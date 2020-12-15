Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | Apple, Acer, BlackBerry, HTC

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Research Report: Apple, Acer, BlackBerry, HTC, Lenovo, LG, Microsoft, Motorola, Samsung, Sony, ZTE, Oppo Electronics, Xiaomi, Alcatel, Brunswick, Citrix, Fujitsu, Huawei, Gionee, Lumigon, OnePlus

Types: Feature Phones

Smartphones



Applications: Mobile Payment

ID Authentication

Transit Fare Collection

Other



The Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets

1.2 Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Feature Phones

1.2.3 Smartphones

1.3 Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Segment by Application

1.3.1 Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Mobile Payment

1.3.3 ID Authentication

1.3.4 Transit Fare Collection

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Industry

1.6 Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Trends

2 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Business

6.1 Apple

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Apple Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Apple Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Apple Products Offered

6.1.5 Apple Recent Development

6.2 Acer

6.2.1 Acer Corporation Information

6.2.2 Acer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Acer Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Acer Products Offered

6.2.5 Acer Recent Development

6.3 BlackBerry

6.3.1 BlackBerry Corporation Information

6.3.2 BlackBerry Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 BlackBerry Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 BlackBerry Products Offered

6.3.5 BlackBerry Recent Development

6.4 HTC

6.4.1 HTC Corporation Information

6.4.2 HTC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 HTC Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 HTC Products Offered

6.4.5 HTC Recent Development

6.5 Lenovo

6.5.1 Lenovo Corporation Information

6.5.2 Lenovo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Lenovo Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Lenovo Products Offered

6.5.5 Lenovo Recent Development

6.6 LG

6.6.1 LG Corporation Information

6.6.2 LG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 LG Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 LG Products Offered

6.6.5 LG Recent Development

6.7 Microsoft

6.6.1 Microsoft Corporation Information

6.6.2 Microsoft Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Microsoft Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Microsoft Products Offered

6.7.5 Microsoft Recent Development

6.8 Motorola

6.8.1 Motorola Corporation Information

6.8.2 Motorola Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Motorola Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Motorola Products Offered

6.8.5 Motorola Recent Development

6.9 Samsung

6.9.1 Samsung Corporation Information

6.9.2 Samsung Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Samsung Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Samsung Products Offered

6.9.5 Samsung Recent Development

6.10 Sony

6.10.1 Sony Corporation Information

6.10.2 Sony Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Sony Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Sony Products Offered

6.10.5 Sony Recent Development

6.11 ZTE

6.11.1 ZTE Corporation Information

6.11.2 ZTE Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 ZTE Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 ZTE Products Offered

6.11.5 ZTE Recent Development

6.12 Oppo Electronics

6.12.1 Oppo Electronics Corporation Information

6.12.2 Oppo Electronics Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Oppo Electronics Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Oppo Electronics Products Offered

6.12.5 Oppo Electronics Recent Development

6.13 Xiaomi

6.13.1 Xiaomi Corporation Information

6.13.2 Xiaomi Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Xiaomi Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Xiaomi Products Offered

6.13.5 Xiaomi Recent Development

6.14 Alcatel

6.14.1 Alcatel Corporation Information

6.14.2 Alcatel Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Alcatel Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Alcatel Products Offered

6.14.5 Alcatel Recent Development

6.15 Brunswick

6.15.1 Brunswick Corporation Information

6.15.2 Brunswick Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Brunswick Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Brunswick Products Offered

6.15.5 Brunswick Recent Development

6.16 Citrix

6.16.1 Citrix Corporation Information

6.16.2 Citrix Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Citrix Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Citrix Products Offered

6.16.5 Citrix Recent Development

6.17 Fujitsu

6.17.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information

6.17.2 Fujitsu Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 Fujitsu Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Fujitsu Products Offered

6.17.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

6.18 Huawei

6.18.1 Huawei Corporation Information

6.18.2 Huawei Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 Huawei Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Huawei Products Offered

6.18.5 Huawei Recent Development

6.19 Gionee

6.19.1 Gionee Corporation Information

6.19.2 Gionee Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.19.3 Gionee Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 Gionee Products Offered

6.19.5 Gionee Recent Development

6.20 Lumigon

6.20.1 Lumigon Corporation Information

6.20.2 Lumigon Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.20.3 Lumigon Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 Lumigon Products Offered

6.20.5 Lumigon Recent Development

6.21 OnePlus

6.21.1 OnePlus Corporation Information

6.21.2 OnePlus Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.21.3 OnePlus Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.21.4 OnePlus Products Offered

6.21.5 OnePlus Recent Development

7 Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets

7.4 Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Distributors List

8.3 Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

