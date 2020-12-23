Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Market: Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis – Report by QYResearch

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

ABB, GE Oil & Gas, Saipem, Technip, Enterprise Product Market Segment by Product Type: Gathering Pipelines

Transportation Pipelines

Distribution Pipelines Market Segment by Application:

Onshore

Offshore

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation market.

TOC

1 Market Overview of Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation

1.1 Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Market Overview

1.1.1 Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Gathering Pipelines

2.5 Transportation Pipelines

2.6 Distribution Pipelines 3 Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Onshore

3.5 Offshore 4 Global Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Market

4.4 Global Top Players Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 ABB

5.1.1 ABB Profile

5.1.2 ABB Main Business

5.1.3 ABB Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 ABB Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 ABB Recent Developments

5.2 GE Oil & Gas

5.2.1 GE Oil & Gas Profile

5.2.2 GE Oil & Gas Main Business

5.2.3 GE Oil & Gas Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 GE Oil & Gas Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 GE Oil & Gas Recent Developments

5.3 Saipem

5.5.1 Saipem Profile

5.3.2 Saipem Main Business

5.3.3 Saipem Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Saipem Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Technip Recent Developments

5.4 Technip

5.4.1 Technip Profile

5.4.2 Technip Main Business

5.4.3 Technip Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Technip Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Technip Recent Developments

5.5 Enterprise Product

5.5.1 Enterprise Product Profile

5.5.2 Enterprise Product Main Business

5.5.3 Enterprise Product Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Enterprise Product Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Enterprise Product Recent Developments

… 6 North America

6.1 North America Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

