NB-IoT Chipset Market2022 Key Factors and Emerging Opportunities with Current Trends Analysis2028 |Qualcomm Technologies, Intel, ARM Holdings

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global NB-IoT Chipset market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global NB-IoT Chipset market. The authors of the report have segmented the global NB-IoT Chipset market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global NB-IoT Chipset market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global NB-IoT Chipset market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global NB-IoT Chipset market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global NB-IoT Chipset market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global NB-IoT Chipset Market Research Report: Qualcomm Technologies, Intel, ARM Holdings, Huawei Technologies, U-blox, Sequans, Altair Semiconductor, Nordic Semiconductor, Quectel Wireless Solutions, Sierra Wireless

Global NB-IoT Chipset Market by Type: Standalone, In-Band, Guard Band

Global NB-IoT Chipset Market by Application: Agriculture, Automotive & Transportation, Energy, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Safety & Security, Infrastructure & Building Automation, Others

The global NB-IoT Chipset market is segmented as per the type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global NB-IoT Chipset market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global NB-IoT Chipset market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global NB-IoT Chipset market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global NB-IoT Chipset market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global NB-IoT Chipset market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the NB-IoT Chipset market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global NB-IoT Chipset market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the NB-IoT Chipset market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 NB-IoT Chipset Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global NB-IoT Chipset Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Standalone

1.2.3 In-Band

1.2.4 Guard Band

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global NB-IoT Chipset Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Agriculture

1.3.3 Automotive & Transportation

1.3.4 Energy

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Manufacturing

1.3.7 Retail

1.3.8 Safety & Security

1.3.9 Infrastructure & Building Automation

1.3.10 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global NB-IoT Chipset Production

2.1 Global NB-IoT Chipset Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global NB-IoT Chipset Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global NB-IoT Chipset Production by Region

2.3.1 Global NB-IoT Chipset Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global NB-IoT Chipset Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea 3 Global NB-IoT Chipset Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global NB-IoT Chipset Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global NB-IoT Chipset Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global NB-IoT Chipset Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global NB-IoT Chipset Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global NB-IoT Chipset Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales NB-IoT Chipset by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global NB-IoT Chipset Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global NB-IoT Chipset Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global NB-IoT Chipset Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global NB-IoT Chipset Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global NB-IoT Chipset Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global NB-IoT Chipset Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global NB-IoT Chipset Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of NB-IoT Chipset in 2021

4.3 Global NB-IoT Chipset Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global NB-IoT Chipset Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global NB-IoT Chipset Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by NB-IoT Chipset Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global NB-IoT Chipset Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global NB-IoT Chipset Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global NB-IoT Chipset Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global NB-IoT Chipset Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global NB-IoT Chipset Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global NB-IoT Chipset Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global NB-IoT Chipset Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global NB-IoT Chipset Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global NB-IoT Chipset Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global NB-IoT Chipset Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global NB-IoT Chipset Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global NB-IoT Chipset Price by Type

5.3.1 Global NB-IoT Chipset Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global NB-IoT Chipset Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global NB-IoT Chipset Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global NB-IoT Chipset Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global NB-IoT Chipset Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global NB-IoT Chipset Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global NB-IoT Chipset Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global NB-IoT Chipset Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global NB-IoT Chipset Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global NB-IoT Chipset Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global NB-IoT Chipset Price by Application

6.3.1 Global NB-IoT Chipset Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global NB-IoT Chipset Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 7 North America

