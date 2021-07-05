NDIR Sensors Market Report Top-Companies Offerings And Market By End-User Segments Forecasted Till 2027| Amphenol Advanced Sensors, Senseair (Asahi Kasei Microdevices), Murata, Sensirion

Los Angeles, United State: Complete study of the global NDIR Sensors market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global NDIR Sensors industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on NDIR Sensors production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Leading players of the global NDIR Sensors market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global NDIR Sensors market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global NDIR Sensors market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global NDIR Sensors market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global NDIR Sensors Market Research Report: Amphenol Advanced Sensors, Senseair (Asahi Kasei Microdevices), Murata, Sensirion, MKS Instruments, Vaisala, Teledyne API, Honeywell, ELT SENSOR, E+E, Dwyer Instruments, Trane, Micro-Hybrid, Edinburgh Instruments, Alphasense, Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co.,Ltd, Nano Environmental Technology S.r.l. (N.E.T.), Super Systems, ORIENTAL SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY INC., smartGAS Mikrosensorik GmbH, SST Sensing Ltd Company, Figaro Engineering Inc, Winsen

Global NDIR Sensors Market Segmentation by Product: NDIR CO2 Sensors, NDIR Methane (CH4) Gas Sensors, NDIR CO Sensors, NDIR Propane Gas Sensors, NDIR Refrigerant Gases Sensors, NDIR Ethylene Gases Sensors, NDIR SF6 Infrared Sensors

Global NDIR Sensors Market Segmentation by Application: Industrial Safety, Environmental Protection Industry, Medical Industry, Residential and Commercial Security, Power Industry, Automobile Industry, Research Institutions

Under the segmentation section, the report shows how leading segments are increasing their share of the global NDIR Sensors industry with the help of key supporting factors. Both application and product segments of the global NDIR Sensors industry are comprehensively researched about by the analysts. Players can use this analysis to select specific segments to focus on in the next few years and plan effective strategies to gain maximum growth. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate share, CAGR, and size forecasts for different product and application segments of the global NDIR Sensors industry.

As part of regional analysis, the report throws light on high-growth regions and factors strengthening their growth in the global NDIR Sensors industry. Each important region and country is deeply looked into to identify lucrative growth opportunities available across the globe. The regional analysis will help players to expand their footprint, increase their knowledge of specific regulatory scenarios in important countries, and explore new opportunities in different regions.

Few of the Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global NDIR Sensors market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global NDIR Sensors market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the NDIR Sensors market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global NDIR Sensors market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the NDIR Sensors market growth and competition?

1 Study Coverage

1.1 NDIR Sensors Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global NDIR Sensors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 NDIR CO2 Sensors

1.2.3 NDIR Methane (CH4) Gas Sensors

1.2.4 NDIR CO Sensors

1.2.5 NDIR Propane Gas Sensors

1.2.6 NDIR Refrigerant Gases Sensors

1.2.7 NDIR Ethylene Gases Sensors

1.2.8 NDIR SF6 Infrared Sensors

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global NDIR Sensors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Industrial Safety

