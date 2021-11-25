Natural Antimicrobials Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027|DowDupont, Royal DSM, Univar

QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Natural Antimicrobials Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Natural Antimicrobials market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Natural Antimicrobials market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Natural Antimicrobials market.

The research report on the global Natural Antimicrobials market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Natural Antimicrobials market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Natural Antimicrobials research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Natural Antimicrobials market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Natural Antimicrobials market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Natural Antimicrobials market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Natural Antimicrobials Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Natural Antimicrobials market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Natural Antimicrobials market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Natural Antimicrobials Market Leading Players

DowDupont, Royal DSM, Univar, Galactic, Chr. Hansen, Brenntag, Kemin Industries, Siveele, Cargill, Handary, BASF, Celanese Corp

Natural Antimicrobials Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Natural Antimicrobials market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Natural Antimicrobials market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Natural Antimicrobials Segmentation by Product

An antimicrobial is an agent that kills microorganisms or stops their growth. Antimicrobial medicines can be grouped according to the microorganisms they act primarily against. For example, antibiotics are used against bacteria and antifungals are used against fungi. In recent years, a large number of studies have been conducted searching the antimicrobial activity of natural products. Plants, especially herbs and spices, are been given more attention. Nowadays, there are over 1340 plants with defined antimicrobial activities, and over 30,000 antimicrobial compounds have been isolated from plants. Antimicrobials from microorganisms and animals have also shown a numerous studies. In addition, extensive research has investigated the potential food applications, in food products and animal feeds, for natural antimicrobial agents against foodborne pathogens. Market Snapshot A recently published report by QY Research, titled “Global Natural Antimicrobials Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022” gives an overview of the overall Natural Antimicrobials market. This section sheds light on key impact-rendering drivers and constraints that are impacting the growth. It permits users to understand the different shortcomings and how they may hamper the development afterward. This segment is considered to be one of the most crucial segments of the report as it helps readers comprehend the impact of various macro and microeconomic factors on development. The role of various sectors, including small-scale and large-scale, in the expansion has also been discussed in the report. Additionally, the industry experts have put forth the current trends and prospects, which are likely to aid the growth in the upcoming years. The global Natural Antimicrobials market size is projected to reach US$ 793.2 million by 2027, from US$ 579.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2027. Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak This section of the report has explored the overall status of the Covid scenario and has offered valuable insights into the changes in supply chain disruption, fluctuations in demand, etc. The analysts have also focused on the key measures that the companies are opting to withstand the harsh scenario. Segmental Analysis The report has been segmented into product and application segments. The researchers have documented all the products present today in the Natural Antimicrobials market. They have also shed light on the new product innovations and launches by the key players. In the segmental analysis, the analysts have provided revenue forecast figures based on type and application for the period 2016-2027. They have also discussed about the growth rate and potential of each segment for the period 2016-2027. Natural Antimicrobials Breakdown Data by Source

Microorganisms

Plants

Animals Natural Antimicrobials

Natural Antimicrobials Segmentation by Application

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Meat Products

Others The



TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Natural Antimicrobials Market Size Growth Rate by Source: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Microorganisms

1.2.3 Plants

1.2.4 Animals

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Natural Antimicrobials Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Bakery & Confectionery

1.3.3 Dairy & Frozen Desserts

1.3.4 Meat Products

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Natural Antimicrobials Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Natural Antimicrobials Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Natural Antimicrobials Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Natural Antimicrobials Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Natural Antimicrobials Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Natural Antimicrobials Market Trends

2.3.2 Natural Antimicrobials Market Drivers

2.3.3 Natural Antimicrobials Market Challenges

2.3.4 Natural Antimicrobials Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Natural Antimicrobials Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Natural Antimicrobials Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Natural Antimicrobials Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Natural Antimicrobials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Natural Antimicrobials Revenue

3.4 Global Natural Antimicrobials Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Natural Antimicrobials Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Natural Antimicrobials Revenue in 2020

