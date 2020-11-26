Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | Dow, Lonza Group, BASF

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Market Research Report: Dow, Lonza Group, BASF, Clariant, Symrise AG, Chemipol, Ashland, DSM, Celanese, Eastman Chemical, Lanxess, Cargill

Types: Lipids

Acids

Alcohols

Others



Applications: Facial Skin Care Products

Body Care Products

Make-up Products

Others



The Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Lipids

1.4.3 Acids

1.4.4 Alcohols

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Facial Skin Care Products

1.5.3 Body Care Products

1.5.4 Make-up Products

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Dow

12.1.1 Dow Corporation Information

12.1.2 Dow Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Dow Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Dow Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Products Offered

12.1.5 Dow Recent Development

12.2 Lonza Group

12.2.1 Lonza Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 Lonza Group Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Lonza Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Lonza Group Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Products Offered

12.2.5 Lonza Group Recent Development

12.3 BASF

12.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.3.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 BASF Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Products Offered

12.3.5 BASF Recent Development

12.4 Clariant

12.4.1 Clariant Corporation Information

12.4.2 Clariant Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Clariant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Clariant Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Products Offered

12.4.5 Clariant Recent Development

12.5 Symrise AG

12.5.1 Symrise AG Corporation Information

12.5.2 Symrise AG Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Symrise AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Symrise AG Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Products Offered

12.5.5 Symrise AG Recent Development

12.6 Chemipol

12.6.1 Chemipol Corporation Information

12.6.2 Chemipol Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Chemipol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Chemipol Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Products Offered

12.6.5 Chemipol Recent Development

12.7 Ashland

12.7.1 Ashland Corporation Information

12.7.2 Ashland Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Ashland Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Ashland Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Products Offered

12.7.5 Ashland Recent Development

12.8 DSM

12.8.1 DSM Corporation Information

12.8.2 DSM Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 DSM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 DSM Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Products Offered

12.8.5 DSM Recent Development

12.9 Celanese

12.9.1 Celanese Corporation Information

12.9.2 Celanese Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Celanese Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Celanese Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Products Offered

12.9.5 Celanese Recent Development

12.10 Eastman Chemical

12.10.1 Eastman Chemical Corporation Information

12.10.2 Eastman Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Eastman Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Eastman Chemical Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Products Offered

12.10.5 Eastman Chemical Recent Development

12.12 Cargill

12.12.1 Cargill Corporation Information

12.12.2 Cargill Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Cargill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Cargill Products Offered

12.12.5 Cargill Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

