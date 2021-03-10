NDT-Radiography Testing Market Size, Trends Analysis, Region, Demands and Forecasts Report 2021-2027 | General Electric, 3DX-RAY, Anritsu, Bosello High Technology, PerkinElmer

“

The report titled Global NDT-Radiography Testing Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global NDT-Radiography Testing market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global NDT-Radiography Testing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global NDT-Radiography Testing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global NDT-Radiography Testing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The NDT-Radiography Testing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the NDT-Radiography Testing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global NDT-Radiography Testing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global NDT-Radiography Testing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global NDT-Radiography Testing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global NDT-Radiography Testing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global NDT-Radiography Testing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: General Electric, 3DX-RAY, Anritsu, Bosello High Technology, PerkinElmer, COMET Holding AG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Mettler-Toledo International, TÜV Rheinland

Market Segmentation by Product: Film Radiography

Real Time Radiography (RTR)

Computed Tomography (CT)

Digital Radiography (DR)

Computed Radiography (CR)



Market Segmentation by Application: Aerospace & Defense Industry

Automotive Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Infrastructure Industry

Power Generation Industry

Others



The NDT-Radiography Testing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global NDT-Radiography Testing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global NDT-Radiography Testing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the NDT-Radiography Testing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in NDT-Radiography Testing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global NDT-Radiography Testing market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global NDT-Radiography Testing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global NDT-Radiography Testing market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 NDT-Radiography Testing Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global NDT-Radiography Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Film Radiography

1.2.3 Real Time Radiography (RTR)

1.2.4 Computed Tomography (CT)

1.2.5 Digital Radiography (DR)

1.2.6 Computed Radiography (CR)

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global NDT-Radiography Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense Industry

1.3.3 Automotive Industry

1.3.4 Oil & Gas Industry

1.3.5 Infrastructure Industry

1.3.6 Power Generation Industry

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global NDT-Radiography Testing Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global NDT-Radiography Testing Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global NDT-Radiography Testing Production by Region

2.3.1 Global NDT-Radiography Testing Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global NDT-Radiography Testing Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 NDT-Radiography Testing Industry Trends

2.4.2 NDT-Radiography Testing Market Drivers

2.4.3 NDT-Radiography Testing Market Challenges

2.4.4 NDT-Radiography Testing Market Restraints

3 Global NDT-Radiography Testing Sales

3.1 Global NDT-Radiography Testing Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global NDT-Radiography Testing Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global NDT-Radiography Testing Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top NDT-Radiography Testing Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top NDT-Radiography Testing Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top NDT-Radiography Testing Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top NDT-Radiography Testing Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top NDT-Radiography Testing Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top NDT-Radiography Testing Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global NDT-Radiography Testing Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global NDT-Radiography Testing Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top NDT-Radiography Testing Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top NDT-Radiography Testing Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by NDT-Radiography Testing Sales in 2020

4.3 Global NDT-Radiography Testing Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top NDT-Radiography Testing Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top NDT-Radiography Testing Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by NDT-Radiography Testing Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global NDT-Radiography Testing Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global NDT-Radiography Testing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global NDT-Radiography Testing Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global NDT-Radiography Testing Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global NDT-Radiography Testing Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global NDT-Radiography Testing Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global NDT-Radiography Testing Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global NDT-Radiography Testing Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global NDT-Radiography Testing Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global NDT-Radiography Testing Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global NDT-Radiography Testing Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global NDT-Radiography Testing Price by Type

5.3.1 Global NDT-Radiography Testing Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global NDT-Radiography Testing Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global NDT-Radiography Testing Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global NDT-Radiography Testing Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global NDT-Radiography Testing Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global NDT-Radiography Testing Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global NDT-Radiography Testing Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global NDT-Radiography Testing Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global NDT-Radiography Testing Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global NDT-Radiography Testing Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global NDT-Radiography Testing Price by Application

6.3.1 Global NDT-Radiography Testing Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global NDT-Radiography Testing Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America NDT-Radiography Testing Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America NDT-Radiography Testing Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America NDT-Radiography Testing Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America NDT-Radiography Testing Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America NDT-Radiography Testing Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America NDT-Radiography Testing Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America NDT-Radiography Testing Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America NDT-Radiography Testing Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America NDT-Radiography Testing Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America NDT-Radiography Testing Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America NDT-Radiography Testing Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America NDT-Radiography Testing Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe NDT-Radiography Testing Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe NDT-Radiography Testing Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe NDT-Radiography Testing Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe NDT-Radiography Testing Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe NDT-Radiography Testing Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe NDT-Radiography Testing Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe NDT-Radiography Testing Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe NDT-Radiography Testing Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe NDT-Radiography Testing Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe NDT-Radiography Testing Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe NDT-Radiography Testing Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe NDT-Radiography Testing Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific NDT-Radiography Testing Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific NDT-Radiography Testing Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific NDT-Radiography Testing Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific NDT-Radiography Testing Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific NDT-Radiography Testing Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific NDT-Radiography Testing Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific NDT-Radiography Testing Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific NDT-Radiography Testing Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific NDT-Radiography Testing Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific NDT-Radiography Testing Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific NDT-Radiography Testing Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific NDT-Radiography Testing Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America NDT-Radiography Testing Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America NDT-Radiography Testing Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America NDT-Radiography Testing Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America NDT-Radiography Testing Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America NDT-Radiography Testing Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America NDT-Radiography Testing Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America NDT-Radiography Testing Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America NDT-Radiography Testing Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America NDT-Radiography Testing Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America NDT-Radiography Testing Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America NDT-Radiography Testing Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America NDT-Radiography Testing Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa NDT-Radiography Testing Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa NDT-Radiography Testing Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa NDT-Radiography Testing Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa NDT-Radiography Testing Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa NDT-Radiography Testing Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa NDT-Radiography Testing Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa NDT-Radiography Testing Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa NDT-Radiography Testing Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa NDT-Radiography Testing Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa NDT-Radiography Testing Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa NDT-Radiography Testing Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa NDT-Radiography Testing Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 General Electric

