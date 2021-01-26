Natamycin Market Growth And Share Analysis By 2027 DSM, VGP, Handary

Natamycin, also sold as Natacyn, is a type of white powder that fermented by the bacterium Streptomyces natalensis. Natamycin has an ability to inhibit fungal growth but cannot inhibit the growth of bacteria, it is often used in food industry like yogurt, cheese, raw ham, dry sausage as a natural preservative. Natamycin can also be used in medicine to treat diseases caused by fungi. Raw Materials are important component, occupying for the most proportion of cost. It’s important and necessary to attach importance to raw materials sourcing. In general, the raw materials need to outsourcing, and the price, on-time rate and quality are very key indicators, to keep competitive market position, to maximize the profit. Actually, the price, on-time rate or quality, is just one of key factors to influence on the supply capacity and competitiveness. The lowest total production cost is the total index to maximize the profit. To a producer, can control the total production cost through worldwide procurement, localization procurement and concentrative purchase, more purchasing focuses on fewer suppliers to large-scale purchase, to large-scale and high efficiency. Now the logistics and information is well-developed, beneficial to worldwide procurement, localization procurement and concentrative purchase. In future, more manufacturers will attach importance to the raw materials purchasing,

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Natamycin Market The global Natamycin market size is projected to reach US$ 253 million by 2026, from US$ 174.4 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Natamycin Scope and Segment Natamycin market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Natamycin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Danisco, DSM, VGP, Handary, AMTECH BIOTECH, Silver-Elephant, Lanzhou Weiri, Langfang Meihua, Zhengzhou New Frey, Chihon, Jiaozuo Joincare, Beijing Oriental Rada, Pucheng Lifecome

Natamycin Breakdown Data by Type

Natamycin 50%, Natamycin 95%

Natamycin Breakdown Data by Application

Food Industry, Medical, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Natamycin market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Natamycin market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Natamycin Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Natamycin Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Natamycin Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Natamycin 50%

1.4.3 Natamycin 95% 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Natamycin Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food Industry

1.3.3 Medical

1.3.4 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Natamycin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.2 Global Natamycin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.3 Global Natamycin Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.4 Global Top Natamycin Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Natamycin Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Natamycin Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 2.5 Global Top Natamycin Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Natamycin Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Natamycin Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 2.6 North America 2.7 Europe 2.8 Asia-Pacific 2.9 Latin America 2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers 3.1 Global Natamycin Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Natamycin Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Natamycin Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Natamycin Sales in 2020 3.2 Global Natamycin Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Natamycin Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Natamycin Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Natamycin Revenue in 2020 3.3 Global Natamycin Sales Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Natamycin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Natamycin Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type 4.1 Global Natamycin Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Natamycin Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Natamycin Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Natamycin Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.2 Global Natamycin Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Natamycin Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Natamycin Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Natamycin Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.3 Global Natamycin Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Natamycin Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Natamycin Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Market Size by Application 5.1 Global Natamycin Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Natamycin Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Natamycin Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Natamycin Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Natamycin Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Natamycin Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Natamycin Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Natamycin Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Natamycin Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Natamycin Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Natamycin Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Natamycin Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Natamycin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Natamycin Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Natamycin Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Natamycin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Natamycin Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Natamycin Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Natamycin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Natamycin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Natamycin Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Natamycin Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Natamycin Revenue by Type (2017-2027) 7.2 Europe Natamycin Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Natamycin Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Natamycin Revenue by Application (2017-2027) 7.3 Europe Natamycin Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Natamycin Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Natamycin Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific Natamycin Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Natamycin Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Natamycin Revenue by Type (2018-2027) 8.2 Asia Pacific Natamycin Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Natamycin Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Natamycin Revenue by Application (2018-2027) 8.3 Asia Pacific Natamycin Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Natamycin Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Natamycin Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Natamycin Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Natamycin Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Natamycin Revenue by Type (2019-2027) 9.2 Latin America Natamycin Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Natamycin Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Natamycin Revenue by Application (2019-2027) 9.3 Latin America Natamycin Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Natamycin Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Natamycin Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 6 Middle East and Africa 6.1 Middle East and Africa Natamycin Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Natamycin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Natamycin Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 Middle East and Africa Natamycin Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Natamycin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Natamycin Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Middle East and Africa Natamycin Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Natamycin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Natamycin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles 11.1 Danisco

