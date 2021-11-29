NDIR Sensors Market 2021 Growth Strategy| Global Industry Share, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape | Amphenol Advanced Sensors, Senseair (Asahi Kasei Microdevices), Murata

“

The report titled Global NDIR Sensors Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global NDIR Sensors market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global NDIR Sensors market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global NDIR Sensors market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global NDIR Sensors market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The NDIR Sensors report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the NDIR Sensors report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global NDIR Sensors market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global NDIR Sensors market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global NDIR Sensors market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global NDIR Sensors market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global NDIR Sensors market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Amphenol Advanced Sensors, Senseair (Asahi Kasei Microdevices), Murata, Sensirion, MKS Instruments, Vaisala, Teledyne API, Honeywell, ELT SENSOR, E+E, Dwyer Instruments, Trane, Micro-Hybrid, Edinburgh Instruments, Alphasense, Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co.,Ltd, Nano Environmental Technology S.r.l. (N.E.T.), Super Systems, ORIENTAL SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY INC., smartGAS Mikrosensorik GmbH, SST Sensing Ltd Company, Figaro Engineering Inc, Winsen, Suzhou Promisense Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product:

NDIR CO2 Sensors

NDIR Methane (CH4) Gas Sensors

NDIR CO Sensors

NDIR Propane Gas Sensors

NDIR Refrigerant Gases Sensors

NDIR Ethylene Gases Sensors

NDIR SF6 Infrared Sensors

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Industrial Safety

Environmental Protection Industry

Medical Industry

Residential and Commercial Security

Power Industry

Automobile Industry

Research Institutions

Others



The NDIR Sensors Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global NDIR Sensors market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global NDIR Sensors market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the NDIR Sensors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in NDIR Sensors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global NDIR Sensors market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global NDIR Sensors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global NDIR Sensors market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 NDIR Sensors Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global NDIR Sensors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 NDIR CO2 Sensors

1.2.3 NDIR Methane (CH4) Gas Sensors

1.2.4 NDIR CO Sensors

1.2.5 NDIR Propane Gas Sensors

1.2.6 NDIR Refrigerant Gases Sensors

1.2.7 NDIR Ethylene Gases Sensors

1.2.8 NDIR SF6 Infrared Sensors

1.2.9 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global NDIR Sensors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Industrial Safety

1.3.3 Environmental Protection Industry

1.3.4 Medical Industry

1.3.5 Residential and Commercial Security

1.3.6 Power Industry

1.3.7 Automobile Industry

1.3.8 Research Institutions

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global NDIR Sensors Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global NDIR Sensors Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global NDIR Sensors Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global NDIR Sensors, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 NDIR Sensors Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global NDIR Sensors Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global NDIR Sensors Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 NDIR Sensors Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global NDIR Sensors Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global NDIR Sensors Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global NDIR Sensors Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top NDIR Sensors Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global NDIR Sensors Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global NDIR Sensors Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top NDIR Sensors Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key NDIR Sensors Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global NDIR Sensors Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global NDIR Sensors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global NDIR Sensors Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by NDIR Sensors Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global NDIR Sensors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global NDIR Sensors Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global NDIR Sensors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 NDIR Sensors Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers NDIR Sensors Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into NDIR Sensors Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global NDIR Sensors Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global NDIR Sensors Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global NDIR Sensors Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 NDIR Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global NDIR Sensors Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global NDIR Sensors Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global NDIR Sensors Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 NDIR Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global NDIR Sensors Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global NDIR Sensors Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global NDIR Sensors Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 NDIR Sensors Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 NDIR Sensors Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global NDIR Sensors Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global NDIR Sensors Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global NDIR Sensors Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China NDIR Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China NDIR Sensors Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China NDIR Sensors Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China NDIR Sensors Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China NDIR Sensors Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top NDIR Sensors Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top NDIR Sensors Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China NDIR Sensors Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China NDIR Sensors Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China NDIR Sensors Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China NDIR Sensors Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China NDIR Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China NDIR Sensors Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China NDIR Sensors Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China NDIR Sensors Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China NDIR Sensors Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China NDIR Sensors Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China NDIR Sensors Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China NDIR Sensors Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China NDIR Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China NDIR Sensors Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China NDIR Sensors Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China NDIR Sensors Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America NDIR Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America NDIR Sensors Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America NDIR Sensors Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America NDIR Sensors Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific NDIR Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific NDIR Sensors Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific NDIR Sensors Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific NDIR Sensors Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe NDIR Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe NDIR Sensors Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe NDIR Sensors Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe NDIR Sensors Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America NDIR Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America NDIR Sensors Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America NDIR Sensors Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America NDIR Sensors Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa NDIR Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa NDIR Sensors Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa NDIR Sensors Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa NDIR Sensors Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Amphenol Advanced Sensors

12.1.1 Amphenol Advanced Sensors Corporation Information

12.1.2 Amphenol Advanced Sensors Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Amphenol Advanced Sensors NDIR Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Amphenol Advanced Sensors NDIR Sensors Products Offered

12.1.5 Amphenol Advanced Sensors Recent Development

12.2 Senseair (Asahi Kasei Microdevices)

12.2.1 Senseair (Asahi Kasei Microdevices) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Senseair (Asahi Kasei Microdevices) Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Senseair (Asahi Kasei Microdevices) NDIR Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Senseair (Asahi Kasei Microdevices) NDIR Sensors Products Offered

12.2.5 Senseair (Asahi Kasei Microdevices) Recent Development

12.3 Murata

12.3.1 Murata Corporation Information

12.3.2 Murata Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Murata NDIR Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Murata NDIR Sensors Products Offered