12.1.1 General Electric Corporation Information

12.1.2 General Electric Overview

12.1.3 General Electric NDT-Radiography Testing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 General Electric NDT-Radiography Testing Products and Services

12.1.5 General Electric NDT-Radiography Testing SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 General Electric Recent Developments

12.2 3DX-RAY

12.2.1 3DX-RAY Corporation Information

12.2.2 3DX-RAY Overview

12.2.3 3DX-RAY NDT-Radiography Testing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 3DX-RAY NDT-Radiography Testing Products and Services

12.2.5 3DX-RAY NDT-Radiography Testing SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 3DX-RAY Recent Developments

12.3 Anritsu

12.3.1 Anritsu Corporation Information

12.3.2 Anritsu Overview

12.3.3 Anritsu NDT-Radiography Testing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Anritsu NDT-Radiography Testing Products and Services

12.3.5 Anritsu NDT-Radiography Testing SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Anritsu Recent Developments

12.4 Bosello High Technology

12.4.1 Bosello High Technology Corporation Information

12.4.2 Bosello High Technology Overview

12.4.3 Bosello High Technology NDT-Radiography Testing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Bosello High Technology NDT-Radiography Testing Products and Services

12.4.5 Bosello High Technology NDT-Radiography Testing SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Bosello High Technology Recent Developments

12.5 PerkinElmer

12.5.1 PerkinElmer Corporation Information

12.5.2 PerkinElmer Overview

12.5.3 PerkinElmer NDT-Radiography Testing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 PerkinElmer NDT-Radiography Testing Products and Services

12.5.5 PerkinElmer NDT-Radiography Testing SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 PerkinElmer Recent Developments

12.6 COMET Holding AG

12.6.1 COMET Holding AG Corporation Information

12.6.2 COMET Holding AG Overview

12.6.3 COMET Holding AG NDT-Radiography Testing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 COMET Holding AG NDT-Radiography Testing Products and Services

12.6.5 COMET Holding AG NDT-Radiography Testing SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 COMET Holding AG Recent Developments

12.7 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

12.7.1 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Corporation Information

12.7.2 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Overview

12.7.3 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation NDT-Radiography Testing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation NDT-Radiography Testing Products and Services

12.7.5 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation NDT-Radiography Testing SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Recent Developments

12.8 Nikon Corporation

12.8.1 Nikon Corporation Corporation Information

12.8.2 Nikon Corporation Overview

12.8.3 Nikon Corporation NDT-Radiography Testing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Nikon Corporation NDT-Radiography Testing Products and Services

12.8.5 Nikon Corporation NDT-Radiography Testing SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Nikon Corporation Recent Developments

12.9 Shimadzu Corporation

12.9.1 Shimadzu Corporation Corporation Information

12.9.2 Shimadzu Corporation Overview

12.9.3 Shimadzu Corporation NDT-Radiography Testing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Shimadzu Corporation NDT-Radiography Testing Products and Services

12.9.5 Shimadzu Corporation NDT-Radiography Testing SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Shimadzu Corporation Recent Developments

12.10 Mettler-Toledo International

12.10.1 Mettler-Toledo International Corporation Information

12.10.2 Mettler-Toledo International Overview

12.10.3 Mettler-Toledo International NDT-Radiography Testing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Mettler-Toledo International NDT-Radiography Testing Products and Services

12.10.5 Mettler-Toledo International NDT-Radiography Testing SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Mettler-Toledo International Recent Developments

12.11 TÜV Rheinland

12.11.1 TÜV Rheinland Corporation Information

12.11.2 TÜV Rheinland Overview

12.11.3 TÜV Rheinland NDT-Radiography Testing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 TÜV Rheinland NDT-Radiography Testing Products and Services

12.11.5 TÜV Rheinland Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 NDT-Radiography Testing Value Chain Analysis

13.2 NDT-Radiography Testing Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 NDT-Radiography Testing Production Mode & Process

13.4 NDT-Radiography Testing Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 NDT-Radiography Testing Sales Channels

13.4.2 NDT-Radiography Testing Distributors

13.5 NDT-Radiography Testing Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”