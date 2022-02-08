NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Opportunities, Challenges, Forecast And Strategies To 2028 | Hitachi Metals, MMC, Vacuumschmelze

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the NdFeB Permanent Magnets report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global NdFeB Permanent Magnets market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global NdFeB Permanent Magnets market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global NdFeB Permanent Magnets market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global NdFeB Permanent Magnets market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global NdFeB Permanent Magnets market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Hitachi Metals, MMC, Vacuumschmelze, Zhong Ke San Huan, TDK, Zhenfhai Magnetic, Ningbo Yunsheng, Tianhe Magnets, Shougang Magnetic Material, Jingci Magnet

Market Segmentation by Product:

Bonded Ndfeb

Sintered Ndfeb



Market Segmentation by Application:

Electric Motors

Instruments And Meters

Auto Industry

Other



The NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global NdFeB Permanent Magnets market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global NdFeB Permanent Magnets market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the NdFeB Permanent Magnets market expansion?

What will be the global NdFeB Permanent Magnets market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the NdFeB Permanent Magnets market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the NdFeB Permanent Magnets market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global NdFeB Permanent Magnets market?

Which technological advancements will influence the NdFeB Permanent Magnets market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 NdFeB Permanent Magnets Product Introduction

1.2 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States NdFeB Permanent Magnets Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States NdFeB Permanent Magnets in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Dynamics

1.5.1 NdFeB Permanent Magnets Industry Trends

1.5.2 NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Drivers

1.5.3 NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Challenges

1.5.4 NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Bonded Ndfeb

2.1.2 Sintered Ndfeb

2.2 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States NdFeB Permanent Magnets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Electric Motors

3.1.2 Instruments And Meters

3.1.3 Auto Industry

3.1.4 Other

3.2 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States NdFeB Permanent Magnets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of NdFeB Permanent Magnets in 2021

4.2.3 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers NdFeB Permanent Magnets Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top NdFeB Permanent Magnets Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States NdFeB Permanent Magnets Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Size by Region

5.1 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Hitachi Metals

7.1.1 Hitachi Metals Corporation Information

7.1.2 Hitachi Metals Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Hitachi Metals NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Hitachi Metals NdFeB Permanent Magnets Products Offered

7.1.5 Hitachi Metals Recent Development

7.2 MMC

7.2.1 MMC Corporation Information

7.2.2 MMC Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 MMC NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 MMC NdFeB Permanent Magnets Products Offered

7.2.5 MMC Recent Development

7.3 Vacuumschmelze

7.3.1 Vacuumschmelze Corporation Information

7.3.2 Vacuumschmelze Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Vacuumschmelze NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Vacuumschmelze NdFeB Permanent Magnets Products Offered

7.3.5 Vacuumschmelze Recent Development

7.4 Zhong Ke San Huan

7.4.1 Zhong Ke San Huan Corporation Information

7.4.2 Zhong Ke San Huan Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Zhong Ke San Huan NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Zhong Ke San Huan NdFeB Permanent Magnets Products Offered

7.4.5 Zhong Ke San Huan Recent Development

7.5 TDK

7.5.1 TDK Corporation Information

7.5.2 TDK Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 TDK NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 TDK NdFeB Permanent Magnets Products Offered

7.5.5 TDK Recent Development

7.6 Zhenfhai Magnetic

7.6.1 Zhenfhai Magnetic Corporation Information

7.6.2 Zhenfhai Magnetic Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Zhenfhai Magnetic NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Zhenfhai Magnetic NdFeB Permanent Magnets Products Offered

7.6.5 Zhenfhai Magnetic Recent Development

7.7 Ningbo Yunsheng

7.7.1 Ningbo Yunsheng Corporation Information

7.7.2 Ningbo Yunsheng Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Ningbo Yunsheng NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Ningbo Yunsheng NdFeB Permanent Magnets Products Offered

7.7.5 Ningbo Yunsheng Recent Development

7.8 Tianhe Magnets

7.8.1 Tianhe Magnets Corporation Information

7.8.2 Tianhe Magnets Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Tianhe Magnets NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Tianhe Magnets NdFeB Permanent Magnets Products Offered

7.8.5 Tianhe Magnets Recent Development

7.9 Shougang Magnetic Material

7.9.1 Shougang Magnetic Material Corporation Information

7.9.2 Shougang Magnetic Material Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Shougang Magnetic Material NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Shougang Magnetic Material NdFeB Permanent Magnets Products Offered

7.9.5 Shougang Magnetic Material Recent Development

7.10 Jingci Magnet

7.10.1 Jingci Magnet Corporation Information

7.10.2 Jingci Magnet Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Jingci Magnet NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Jingci Magnet NdFeB Permanent Magnets Products Offered

7.10.5 Jingci Magnet Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 NdFeB Permanent Magnets Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 NdFeB Permanent Magnets Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 NdFeB Permanent Magnets Distributors

8.3 NdFeB Permanent Magnets Production Mode & Process

8.4 NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales Channels

8.4.2 NdFeB Permanent Magnets Distributors

8.5 NdFeB Permanent Magnets Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”