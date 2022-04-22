Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Market SWOT Analysis, Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Application Potential by 2028|DeLonghi-Climaveneta, ICS Heat Pump Technology, Mitsubishi Electric

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Some of The Important Companies Covered in this Report Are: DeLonghi-Climaveneta, ICS Heat Pump Technology, Mitsubishi Electric, Viessmann, Danfoss Heat Pumps, Geothermal International, NIBE, TEV, Global Energy Systems and Technology, Earth Energy Limited, Transen Sustainable Energy Systems Limited, Ideal Boilers, Keston Boilers, China Resource Power Holdings, China Yangtze Power, Electricite De France, Electrobras, Huaneng Power International, Engie, NTPC, Saudi Electrical, Scottish and Southern Energy, Sempra Energy, TATA Power, Tokyo Electric Power, Vattenfall

The global Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation market.

Global Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Market by Type: CCGT

OCGT



Global Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Market by Application: Enterprise

Personal



The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Product Introduction

1.2 Global Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Industry Trends

1.5.2 Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Market Drivers

1.5.3 Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Market Challenges

1.5.4 Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 CCGT

2.1.2 OCGT

2.2 Global Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Enterprise

3.1.2 Personal

3.2 Global Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation in 2021

4.2.3 Global Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 DeLonghi-Climaveneta

7.1.1 DeLonghi-Climaveneta Corporation Information

7.1.2 DeLonghi-Climaveneta Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 DeLonghi-Climaveneta Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 DeLonghi-Climaveneta Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Products Offered

7.1.5 DeLonghi-Climaveneta Recent Development

7.2 ICS Heat Pump Technology

7.2.1 ICS Heat Pump Technology Corporation Information

7.2.2 ICS Heat Pump Technology Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 ICS Heat Pump Technology Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 ICS Heat Pump Technology Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Products Offered

7.2.5 ICS Heat Pump Technology Recent Development

7.3 Mitsubishi Electric

7.3.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

7.3.2 Mitsubishi Electric Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Mitsubishi Electric Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Mitsubishi Electric Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Products Offered

7.3.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development

7.4 Viessmann

7.4.1 Viessmann Corporation Information

7.4.2 Viessmann Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Viessmann Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Viessmann Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Products Offered

7.4.5 Viessmann Recent Development

7.5 Danfoss Heat Pumps

7.5.1 Danfoss Heat Pumps Corporation Information

7.5.2 Danfoss Heat Pumps Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Danfoss Heat Pumps Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Danfoss Heat Pumps Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Products Offered

7.5.5 Danfoss Heat Pumps Recent Development

7.6 Geothermal International

7.6.1 Geothermal International Corporation Information

7.6.2 Geothermal International Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Geothermal International Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Geothermal International Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Products Offered

7.6.5 Geothermal International Recent Development

7.7 NIBE

7.7.1 NIBE Corporation Information

7.7.2 NIBE Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 NIBE Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 NIBE Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Products Offered

7.7.5 NIBE Recent Development

7.8 TEV

7.8.1 TEV Corporation Information

7.8.2 TEV Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 TEV Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 TEV Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Products Offered

7.8.5 TEV Recent Development

7.9 Global Energy Systems and Technology

7.9.1 Global Energy Systems and Technology Corporation Information

7.9.2 Global Energy Systems and Technology Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Global Energy Systems and Technology Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Global Energy Systems and Technology Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Products Offered

7.9.5 Global Energy Systems and Technology Recent Development

7.10 Earth Energy Limited

7.10.1 Earth Energy Limited Corporation Information

7.10.2 Earth Energy Limited Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Earth Energy Limited Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Earth Energy Limited Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Products Offered

7.10.5 Earth Energy Limited Recent Development

7.11 Transen Sustainable Energy Systems Limited

7.11.1 Transen Sustainable Energy Systems Limited Corporation Information

7.11.2 Transen Sustainable Energy Systems Limited Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Transen Sustainable Energy Systems Limited Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Transen Sustainable Energy Systems Limited Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Products Offered

7.11.5 Transen Sustainable Energy Systems Limited Recent Development

7.12 Ideal Boilers

7.12.1 Ideal Boilers Corporation Information

7.12.2 Ideal Boilers Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Ideal Boilers Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Ideal Boilers Products Offered

7.12.5 Ideal Boilers Recent Development

7.13 Keston Boilers

7.13.1 Keston Boilers Corporation Information

7.13.2 Keston Boilers Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Keston Boilers Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Keston Boilers Products Offered

7.13.5 Keston Boilers Recent Development

7.14 China Resource Power Holdings

7.14.1 China Resource Power Holdings Corporation Information

7.14.2 China Resource Power Holdings Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 China Resource Power Holdings Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 China Resource Power Holdings Products Offered

7.14.5 China Resource Power Holdings Recent Development

7.15 China Yangtze Power

7.15.1 China Yangtze Power Corporation Information

7.15.2 China Yangtze Power Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 China Yangtze Power Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 China Yangtze Power Products Offered

7.15.5 China Yangtze Power Recent Development

7.16 Electricite De France

7.16.1 Electricite De France Corporation Information

7.16.2 Electricite De France Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Electricite De France Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Electricite De France Products Offered

7.16.5 Electricite De France Recent Development

7.17 Electrobras

7.17.1 Electrobras Corporation Information

7.17.2 Electrobras Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Electrobras Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Electrobras Products Offered

7.17.5 Electrobras Recent Development

7.18 Huaneng Power International

7.18.1 Huaneng Power International Corporation Information

7.18.2 Huaneng Power International Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Huaneng Power International Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Huaneng Power International Products Offered

7.18.5 Huaneng Power International Recent Development

7.19 Engie

7.19.1 Engie Corporation Information

7.19.2 Engie Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Engie Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Engie Products Offered

7.19.5 Engie Recent Development

7.20 NTPC

7.20.1 NTPC Corporation Information

7.20.2 NTPC Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 NTPC Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 NTPC Products Offered

7.20.5 NTPC Recent Development

7.21 Saudi Electrical

7.21.1 Saudi Electrical Corporation Information

7.21.2 Saudi Electrical Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Saudi Electrical Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Saudi Electrical Products Offered

7.21.5 Saudi Electrical Recent Development

7.22 Scottish and Southern Energy

7.22.1 Scottish and Southern Energy Corporation Information

7.22.2 Scottish and Southern Energy Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Scottish and Southern Energy Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Scottish and Southern Energy Products Offered

7.22.5 Scottish and Southern Energy Recent Development

7.23 Sempra Energy

7.23.1 Sempra Energy Corporation Information

7.23.2 Sempra Energy Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Sempra Energy Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Sempra Energy Products Offered

7.23.5 Sempra Energy Recent Development

7.24 TATA Power

7.24.1 TATA Power Corporation Information

7.24.2 TATA Power Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 TATA Power Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 TATA Power Products Offered

7.24.5 TATA Power Recent Development

7.25 Tokyo Electric Power

7.25.1 Tokyo Electric Power Corporation Information

7.25.2 Tokyo Electric Power Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Tokyo Electric Power Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Tokyo Electric Power Products Offered

7.25.5 Tokyo Electric Power Recent Development

7.26 Vattenfall

7.26.1 Vattenfall Corporation Information

7.26.2 Vattenfall Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 Vattenfall Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 Vattenfall Products Offered

7.26.5 Vattenfall Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Distributors

8.3 Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Production Mode & Process

8.4 Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Sales Channels

8.4.2 Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Distributors

8.5 Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

