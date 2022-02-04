NDT Testing Equipment Market Size, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2028 | Elcometer, Zetec Inc, Teledyne Technologies

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “NDT Testing Equipment Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the NDT Testing Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global NDT Testing Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global NDT Testing Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global NDT Testing Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global NDT Testing Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global NDT Testing Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Elcometer, Zetec Inc, Teledyne Technologies, Rigaku Corporation, Shimadzu, Vidisco, QSA Global, Marietta NDT, Dandong Flaw Detector Equipment, Dandong Huari Science Electric, Olympus Corporation, Shanghai Keshu Nondestructive Detection

Market Segmentation by Product:

Flaw Detector

Thickness Gauge

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Oil & Gas

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Other



The NDT Testing Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global NDT Testing Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global NDT Testing Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 NDT Testing Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Global NDT Testing Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global NDT Testing Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global NDT Testing Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States NDT Testing Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States NDT Testing Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States NDT Testing Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 NDT Testing Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States NDT Testing Equipment in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of NDT Testing Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 NDT Testing Equipment Market Dynamics

1.5.1 NDT Testing Equipment Industry Trends

1.5.2 NDT Testing Equipment Market Drivers

1.5.3 NDT Testing Equipment Market Challenges

1.5.4 NDT Testing Equipment Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 NDT Testing Equipment Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Flaw Detector

2.1.2 Thickness Gauge

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Global NDT Testing Equipment Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global NDT Testing Equipment Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global NDT Testing Equipment Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global NDT Testing Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States NDT Testing Equipment Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States NDT Testing Equipment Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States NDT Testing Equipment Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States NDT Testing Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 NDT Testing Equipment Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Oil & Gas

3.1.2 Aerospace & Defense

3.1.3 Automotive

3.1.4 Other

3.2 Global NDT Testing Equipment Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global NDT Testing Equipment Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global NDT Testing Equipment Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global NDT Testing Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States NDT Testing Equipment Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States NDT Testing Equipment Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States NDT Testing Equipment Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States NDT Testing Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global NDT Testing Equipment Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global NDT Testing Equipment Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global NDT Testing Equipment Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global NDT Testing Equipment Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global NDT Testing Equipment Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global NDT Testing Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global NDT Testing Equipment Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 NDT Testing Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of NDT Testing Equipment in 2021

4.2.3 Global NDT Testing Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global NDT Testing Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global NDT Testing Equipment Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers NDT Testing Equipment Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into NDT Testing Equipment Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States NDT Testing Equipment Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top NDT Testing Equipment Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States NDT Testing Equipment Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States NDT Testing Equipment Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global NDT Testing Equipment Market Size by Region

5.1 Global NDT Testing Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global NDT Testing Equipment Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global NDT Testing Equipment Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global NDT Testing Equipment Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global NDT Testing Equipment Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global NDT Testing Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global NDT Testing Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America NDT Testing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America NDT Testing Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific NDT Testing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific NDT Testing Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe NDT Testing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe NDT Testing Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America NDT Testing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America NDT Testing Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa NDT Testing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa NDT Testing Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Elcometer

7.1.1 Elcometer Corporation Information

7.1.2 Elcometer Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Elcometer NDT Testing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Elcometer NDT Testing Equipment Products Offered

7.1.5 Elcometer Recent Development

7.2 Zetec Inc

7.2.1 Zetec Inc Corporation Information

7.2.2 Zetec Inc Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Zetec Inc NDT Testing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Zetec Inc NDT Testing Equipment Products Offered

7.2.5 Zetec Inc Recent Development

7.3 Teledyne Technologies

7.3.1 Teledyne Technologies Corporation Information

7.3.2 Teledyne Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Teledyne Technologies NDT Testing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Teledyne Technologies NDT Testing Equipment Products Offered

7.3.5 Teledyne Technologies Recent Development

7.4 Rigaku Corporation

7.4.1 Rigaku Corporation Corporation Information

7.4.2 Rigaku Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Rigaku Corporation NDT Testing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Rigaku Corporation NDT Testing Equipment Products Offered

7.4.5 Rigaku Corporation Recent Development

7.5 Shimadzu

7.5.1 Shimadzu Corporation Information

7.5.2 Shimadzu Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Shimadzu NDT Testing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Shimadzu NDT Testing Equipment Products Offered

7.5.5 Shimadzu Recent Development

7.6 Vidisco

7.6.1 Vidisco Corporation Information

7.6.2 Vidisco Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Vidisco NDT Testing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Vidisco NDT Testing Equipment Products Offered

7.6.5 Vidisco Recent Development

7.7 QSA Global

7.7.1 QSA Global Corporation Information

7.7.2 QSA Global Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 QSA Global NDT Testing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 QSA Global NDT Testing Equipment Products Offered

7.7.5 QSA Global Recent Development

7.8 Marietta NDT

7.8.1 Marietta NDT Corporation Information

7.8.2 Marietta NDT Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Marietta NDT NDT Testing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Marietta NDT NDT Testing Equipment Products Offered

7.8.5 Marietta NDT Recent Development

7.9 Dandong Flaw Detector Equipment

7.9.1 Dandong Flaw Detector Equipment Corporation Information

7.9.2 Dandong Flaw Detector Equipment Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Dandong Flaw Detector Equipment NDT Testing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Dandong Flaw Detector Equipment NDT Testing Equipment Products Offered

7.9.5 Dandong Flaw Detector Equipment Recent Development

7.10 Dandong Huari Science Electric

7.10.1 Dandong Huari Science Electric Corporation Information

7.10.2 Dandong Huari Science Electric Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Dandong Huari Science Electric NDT Testing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Dandong Huari Science Electric NDT Testing Equipment Products Offered

7.10.5 Dandong Huari Science Electric Recent Development

7.11 Olympus Corporation

7.11.1 Olympus Corporation Corporation Information

7.11.2 Olympus Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Olympus Corporation NDT Testing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Olympus Corporation NDT Testing Equipment Products Offered

7.11.5 Olympus Corporation Recent Development

7.12 Shanghai Keshu Nondestructive Detection

7.12.1 Shanghai Keshu Nondestructive Detection Corporation Information

7.12.2 Shanghai Keshu Nondestructive Detection Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Shanghai Keshu Nondestructive Detection NDT Testing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Shanghai Keshu Nondestructive Detection Products Offered

7.12.5 Shanghai Keshu Nondestructive Detection Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 NDT Testing Equipment Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 NDT Testing Equipment Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 NDT Testing Equipment Distributors

8.3 NDT Testing Equipment Production Mode & Process

8.4 NDT Testing Equipment Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 NDT Testing Equipment Sales Channels

8.4.2 NDT Testing Equipment Distributors

8.5 NDT Testing Equipment Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

