems Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Needle-free Injection Systems Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Needle-free Injection Systems Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Needle-free Injection Systems Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Needle-free Injection Systems Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Needle-free Injection Systems Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Needle-free Injection Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Needle-free Injection Systems Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Needle-free Injection Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Needle-free Injection Systems Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Needle-free Injection Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Needle-free Injection Systems Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Needle-free Injection Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Needle-free Injection Systems Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Needle-free Injection Systems Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Needle-free Injection Systems Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Needle-free Injection Systems Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Needle-free Injection Systems Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Needle-free Injection Systems Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Needle-free Injection Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Needle-free Injection Systems Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Needle-free Injection Systems Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Needle-free Injection Systems Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Needle-free Injection Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Needle-free Injection Systems Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Needle-free Injection Systems Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Needle-free Injection Systems Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Needle-free Injection Systems Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Needle-free Injection Systems Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Needle-free Injection Systems Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Needle-free Injection Systems Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Needle-free Injection Systems Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Needle-free Injection Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Needle-free Injection Systems Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Needle-free Injection Systems Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Needle-free Injection Systems Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Needle-free Injection Systems Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Needle-free Injection Systems Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Needle-free Injection Systems Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Needle-free Injection Systems Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Needle-free Injection Systems Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Needle-free Injection Systems Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Needle-free Injection Systems Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Needle-free Injection Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Needle-free Injection Systems Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Needle-free Injection Systems Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Needle-free Injection Systems Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Needle-free Injection Systems Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Needle-free Injection Systems Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Needle-free Injection Systems Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Needle-free Injection Systems Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Needle-free Injection Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Needle-free Injection Systems Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Needle-free Injection Systems Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Needle-free Injection Systems Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Needle-free Injection Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Needle-free Injection Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Needle-free Injection Systems Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Needle-free Injection Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Needle-free Injection Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Needle-free Injection Systems Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Needle-free Injection Systems Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Needle-free Injection Systems Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Needle-free Injection Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Needle-free Injection Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Needle-free Injection Systems Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Needle-free Injection Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Needle-free Injection Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Needle-free Injection Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Needle-free Injection Systems Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Needle-free Injection Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Needle-free Injection Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Needle-free Injection Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Needle-free Injection Systems Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Needle-free Injection Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Antares Pharma

12.1.1 Antares Pharma Corporation Information

12.1.2 Antares Pharma Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Antares Pharma Needle-free Injection Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Antares Pharma Needle-free Injection Systems Products Offered

12.1.5 Antares Pharma Recent Development

12.2 Endo International plc

12.2.1 Endo International plc Corporation Information

12.2.2 Endo International plc Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Endo International plc Needle-free Injection Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Endo International plc Needle-free Injection Systems Products Offered

12.2.5 Endo International plc Recent Development

12.3 Inovio Pharmaceuticals

12.3.1 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

12.3.2 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Needle-free Injection Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Needle-free Injection Systems Products Offered

12.3.5 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

12.4 Injex Pharma

12.4.1 Injex Pharma Corporation Information

12.4.2 Injex Pharma Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Injex Pharma Needle-free Injection Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Injex Pharma Needle-free Injection Systems Products Offered

12.4.5 Injex Pharma Recent Development

12.5 National Medical Products Inc (J-Tip)

12.5.1 National Medical Products Inc (J-Tip) Corporation Information

12.5.2 National Medical Products Inc (J-Tip) Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 National Medical Products Inc (J-Tip) Needle-free Injection Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 National Medical Products Inc (J-Tip) Needle-free Injection Systems Products Offered

12.5.5 National Medical Products Inc (J-Tip) Recent Development

12.6 Recipharm

12.6.1 Recipharm Corporation Information

12.6.2 Recipharm Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Recipharm Needle-free Injection Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Recipharm Needle-free Injection Systems Products Offered

12.6.5 Recipharm Recent Development

12.7 European Pharma Group (InsuJet)

12.7.1 European Pharma Group (InsuJet) Corporation Information

12.7.2 European Pharma Group (InsuJet) Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 European Pharma Group (InsuJet) Needle-free Injection Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 European Pharma Group (InsuJet) Needle-free Injection Systems Products Offered

12.7.5 European Pharma Group (InsuJet) Recent Development

12.8 Miracle Medical

12.8.1 Miracle Medical Corporation Information

12.8.2 Miracle Medical Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Miracle Medical Needle-free Injection Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Miracle Medical Needle-free Injection Systems Products Offered

12.8.5 Miracle Medical Recent Development

12.9 Medical International Technology (MIT)

12.9.1 Medical International Technology (MIT) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Medical International Technology (MIT) Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Medical International Technology (MIT) Needle-free Injection Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Medical International Technology (MIT) Needle-free Injection Systems Products Offered

12.9.5 Medical International Technology (MIT) Recent Development

12.10 Akra Dermojet

12.10.1 Akra Dermojet Corporation Information

12.10.2 Akra Dermojet Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Akra Dermojet Needle-free Injection Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Akra Dermojet Needle-free Injection Systems Products Offered

12.10.5 Akra Dermojet Recent Development

12.12 Portal Instruments

12.12.1 Portal Instruments Corporation Information

12.12.2 Portal Instruments Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Portal Instruments Needle-free Injection Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Portal Instruments Products Offered

12.12.5 Portal Instruments Recent Development

12.13 Crossject Medical Technology

12.13.1 Crossject Medical Technology Corporation Information

12.13.2 Crossject Medical Technology Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Crossject Medical Technology Needle-free Injection Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Crossject Medical Technology Products Offered

12.13.5 Crossject Medical Technology Recent Development

12.14 MIKA MEDICAL

12.14.1 MIKA MEDICAL Corporation Information

12.14.2 MIKA MEDICAL Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 MIKA MEDICAL Needle-free Injection Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 MIKA MEDICAL Products Offered

12.14.5 MIKA MEDICAL Recent Development

12.15 Ferring Pharmaceuticals

12.15.1 Ferring Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

12.15.2 Ferring Pharmaceuticals Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Ferring Pharmaceuticals Needle-free Injection Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Ferring Pharmaceuticals Products Offered

12.15.5 Ferring Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

12.16 D’Antonio Consultants International

12.16.1 D’Antonio Consultants International Corporation Information

12.16.2 D’Antonio Consultants International Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 D’Antonio Consultants International Needle-free Injection Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 D’Antonio Consultants International Products Offered

12.16.5 D’Antonio Consultants International Recent Development

12.17 Lepu Medical

12.17.1 Lepu Medical Corporation Information

12.17.2 Lepu Medical Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Lepu Medical Needle-free Injection Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Lepu Medical Products Offered

12.17.5 Lepu Medical Recent Development

12.18 TECHiJET

12.18.1 TECHiJET Corporation Information

12.18.2 TECHiJET Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 TECHiJET Needle-free Injection Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 TECHiJET Products Offered

12.18.5 TECHiJET Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Needle-free Injection Systems Industry Trends

13.2 Needle-free Injection Systems Market Drivers

13.3 Needle-free Injection Systems Market Challenges

13.4 Needle-free Injection Systems Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Needle-free Injection Systems Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