11.1.1 Danisco Corporation Information

11.1.2 Danisco Overview

11.1.3 Danisco Natamycin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Danisco Natamycin Product Description

11.1.5 Danisco Related Developments 11.2 DSM

11.2.1 DSM Corporation Information

11.2.2 DSM Overview

11.2.3 DSM Natamycin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 DSM Natamycin Product Description

11.2.5 DSM Related Developments 11.3 VGP

11.3.1 VGP Corporation Information

11.3.2 VGP Overview

11.3.3 VGP Natamycin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 VGP Natamycin Product Description

11.3.5 VGP Related Developments 11.4 Handary

11.4.1 Handary Corporation Information

11.4.2 Handary Overview

11.4.3 Handary Natamycin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Handary Natamycin Product Description

11.4.5 Handary Related Developments 11.5 AMTECH BIOTECH

11.5.1 AMTECH BIOTECH Corporation Information

11.5.2 AMTECH BIOTECH Overview

11.5.3 AMTECH BIOTECH Natamycin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 AMTECH BIOTECH Natamycin Product Description

11.5.5 AMTECH BIOTECH Related Developments 11.6 Silver-Elephant

11.6.1 Silver-Elephant Corporation Information

11.6.2 Silver-Elephant Overview

11.6.3 Silver-Elephant Natamycin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Silver-Elephant Natamycin Product Description

11.6.5 Silver-Elephant Related Developments 11.7 Lanzhou Weiri

11.7.1 Lanzhou Weiri Corporation Information

11.7.2 Lanzhou Weiri Overview

11.7.3 Lanzhou Weiri Natamycin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Lanzhou Weiri Natamycin Product Description

11.7.5 Lanzhou Weiri Related Developments 11.8 Langfang Meihua

11.8.1 Langfang Meihua Corporation Information

11.8.2 Langfang Meihua Overview

11.8.3 Langfang Meihua Natamycin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Langfang Meihua Natamycin Product Description

11.8.5 Langfang Meihua Related Developments 11.9 Zhengzhou New Frey

11.9.1 Zhengzhou New Frey Corporation Information

11.9.2 Zhengzhou New Frey Overview

11.9.3 Zhengzhou New Frey Natamycin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Zhengzhou New Frey Natamycin Product Description

11.9.5 Zhengzhou New Frey Related Developments 11.10 Chihon

11.10.1 Chihon Corporation Information

11.10.2 Chihon Overview

11.10.3 Chihon Natamycin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Chihon Natamycin Product Description

11.1.5 Danisco Related Developments 11.12 Beijing Oriental Rada

11.12.1 Beijing Oriental Rada Corporation Information

11.12.2 Beijing Oriental Rada Overview

11.12.3 Beijing Oriental Rada Natamycin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Beijing Oriental Rada Product Description

11.12.5 Beijing Oriental Rada Related Developments 11.13 Pucheng Lifecome

11.13.1 Pucheng Lifecome Corporation Information

11.13.2 Pucheng Lifecome Overview

11.13.3 Pucheng Lifecome Natamycin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Pucheng Lifecome Product Description

11.13.5 Pucheng Lifecome Related Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 12.1 Natamycin Value Chain Analysis 12.2 Natamycin Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 12.3 Natamycin Production Mode & Process 12.4 Natamycin Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Natamycin Sales Channels

12.4.2 Natamycin Distributors 12.5 Natamycin Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 13.1 Natamycin Industry Trends 13.2 Natamycin Market Drivers 13.3 Natamycin Market Challenges 13.4 Natamycin Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Natamycin Study 15 Appendix 15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source 15.2 Author Details 15.3 Disclaimer

