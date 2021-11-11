Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook 2027 | Zebra, Avery Dennison, Impinj

“

The report titled Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Zebra, Avery Dennison, Impinj, Intermec (Honeywell), Alien Technology, Parker Hannifin, Omni-ID, Confidex, Checkpoint Systems, SATO Holdings Corporation, William Frick & Company, Endress+Hauser, Invengo Information Technology

Market Segmentation by Product: Tag 1 Type

Tag 2 Type

Tag 3 Type

Tag 4 Type



Market Segmentation by Application: Consumer Electronics

Home Appliances

Industrial Automation

Medical

Logistic

Others



The Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags market?

Table of Contents:

1 Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags

1.2 Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Tag 1 Type

1.2.3 Tag 2 Type

1.2.4 Tag 3 Type

1.2.5 Tag 4 Type

1.3 Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 Home Appliances

1.3.4 Industrial Automation

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Logistic

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Production

3.4.1 North America Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Production

3.5.1 Europe Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Production

3.6.1 China Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Production

3.7.1 Japan Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Zebra

7.1.1 Zebra Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Corporation Information

7.1.2 Zebra Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Zebra Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Zebra Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Zebra Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Avery Dennison

7.2.1 Avery Dennison Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Corporation Information

7.2.2 Avery Dennison Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Avery Dennison Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Avery Dennison Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Avery Dennison Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Impinj

7.3.1 Impinj Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Corporation Information

7.3.2 Impinj Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Impinj Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Impinj Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Impinj Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Intermec (Honeywell)

7.4.1 Intermec (Honeywell) Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Corporation Information

7.4.2 Intermec (Honeywell) Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Intermec (Honeywell) Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Intermec (Honeywell) Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Intermec (Honeywell) Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Alien Technology

7.5.1 Alien Technology Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Corporation Information

7.5.2 Alien Technology Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Alien Technology Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Alien Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Alien Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Parker Hannifin

7.6.1 Parker Hannifin Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Corporation Information

7.6.2 Parker Hannifin Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Parker Hannifin Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Parker Hannifin Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Parker Hannifin Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Omni-ID

7.7.1 Omni-ID Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Corporation Information

7.7.2 Omni-ID Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Omni-ID Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Omni-ID Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Omni-ID Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Confidex

7.8.1 Confidex Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Corporation Information

7.8.2 Confidex Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Confidex Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Confidex Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Confidex Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Checkpoint Systems

7.9.1 Checkpoint Systems Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Corporation Information

7.9.2 Checkpoint Systems Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Checkpoint Systems Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Checkpoint Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Checkpoint Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 SATO Holdings Corporation

7.10.1 SATO Holdings Corporation Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Corporation Information

7.10.2 SATO Holdings Corporation Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Product Portfolio

7.10.3 SATO Holdings Corporation Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 SATO Holdings Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 SATO Holdings Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 William Frick & Company

7.11.1 William Frick & Company Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Corporation Information

7.11.2 William Frick & Company Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Product Portfolio

7.11.3 William Frick & Company Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 William Frick & Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 William Frick & Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Endress+Hauser

7.12.1 Endress+Hauser Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Corporation Information

7.12.2 Endress+Hauser Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Endress+Hauser Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Endress+Hauser Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Endress+Hauser Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Invengo Information Technology

7.13.1 Invengo Information Technology Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Corporation Information

7.13.2 Invengo Information Technology Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Invengo Information Technology Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Invengo Information Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Invengo Information Technology Recent Developments/Updates

8 Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags

8.4 Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Distributors List

9.3 Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Industry Trends

10.2 Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Growth Drivers

10.3 Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Challenges

10.4 Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”