1.3.3 Environmental Protection Industry

1.3.4 Medical Industry

1.3.5 Residential and Commercial Security

1.3.6 Power Industry

1.3.7 Automobile Industry

1.3.8 Research Institutions

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global NDIR Sensors Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global NDIR Sensors Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global NDIR Sensors Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global NDIR Sensors, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 NDIR Sensors Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global NDIR Sensors Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global NDIR Sensors Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 NDIR Sensors Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global NDIR Sensors Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global NDIR Sensors Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global NDIR Sensors Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top NDIR Sensors Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global NDIR Sensors Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global NDIR Sensors Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top NDIR Sensors Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key NDIR Sensors Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global NDIR Sensors Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global NDIR Sensors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global NDIR Sensors Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by NDIR Sensors Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global NDIR Sensors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global NDIR Sensors Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global NDIR Sensors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 NDIR Sensors Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers NDIR Sensors Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into NDIR Sensors Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global NDIR Sensors Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global NDIR Sensors Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global NDIR Sensors Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 NDIR Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global NDIR Sensors Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global NDIR Sensors Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global NDIR Sensors Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 NDIR Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global NDIR Sensors Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global NDIR Sensors Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global NDIR Sensors Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 NDIR Sensors Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 NDIR Sensors Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global NDIR Sensors Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global NDIR Sensors Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global NDIR Sensors Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China NDIR Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China NDIR Sensors Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China NDIR Sensors Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China NDIR Sensors Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China NDIR Sensors Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top NDIR Sensors Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top NDIR Sensors Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China NDIR Sensors Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China NDIR Sensors Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China NDIR Sensors Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China NDIR Sensors Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China NDIR Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China NDIR Sensors Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China NDIR Sensors Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China NDIR Sensors Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China NDIR Sensors Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China NDIR Sensors Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China NDIR Sensors Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China NDIR Sensors Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China NDIR Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China NDIR Sensors Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China NDIR Sensors Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China NDIR Sensors Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America NDIR Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America NDIR Sensors Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America NDIR Sensors Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America NDIR Sensors Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific NDIR Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific NDIR Sensors Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific NDIR Sensors Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific NDIR Sensors Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe NDIR Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe NDIR Sensors Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe NDIR Sensors Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe NDIR Sensors Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America NDIR Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America NDIR Sensors Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America NDIR Sensors Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America NDIR Sensors Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa NDIR Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa NDIR Sensors Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa NDIR Sensors Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa NDIR Sensors Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Amphenol Advanced Sensors

12.1.1 Amphenol Advanced Sensors Corporation Information

12.1.2 Amphenol Advanced Sensors Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Amphenol Advanced Sensors NDIR Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Amphenol Advanced Sensors NDIR Sensors Products Offered

12.1.5 Amphenol Advanced Sensors Recent Development

12.2 Senseair (Asahi Kasei Microdevices)

12.2.1 Senseair (Asahi Kasei Microdevices) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Senseair (Asahi Kasei Microdevices) Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Senseair (Asahi Kasei Microdevices) NDIR Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Senseair (Asahi Kasei Microdevices) NDIR Sensors Products Offered

12.2.5 Senseair (Asahi Kasei Microdevices) Recent Development

12.3 Murata

12.3.1 Murata Corporation Information

12.3.2 Murata Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Murata NDIR Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Murata NDIR Sensors Products Offered

12.3.5 Murata Recent Development

12.4 Sensirion

12.4.1 Sensirion Corporation Information

12.4.2 Sensirion Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Sensirion NDIR Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Sensirion NDIR Sensors Products Offered

12.4.5 Sensirion Recent Development

12.5 MKS Instruments

12.5.1 MKS Instruments Corporation Information

12.5.2 MKS Instruments Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 MKS Instruments NDIR Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 MKS Instruments NDIR Sensors Products Offered

12.5.5 MKS Instruments Recent Development

12.6 Vaisala

12.6.1 Vaisala Corporation Information

12.6.2 Vaisala Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Vaisala NDIR Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Vaisala NDIR Sensors Products Offered

12.6.5 Vaisala Recent Development

12.7 Teledyne API

12.7.1 Teledyne API Corporation Information

12.7.2 Teledyne API Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Teledyne API NDIR Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Teledyne API NDIR Sensors Products Offered

12.7.5 Teledyne API Recent Development

12.8 Honeywell

12.8.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

12.8.2 Honeywell Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Honeywell NDIR Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Honeywell NDIR Sensors Products Offered

12.8.5 Honeywell Recent Development

12.9 ELT SENSOR

12.9.1 ELT SENSOR Corporation Information

12.9.2 ELT SENSOR Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 ELT SENSOR NDIR Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 ELT SENSOR NDIR Sensors Products Offered

12.9.5 ELT SENSOR Recent Development

12.10 E+E

12.10.1 E+E Corporation Information

12.10.2 E+E Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 E+E NDIR Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 E+E NDIR Sensors Products Offered

