Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Market Rapid Growth,Industry Competition Outlook And Future Scope 2028 | Stryker, Karl Storz, Olympus

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Stryker

Karl Storz

Olympus

Medtronic

Leica Microsystems (Danaher)

Shimadzu

Hamamatsu

Mizuho Medical

Fluoptics

Optomedic



Market Segmentation by Product:

Open Surgery

Laparoscopic Surgery



Market Segmentation by Application:

Cardiovascular Surgery

Cancer Surgery

Gastrointestinal Surgery

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Others



The Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Market Overview

1.1 Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Product Overview

1.2 Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Open Surgery

1.2.2 Laparoscopic Surgery

1.3 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device by Application

4.1 Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Cardiovascular Surgery

4.1.2 Cancer Surgery

4.1.3 Gastrointestinal Surgery

4.1.4 Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device by Country

5.1 North America Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device by Country

6.1 Europe Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device by Country

8.1 Latin America Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Business

10.1 Stryker

10.1.1 Stryker Corporation Information

10.1.2 Stryker Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Stryker Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 Stryker Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Products Offered

10.1.5 Stryker Recent Development

10.2 Karl Storz

10.2.1 Karl Storz Corporation Information

10.2.2 Karl Storz Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Karl Storz Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 Karl Storz Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Products Offered

10.2.5 Karl Storz Recent Development

10.3 Olympus

10.3.1 Olympus Corporation Information

10.3.2 Olympus Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Olympus Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 Olympus Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Products Offered

10.3.5 Olympus Recent Development

10.4 Medtronic

10.4.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

10.4.2 Medtronic Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Medtronic Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 Medtronic Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Products Offered

10.4.5 Medtronic Recent Development

10.5 Leica Microsystems (Danaher)

10.5.1 Leica Microsystems (Danaher) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Leica Microsystems (Danaher) Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Leica Microsystems (Danaher) Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 Leica Microsystems (Danaher) Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Products Offered

10.5.5 Leica Microsystems (Danaher) Recent Development

10.6 Shimadzu

10.6.1 Shimadzu Corporation Information

10.6.2 Shimadzu Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Shimadzu Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 Shimadzu Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Products Offered

10.6.5 Shimadzu Recent Development

10.7 Hamamatsu

10.7.1 Hamamatsu Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hamamatsu Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Hamamatsu Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 Hamamatsu Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Products Offered

10.7.5 Hamamatsu Recent Development

10.8 Mizuho Medical

10.8.1 Mizuho Medical Corporation Information

10.8.2 Mizuho Medical Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Mizuho Medical Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 Mizuho Medical Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Products Offered

10.8.5 Mizuho Medical Recent Development

10.9 Fluoptics

10.9.1 Fluoptics Corporation Information

10.9.2 Fluoptics Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Fluoptics Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 Fluoptics Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Products Offered

10.9.5 Fluoptics Recent Development

10.10 Optomedic

10.10.1 Optomedic Corporation Information

10.10.2 Optomedic Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Optomedic Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 Optomedic Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Products Offered

10.10.5 Optomedic Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Industry Trends

11.4.2 Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Market Drivers

11.4.3 Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Market Challenges

11.4.4 Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Distributors

12.3 Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

