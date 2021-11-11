Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market size, Demand, Growth Innovation, Trends, Region, Forecasts to 2027 | Zebra, Avery Dennison, Impinj

“

The report titled Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Zebra, Avery Dennison, Impinj, Intermec (Honeywell), Alien Technology, Parker Hannifin, Omni-ID, Confidex, Checkpoint Systems, SATO Holdings Corporation, William Frick & Company, Endress+Hauser, Invengo Information Technology

Market Segmentation by Product: Tag 1 Type

Tag 2 Type

Tag 3 Type

Tag 4 Type



Market Segmentation by Application: Consumer Electronics

Home Appliances

Industrial Automation

Medical

Logistic

Others



The Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Tag 1 Type

1.2.3 Tag 2 Type

1.2.4 Tag 3 Type

1.2.5 Tag 4 Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 Home Appliances

1.3.4 Industrial Automation

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Logistic

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Zebra

12.1.1 Zebra Corporation Information

12.1.2 Zebra Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Zebra Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Zebra Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Products Offered

12.1.5 Zebra Recent Development

12.2 Avery Dennison

12.2.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Information

12.2.2 Avery Dennison Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Avery Dennison Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Avery Dennison Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Products Offered

12.2.5 Avery Dennison Recent Development

12.3 Impinj

12.3.1 Impinj Corporation Information

12.3.2 Impinj Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Impinj Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Impinj Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Products Offered

12.3.5 Impinj Recent Development

12.4 Intermec (Honeywell)

12.4.1 Intermec (Honeywell) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Intermec (Honeywell) Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Intermec (Honeywell) Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Intermec (Honeywell) Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Products Offered

12.4.5 Intermec (Honeywell) Recent Development

12.5 Alien Technology

12.5.1 Alien Technology Corporation Information

12.5.2 Alien Technology Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Alien Technology Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Alien Technology Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Products Offered

12.5.5 Alien Technology Recent Development

12.6 Parker Hannifin

12.6.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Information

12.6.2 Parker Hannifin Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Parker Hannifin Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Parker Hannifin Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Products Offered

12.6.5 Parker Hannifin Recent Development

12.7 Omni-ID

12.7.1 Omni-ID Corporation Information

12.7.2 Omni-ID Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Omni-ID Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Omni-ID Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Products Offered

12.7.5 Omni-ID Recent Development

12.8 Confidex

12.8.1 Confidex Corporation Information

12.8.2 Confidex Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Confidex Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Confidex Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Products Offered

12.8.5 Confidex Recent Development

12.9 Checkpoint Systems

12.9.1 Checkpoint Systems Corporation Information

12.9.2 Checkpoint Systems Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Checkpoint Systems Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Checkpoint Systems Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Products Offered

12.9.5 Checkpoint Systems Recent Development

12.10 SATO Holdings Corporation

12.10.1 SATO Holdings Corporation Corporation Information

12.10.2 SATO Holdings Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 SATO Holdings Corporation Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 SATO Holdings Corporation Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Products Offered

12.10.5 SATO Holdings Corporation Recent Development

12.12 Endress+Hauser

12.12.1 Endress+Hauser Corporation Information

12.12.2 Endress+Hauser Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Endress+Hauser Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Endress+Hauser Products Offered

12.12.5 Endress+Hauser Recent Development

12.13 Invengo Information Technology

12.13.1 Invengo Information Technology Corporation Information

12.13.2 Invengo Information Technology Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Invengo Information Technology Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Invengo Information Technology Products Offered

12.13.5 Invengo Information Technology Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Industry Trends

13.2 Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Drivers

13.3 Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Challenges

13.4 Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”