12.10.5 E+E Recent Development

12.11 Amphenol Advanced Sensors

12.11.1 Amphenol Advanced Sensors Corporation Information

12.11.2 Amphenol Advanced Sensors Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Amphenol Advanced Sensors NDIR Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Amphenol Advanced Sensors NDIR Sensors Products Offered

12.11.5 Amphenol Advanced Sensors Recent Development

12.12 Trane

12.12.1 Trane Corporation Information

12.12.2 Trane Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Trane NDIR Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Trane Products Offered

12.12.5 Trane Recent Development

12.13 Micro-Hybrid

12.13.1 Micro-Hybrid Corporation Information

12.13.2 Micro-Hybrid Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Micro-Hybrid NDIR Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Micro-Hybrid Products Offered

12.13.5 Micro-Hybrid Recent Development

12.14 Edinburgh Instruments

12.14.1 Edinburgh Instruments Corporation Information

12.14.2 Edinburgh Instruments Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Edinburgh Instruments NDIR Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Edinburgh Instruments Products Offered

12.14.5 Edinburgh Instruments Recent Development

12.15 Alphasense

12.15.1 Alphasense Corporation Information

12.15.2 Alphasense Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Alphasense NDIR Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Alphasense Products Offered

12.15.5 Alphasense Recent Development

12.16 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co.,Ltd

12.16.1 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

12.16.2 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co.,Ltd Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co.,Ltd NDIR Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co.,Ltd Products Offered

12.16.5 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co.,Ltd Recent Development

12.17 Nano Environmental Technology S.r.l. (N.E.T.)

12.17.1 Nano Environmental Technology S.r.l. (N.E.T.) Corporation Information

12.17.2 Nano Environmental Technology S.r.l. (N.E.T.) Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Nano Environmental Technology S.r.l. (N.E.T.) NDIR Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Nano Environmental Technology S.r.l. (N.E.T.) Products Offered

12.17.5 Nano Environmental Technology S.r.l. (N.E.T.) Recent Development

12.18 Super Systems

12.18.1 Super Systems Corporation Information

12.18.2 Super Systems Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Super Systems NDIR Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Super Systems Products Offered

12.18.5 Super Systems Recent Development

12.19 ORIENTAL SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY INC.

12.19.1 ORIENTAL SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY INC. Corporation Information

12.19.2 ORIENTAL SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY INC. Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 ORIENTAL SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY INC. NDIR Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 ORIENTAL SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY INC. Products Offered

12.19.5 ORIENTAL SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY INC. Recent Development

12.20 smartGAS Mikrosensorik GmbH

12.20.1 smartGAS Mikrosensorik GmbH Corporation Information

12.20.2 smartGAS Mikrosensorik GmbH Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 smartGAS Mikrosensorik GmbH NDIR Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 smartGAS Mikrosensorik GmbH Products Offered

12.20.5 smartGAS Mikrosensorik GmbH Recent Development

12.21 SST Sensing Ltd Company

12.21.1 SST Sensing Ltd Company Corporation Information

12.21.2 SST Sensing Ltd Company Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 SST Sensing Ltd Company NDIR Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 SST Sensing Ltd Company Products Offered

12.21.5 SST Sensing Ltd Company Recent Development

12.22 Figaro Engineering Inc

12.22.1 Figaro Engineering Inc Corporation Information

12.22.2 Figaro Engineering Inc Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Figaro Engineering Inc NDIR Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Figaro Engineering Inc Products Offered

12.22.5 Figaro Engineering Inc Recent Development

12.23 Winsen

12.23.1 Winsen Corporation Information

12.23.2 Winsen Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 Winsen NDIR Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Winsen Products Offered

12.23.5 Winsen Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 NDIR Sensors Industry Trends

13.2 NDIR Sensors Market Drivers

13.3 NDIR Sensors Market Challenges

13.4 NDIR Sensors Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 NDIR Sensors Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

