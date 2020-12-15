Natural Gas Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| BG Group plc, Apache Corporation, Cheniere Energy, ConocoPhillips

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Natural Gas market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Natural Gas market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Natural Gas report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Natural Gas report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Natural Gas market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Natural Gas market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Natural Gas market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Natural Gas market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Natural Gas market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Natural Gas Market Research Report: BG Group plc, Apache Corporation, Cheniere Energy, ConocoPhillips, Dominion Resources, Kinder Morgan, Qatar Petroleum, Sempra Energy, Veresen Inc., Woodside Petroleum, China National Petroleum, Sinopec Group, CNOOC

Types: Methane

Ethane

Propane

Other



Applications: Power Generation

Industrial Fuel

Household Fuel

Automotive Fuel

Chemical Industry



The Natural Gas Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Natural Gas market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Natural Gas market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Natural Gas market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Natural Gas industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Natural Gas market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Natural Gas market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Natural Gas market?

Table of Contents:

1 Natural Gas Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Natural Gas

1.2 Natural Gas Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Natural Gas Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Methane

1.2.3 Ethane

1.2.4 Propane

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Natural Gas Segment by Application

1.3.1 Natural Gas Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Power Generation

1.3.3 Industrial Fuel

1.3.4 Household Fuel

1.3.5 Automotive Fuel

1.3.6 Chemical Industry

1.4 Global Natural Gas Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Natural Gas Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Natural Gas Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Natural Gas Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Natural Gas Industry

1.6 Natural Gas Market Trends

2 Global Natural Gas Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Natural Gas Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Natural Gas Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Natural Gas Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Natural Gas Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Natural Gas Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Natural Gas Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Natural Gas Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Natural Gas Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Natural Gas Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Natural Gas Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Natural Gas Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Natural Gas Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Natural Gas Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Natural Gas Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Natural Gas Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Natural Gas Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Natural Gas Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Natural Gas Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Natural Gas Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Natural Gas Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Natural Gas Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Natural Gas Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Natural Gas Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Natural Gas Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Natural Gas Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Natural Gas Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Natural Gas Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Natural Gas Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Natural Gas Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Natural Gas Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Natural Gas Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Natural Gas Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Natural Gas Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Natural Gas Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Natural Gas Business

6.1 BG Group plc

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 BG Group plc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 BG Group plc Natural Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 BG Group plc Products Offered

6.1.5 BG Group plc Recent Development

6.2 Apache Corporation

6.2.1 Apache Corporation Corporation Information

6.2.2 Apache Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Apache Corporation Natural Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Apache Corporation Products Offered

6.2.5 Apache Corporation Recent Development

6.3 Cheniere Energy

6.3.1 Cheniere Energy Corporation Information

6.3.2 Cheniere Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Cheniere Energy Natural Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Cheniere Energy Products Offered

6.3.5 Cheniere Energy Recent Development

6.4 ConocoPhillips

6.4.1 ConocoPhillips Corporation Information

6.4.2 ConocoPhillips Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 ConocoPhillips Natural Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 ConocoPhillips Products Offered

6.4.5 ConocoPhillips Recent Development

6.5 Dominion Resources

6.5.1 Dominion Resources Corporation Information

6.5.2 Dominion Resources Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Dominion Resources Natural Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Dominion Resources Products Offered

6.5.5 Dominion Resources Recent Development

6.6 Kinder Morgan

6.6.1 Kinder Morgan Corporation Information

6.6.2 Kinder Morgan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Kinder Morgan Natural Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Kinder Morgan Products Offered

6.6.5 Kinder Morgan Recent Development

6.7 Qatar Petroleum

6.6.1 Qatar Petroleum Corporation Information

6.6.2 Qatar Petroleum Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Qatar Petroleum Natural Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Qatar Petroleum Products Offered

6.7.5 Qatar Petroleum Recent Development

6.8 Sempra Energy

6.8.1 Sempra Energy Corporation Information

6.8.2 Sempra Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Sempra Energy Natural Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Sempra Energy Products Offered

6.8.5 Sempra Energy Recent Development

6.9 Veresen Inc.

6.9.1 Veresen Inc. Corporation Information

6.9.2 Veresen Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Veresen Inc. Natural Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Veresen Inc. Products Offered

6.9.5 Veresen Inc. Recent Development

6.10 Woodside Petroleum

6.10.1 Woodside Petroleum Corporation Information

6.10.2 Woodside Petroleum Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Woodside Petroleum Natural Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Woodside Petroleum Products Offered

6.10.5 Woodside Petroleum Recent Development

6.11 China National Petroleum

6.11.1 China National Petroleum Corporation Information

6.11.2 China National Petroleum Natural Gas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 China National Petroleum Natural Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 China National Petroleum Products Offered

6.11.5 China National Petroleum Recent Development

6.12 Sinopec Group

6.12.1 Sinopec Group Corporation Information

6.12.2 Sinopec Group Natural Gas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Sinopec Group Natural Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Sinopec Group Products Offered

6.12.5 Sinopec Group Recent Development

6.13 CNOOC

6.13.1 CNOOC Corporation Information

6.13.2 CNOOC Natural Gas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 CNOOC Natural Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 CNOOC Products Offered

6.13.5 CNOOC Recent Development

7 Natural Gas Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Natural Gas Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Natural Gas

7.4 Natural Gas Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Natural Gas Distributors List

8.3 Natural Gas Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Natural Gas Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Natural Gas by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Natural Gas by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Natural Gas Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Natural Gas by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Natural Gas by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Natural Gas Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Natural Gas by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Natural Gas by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Natural Gas Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Natural Gas Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Natural Gas Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Natural Gas Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Natural Gas Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

