Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market 2021: Comprehensive Evaluation of the Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights (2021-2027) | Zebra, Avery Dennison, Impinj

The report titled Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Zebra, Avery Dennison, Impinj, Intermec (Honeywell), Alien Technology, Parker Hannifin, Omni-ID, Confidex, Checkpoint Systems, SATO Holdings Corporation, William Frick & Company, Endress+Hauser, Invengo Information Technology
Market Segmentation by Product: Tag 1 Type
Tag 2 Type
Tag 3 Type
Tag 4 Type
Market Segmentation by Application: Consumer Electronics
Home Appliances
Industrial Automation
Medical
Logistic
Others
The Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Tag 1 Type
1.2.3 Tag 2 Type
1.2.4 Tag 3 Type
1.2.5 Tag 4 Type
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Consumer Electronics
1.3.3 Home Appliances
1.3.4 Industrial Automation
1.3.5 Medical
1.3.6 Logistic
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.3.6 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Industry Trends
2.4.2 Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Drivers
2.4.3 Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Challenges
2.4.4 Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Restraints
3 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales
3.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Europe Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.2 Europe Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Asia Pacific Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Latin America Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Latin America Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Zebra
12.1.1 Zebra Corporation Information
12.1.2 Zebra Overview
12.1.3 Zebra Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Zebra Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Products and Services
12.1.5 Zebra Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Zebra Recent Developments
12.2 Avery Dennison
12.2.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Information
12.2.2 Avery Dennison Overview
12.2.3 Avery Dennison Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Avery Dennison Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Products and Services
12.2.5 Avery Dennison Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Avery Dennison Recent Developments
12.3 Impinj
12.3.1 Impinj Corporation Information
12.3.2 Impinj Overview
12.3.3 Impinj Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Impinj Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Products and Services
12.3.5 Impinj Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Impinj Recent Developments
12.4 Intermec (Honeywell)
12.4.1 Intermec (Honeywell) Corporation Information
12.4.2 Intermec (Honeywell) Overview
12.4.3 Intermec (Honeywell) Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Intermec (Honeywell) Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Products and Services
12.4.5 Intermec (Honeywell) Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Intermec (Honeywell) Recent Developments
12.5 Alien Technology
12.5.1 Alien Technology Corporation Information
12.5.2 Alien Technology Overview
12.5.3 Alien Technology Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Alien Technology Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Products and Services
12.5.5 Alien Technology Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Alien Technology Recent Developments
12.6 Parker Hannifin
12.6.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Information
12.6.2 Parker Hannifin Overview
12.6.3 Parker Hannifin Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Parker Hannifin Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Products and Services
12.6.5 Parker Hannifin Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Parker Hannifin Recent Developments
12.7 Omni-ID
12.7.1 Omni-ID Corporation Information
12.7.2 Omni-ID Overview
12.7.3 Omni-ID Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Omni-ID Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Products and Services
12.7.5 Omni-ID Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Omni-ID Recent Developments
12.8 Confidex
12.8.1 Confidex Corporation Information
12.8.2 Confidex Overview
12.8.3 Confidex Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Confidex Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Products and Services
12.8.5 Confidex Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Confidex Recent Developments
12.9 Checkpoint Systems
12.9.1 Checkpoint Systems Corporation Information
12.9.2 Checkpoint Systems Overview
12.9.3 Checkpoint Systems Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Checkpoint Systems Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Products and Services
12.9.5 Checkpoint Systems Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Checkpoint Systems Recent Developments
12.10 SATO Holdings Corporation
12.10.1 SATO Holdings Corporation Corporation Information
12.10.2 SATO Holdings Corporation Overview
12.10.3 SATO Holdings Corporation Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 SATO Holdings Corporation Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Products and Services
12.10.5 SATO Holdings Corporation Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 SATO Holdings Corporation Recent Developments
12.11 William Frick & Company
12.11.1 William Frick & Company Corporation Information
12.11.2 William Frick & Company Overview
12.11.3 William Frick & Company Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 William Frick & Company Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Products and Services
12.11.5 William Frick & Company Recent Developments
12.12 Endress+Hauser
12.12.1 Endress+Hauser Corporation Information
12.12.2 Endress+Hauser Overview
12.12.3 Endress+Hauser Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Endress+Hauser Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Products and Services
12.12.5 Endress+Hauser Recent Developments
12.13 Invengo Information Technology
12.13.1 Invengo Information Technology Corporation Information
12.13.2 Invengo Information Technology Overview
12.13.3 Invengo Information Technology Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Invengo Information Technology Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Products and Services
12.13.5 Invengo Information Technology Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Production Mode & Process
13.4 Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Sales Channels
13.4.2 Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Distributors
13.5 Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