3.5 Natural Antimicrobials Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Natural Antimicrobials Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Natural Antimicrobials Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Natural Antimicrobials Breakdown Data by Source

4.1 Global Natural Antimicrobials Historic Market Size by Source (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Natural Antimicrobials Forecasted Market Size by Source (2022-2027) 5 Natural Antimicrobials Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Natural Antimicrobials Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Natural Antimicrobials Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Natural Antimicrobials Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Source

6.2.1 North America Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Source (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Source (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Source (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Natural Antimicrobials Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Source

7.2.1 Europe Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Source (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Source (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Source (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Natural Antimicrobials Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Source

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Source (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Source (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Source (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Natural Antimicrobials Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Source

9.2.1 Latin America Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Source (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Source (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Source (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Natural Antimicrobials Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Source

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Source (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Source (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Source (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Natural Antimicrobials Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 DowDupont

11.1.1 DowDupont Company Details

11.1.2 DowDupont Business Overview

11.1.3 DowDupont Natural Antimicrobials Introduction

11.1.4 DowDupont Revenue in Natural Antimicrobials Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 DowDupont Recent Development

11.2 Royal DSM

11.2.1 Royal DSM Company Details

11.2.2 Royal DSM Business Overview

11.2.3 Royal DSM Natural Antimicrobials Introduction

11.2.4 Royal DSM Revenue in Natural Antimicrobials Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Royal DSM Recent Development

11.3 Univar

11.3.1 Univar Company Details

11.3.2 Univar Business Overview

11.3.3 Univar Natural Antimicrobials Introduction

11.3.4 Univar Revenue in Natural Antimicrobials Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Univar Recent Development

11.4 Galactic

11.4.1 Galactic Company Details

11.4.2 Galactic Business Overview

11.4.3 Galactic Natural Antimicrobials Introduction

11.4.4 Galactic Revenue in Natural Antimicrobials Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Galactic Recent Development

11.5 Chr. Hansen

11.5.1 Chr. Hansen Company Details

11.5.2 Chr. Hansen Business Overview

11.5.3 Chr. Hansen Natural Antimicrobials Introduction

11.5.4 Chr. Hansen Revenue in Natural Antimicrobials Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Chr. Hansen Recent Development

11.6 Brenntag

11.6.1 Brenntag Company Details

11.6.2 Brenntag Business Overview

11.6.3 Brenntag Natural Antimicrobials Introduction

11.6.4 Brenntag Revenue in Natural Antimicrobials Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Brenntag Recent Development

11.7 Kemin Industries

11.7.1 Kemin Industries Company Details

11.7.2 Kemin Industries Business Overview

11.7.3 Kemin Industries Natural Antimicrobials Introduction

11.7.4 Kemin Industries Revenue in Natural Antimicrobials Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Kemin Industries Recent Development

11.8 Siveele

11.8.1 Siveele Company Details

11.8.2 Siveele Business Overview

11.8.3 Siveele Natural Antimicrobials Introduction

11.8.4 Siveele Revenue in Natural Antimicrobials Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Siveele Recent Development

11.9 Cargill

11.9.1 Cargill Company Details

11.9.2 Cargill Business Overview

11.9.3 Cargill Natural Antimicrobials Introduction

11.9.4 Cargill Revenue in Natural Antimicrobials Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Cargill Recent Development

11.10 Handary

11.10.1 Handary Company Details

11.10.2 Handary Business Overview

11.10.3 Handary Natural Antimicrobials Introduction

11.10.4 Handary Revenue in Natural Antimicrobials Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Handary Recent Development

11.11 BASF

11.11.1 BASF Company Details

11.11.2 BASF Business Overview

11.11.3 BASF Natural Antimicrobials Introduction

11.11.4 BASF Revenue in Natural Antimicrobials Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 BASF Recent Development

11.12 Celanese Corp

11.12.1 Celanese Corp Company Details

11.12.2 Celanese Corp Business Overview

11.12.3 Celanese Corp Natural Antimicrobials Introduction

11.12.4 Celanese Corp Revenue in Natural Antimicrobials Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Celanese Corp Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