7.1 North America NB-IoT Chipset Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America NB-IoT Chipset Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America NB-IoT Chipset Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America NB-IoT Chipset Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America NB-IoT Chipset Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America NB-IoT Chipset Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America NB-IoT Chipset Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America NB-IoT Chipset Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America NB-IoT Chipset Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe NB-IoT Chipset Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe NB-IoT Chipset Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe NB-IoT Chipset Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe NB-IoT Chipset Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe NB-IoT Chipset Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe NB-IoT Chipset Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe NB-IoT Chipset Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe NB-IoT Chipset Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe NB-IoT Chipset Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific NB-IoT Chipset Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific NB-IoT Chipset Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific NB-IoT Chipset Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific NB-IoT Chipset Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific NB-IoT Chipset Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific NB-IoT Chipset Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific NB-IoT Chipset Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific NB-IoT Chipset Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific NB-IoT Chipset Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America NB-IoT Chipset Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America NB-IoT Chipset Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America NB-IoT Chipset Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America NB-IoT Chipset Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America NB-IoT Chipset Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America NB-IoT Chipset Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America NB-IoT Chipset Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America NB-IoT Chipset Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America NB-IoT Chipset Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa NB-IoT Chipset Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa NB-IoT Chipset Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa NB-IoT Chipset Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa NB-IoT Chipset Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa NB-IoT Chipset Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa NB-IoT Chipset Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa NB-IoT Chipset Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa NB-IoT Chipset Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa NB-IoT Chipset Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Qualcomm Technologies

12.1.1 Qualcomm Technologies Corporation Information

12.1.2 Qualcomm Technologies Overview

12.1.3 Qualcomm Technologies NB-IoT Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 Qualcomm Technologies NB-IoT Chipset Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Qualcomm Technologies Recent Developments

12.2 Intel

12.2.1 Intel Corporation Information

12.2.2 Intel Overview

12.2.3 Intel NB-IoT Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 Intel NB-IoT Chipset Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Intel Recent Developments

12.3 ARM Holdings

12.3.1 ARM Holdings Corporation Information

12.3.2 ARM Holdings Overview

12.3.3 ARM Holdings NB-IoT Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 ARM Holdings NB-IoT Chipset Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 ARM Holdings Recent Developments

12.4 Huawei Technologies

12.4.1 Huawei Technologies Corporation Information

12.4.2 Huawei Technologies Overview

12.4.3 Huawei Technologies NB-IoT Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 Huawei Technologies NB-IoT Chipset Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Developments

12.5 U-blox

12.5.1 U-blox Corporation Information

12.5.2 U-blox Overview

12.5.3 U-blox NB-IoT Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 U-blox NB-IoT Chipset Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 U-blox Recent Developments

12.6 Sequans

12.6.1 Sequans Corporation Information

12.6.2 Sequans Overview

12.6.3 Sequans NB-IoT Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 Sequans NB-IoT Chipset Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Sequans Recent Developments

12.7 Altair Semiconductor

12.7.1 Altair Semiconductor Corporation Information

12.7.2 Altair Semiconductor Overview

12.7.3 Altair Semiconductor NB-IoT Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 Altair Semiconductor NB-IoT Chipset Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Altair Semiconductor Recent Developments

12.8 Nordic Semiconductor

12.8.1 Nordic Semiconductor Corporation Information

12.8.2 Nordic Semiconductor Overview

12.8.3 Nordic Semiconductor NB-IoT Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.8.4 Nordic Semiconductor NB-IoT Chipset Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Nordic Semiconductor Recent Developments

12.9 Quectel Wireless Solutions

12.9.1 Quectel Wireless Solutions Corporation Information

12.9.2 Quectel Wireless Solutions Overview

12.9.3 Quectel Wireless Solutions NB-IoT Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.9.4 Quectel Wireless Solutions NB-IoT Chipset Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Quectel Wireless Solutions Recent Developments

12.10 Sierra Wireless

12.10.1 Sierra Wireless Corporation Information

12.10.2 Sierra Wireless Overview

12.10.3 Sierra Wireless NB-IoT Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.10.4 Sierra Wireless NB-IoT Chipset Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Sierra Wireless Recent Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 NB-IoT Chipset Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 NB-IoT Chipset Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 NB-IoT Chipset Production Mode & Process

13.4 NB-IoT Chipset Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 NB-IoT Chipset Sales Channels

13.4.2 NB-IoT Chipset Distributors

13.5 NB-IoT Chipset Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 NB-IoT Chipset Industry Trends

14.2 NB-IoT Chipset Market Drivers

14.3 NB-IoT Chipset Market Challenges

14.4 NB-IoT Chipset Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global NB-IoT Chipset Study 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