12.3.5 Murata Recent Development

12.4 Sensirion

12.4.1 Sensirion Corporation Information

12.4.2 Sensirion Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Sensirion NDIR Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Sensirion NDIR Sensors Products Offered

12.4.5 Sensirion Recent Development

12.5 MKS Instruments

12.5.1 MKS Instruments Corporation Information

12.5.2 MKS Instruments Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 MKS Instruments NDIR Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 MKS Instruments NDIR Sensors Products Offered

12.5.5 MKS Instruments Recent Development

12.6 Vaisala

12.6.1 Vaisala Corporation Information

12.6.2 Vaisala Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Vaisala NDIR Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Vaisala NDIR Sensors Products Offered

12.6.5 Vaisala Recent Development

12.7 Teledyne API

12.7.1 Teledyne API Corporation Information

12.7.2 Teledyne API Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Teledyne API NDIR Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Teledyne API NDIR Sensors Products Offered

12.7.5 Teledyne API Recent Development

12.8 Honeywell

12.8.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

12.8.2 Honeywell Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Honeywell NDIR Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Honeywell NDIR Sensors Products Offered

12.8.5 Honeywell Recent Development

12.9 ELT SENSOR

12.9.1 ELT SENSOR Corporation Information

12.9.2 ELT SENSOR Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 ELT SENSOR NDIR Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 ELT SENSOR NDIR Sensors Products Offered

12.9.5 ELT SENSOR Recent Development

12.10 E+E

12.10.1 E+E Corporation Information

12.10.2 E+E Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 E+E NDIR Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 E+E NDIR Sensors Products Offered

12.10.5 E+E Recent Development

12.12 Trane

12.12.1 Trane Corporation Information

12.12.2 Trane Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Trane NDIR Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Trane Products Offered

12.12.5 Trane Recent Development

12.13 Micro-Hybrid

12.13.1 Micro-Hybrid Corporation Information

12.13.2 Micro-Hybrid Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Micro-Hybrid NDIR Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Micro-Hybrid Products Offered

12.13.5 Micro-Hybrid Recent Development

12.14 Edinburgh Instruments

12.14.1 Edinburgh Instruments Corporation Information

12.14.2 Edinburgh Instruments Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Edinburgh Instruments NDIR Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Edinburgh Instruments Products Offered

12.14.5 Edinburgh Instruments Recent Development

12.15 Alphasense

12.15.1 Alphasense Corporation Information

12.15.2 Alphasense Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Alphasense NDIR Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Alphasense Products Offered

12.15.5 Alphasense Recent Development

12.16 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co.,Ltd

12.16.1 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

12.16.2 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co.,Ltd Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co.,Ltd NDIR Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co.,Ltd Products Offered

12.16.5 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co.,Ltd Recent Development

12.17 Nano Environmental Technology S.r.l. (N.E.T.)

12.17.1 Nano Environmental Technology S.r.l. (N.E.T.) Corporation Information

12.17.2 Nano Environmental Technology S.r.l. (N.E.T.) Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Nano Environmental Technology S.r.l. (N.E.T.) NDIR Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Nano Environmental Technology S.r.l. (N.E.T.) Products Offered

12.17.5 Nano Environmental Technology S.r.l. (N.E.T.) Recent Development

12.18 Super Systems

12.18.1 Super Systems Corporation Information

12.18.2 Super Systems Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Super Systems NDIR Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Super Systems Products Offered

12.18.5 Super Systems Recent Development

12.19 ORIENTAL SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY INC.

12.19.1 ORIENTAL SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY INC. Corporation Information

12.19.2 ORIENTAL SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY INC. Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 ORIENTAL SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY INC. NDIR Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 ORIENTAL SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY INC. Products Offered

12.19.5 ORIENTAL SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY INC. Recent Development

12.20 smartGAS Mikrosensorik GmbH

12.20.1 smartGAS Mikrosensorik GmbH Corporation Information

12.20.2 smartGAS Mikrosensorik GmbH Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 smartGAS Mikrosensorik GmbH NDIR Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 smartGAS Mikrosensorik GmbH Products Offered

12.20.5 smartGAS Mikrosensorik GmbH Recent Development

12.21 SST Sensing Ltd Company

12.21.1 SST Sensing Ltd Company Corporation Information

12.21.2 SST Sensing Ltd Company Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 SST Sensing Ltd Company NDIR Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 SST Sensing Ltd Company Products Offered

12.21.5 SST Sensing Ltd Company Recent Development

12.22 Figaro Engineering Inc

12.22.1 Figaro Engineering Inc Corporation Information

12.22.2 Figaro Engineering Inc Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Figaro Engineering Inc NDIR Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Figaro Engineering Inc Products Offered

12.22.5 Figaro Engineering Inc Recent Development

12.23 Winsen

12.23.1 Winsen Corporation Information

12.23.2 Winsen Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 Winsen NDIR Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Winsen Products Offered

12.23.5 Winsen Recent Development

12.24 Suzhou Promisense Co., Ltd.

12.24.1 Suzhou Promisense Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.24.2 Suzhou Promisense Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 Suzhou Promisense Co., Ltd. NDIR Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Suzhou Promisense Co., Ltd. Products Offered

12.24.5 Suzhou Promisense Co., Ltd. Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 NDIR Sensors Industry Trends

13.2 NDIR Sensors Market Drivers

13.3 NDIR Sensors Market Challenges

13.4 NDIR Sensors Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 NDIR Sensors Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

